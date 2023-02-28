Inaugural First Nations and POC Writers Count

Although the research was wrapped up late last year, The First Nations and People of Colour Writers Count (FNPOC) report led by Dr Natalie Kon-yu at Victoria University, with assistance from Emily Booth, has just been released. Utilising statistics revealing the number and diversity of Australian writers who were published in 2018, Kon-yu explains that the goal of the project was to ‘develop the first large-scale numerical dataset that illustrated the inequity in Australia’s publishing industry that has been anecdotally observed for many years’.

This count is the first of its kind and its findings note that of the published books in 2018, which include picture books, children’s books, young adult books, poetry, non-fiction and fiction, only 3% were published by Australian First Nations authors, and only 7% were published by writers who identified as People of Colour (POC).

Drilling down specifically, out of the 1531 books in the project sample, just 40 were by First Nations authors (3%), 111 books by POC (7%) and two books by international First Nations authors (<1%).

As Kon-yu notes in the conclusion of her research, these statistics ‘reveal a stark disparity between the number of books published by First Nations people, POC and International First Nations people traditionally published in Australia in 2018, and those by Other authors who could not be identified as belonging to any of these aforementioned demographics’.

Although it’s true that First Nations and POC writers were significantly underrepresented in this inaugural report of 2018, in recent years it seems as though the books industry has responded to criticisms and increased its publishing intake of diverse writers. Some 2023 publications include works by Saman Shad, Shirley Le, Shastra Deo, and Sita Walker, with upcoming books by Zoya Patel, Omar Sakr, Alexis Wright, Ellen van Neerven, Nina Wan and Grace Yee, to name a few.

POC and First Nations writers have also dominated the scene in recent awards programs. A quick look at the 2023 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards shows that Asian-Australian Jessica Au took out the Fiction award for her novella Cold Enough For Snow, while Turkish-Australian essayist Eda Gunaydin won the Non-Fiction prize for Root and Branch, Asian-Australian Gavin Yan Gao won in the poetry category with At the Altar of Touch and the play The Return won the drama prize for Saibai Island (Torres Strait) dramatist John Harvey.



Last year, Evelyn Araluen, a descendant of the Bundjalung Nation, claimed the top spot in the Stella Award, with her winning debut collection of poetry and prose, Dropbear.

However, despite these encouraging signs of more cultural diversity in Australian literature, Ana Tiwary, a producer/director who runs the production company indiVisual films, which specialises in multicultural stories, is a little more circumspect. ‘I can see that the publishing world is making an effort to diversify and there is a slight increase in books written by authors of colour, but we still have a long way to go,’ she says. ‘What I am keen to see is systemic change, power shift in leadership and more publishers of colour thriving. If publishers are serious about diversity, authors of colour should not be pigeonholed and stories must not be whitewashed.’

Kon-yu is similarly cautious and believes that it’s too premature to start celebrating a more culturally vibrant publishing scene. ‘I’d need to see more numbers to make a claim that the industry is better,’ she tells ArtsHub. She says that there will be another count in a few years, but at the moment she’s undertaking more qualitative research on the books sector. ‘For me the numbers are a jumping off point for further analysis.’