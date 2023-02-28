News

 > Writing and Publishing > News

Inaugural First Nations and POC Writers Count

The report shows a significant underrepresentation of diverse writers published in Australia.
1 Mar 2023
Thuy On

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Clay Banks, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Although the research was wrapped up late last year, The First Nations and People of Colour Writers Count (FNPOC) report led by Dr Natalie Kon-yu at Victoria University, with assistance from Emily Booth, has just been released. Utilising statistics revealing the number and diversity of Australian writers who were published in 2018, Kon-yu explains that the goal of the project was to ‘develop the first large-scale numerical dataset that illustrated the inequity in Australia’s publishing industry that has been anecdotally observed for many years’.

This count is the first of its kind and its findings note that of the published books in 2018, which include picture books, children’s books, young adult books, poetry, non-fiction and fiction, only 3% were published by Australian First Nations authors, and only 7% were published by writers who identified as People of Colour (POC).

Drilling down specifically, out of the 1531 books in the project sample, just 40 were by First Nations authors (3%), 111 books by POC (7%) and two books by international First Nations authors (<1%).

As Kon-yu notes in the conclusion of her research, these statistics ‘reveal a stark disparity between the number of books published by First Nations people, POC and International First Nations people traditionally published in Australia in 2018, and those by Other authors who could not be identified as belonging to any of these aforementioned demographics’.

Although it’s true that First Nations and POC writers were significantly underrepresented in this inaugural report of 2018, in recent years it seems as though the books industry has responded to criticisms and increased its publishing intake of diverse writers. Some 2023 publications include works by Saman Shad, Shirley Le, Shastra Deo, and Sita Walker, with upcoming books by Zoya Patel, Omar Sakr, Alexis Wright, Ellen van Neerven, Nina Wan and Grace Yee, to name a few.

POC and First Nations writers have also dominated the scene in recent awards programs. A quick look at the 2023 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards shows that Asian-Australian Jessica Au took out the Fiction award for her novella Cold Enough For Snow, while Turkish-Australian essayist Eda Gunaydin won the Non-Fiction prize for Root and Branch, Asian-Australian Gavin Yan Gao won in the poetry category with At the Altar of Touch and the play The Return won the drama prize for Saibai Island (Torres Strait) dramatist John Harvey.

Last year, Evelyn Araluen, a descendant of the Bundjalung Nation, claimed the top spot in the Stella Award, with her winning debut collection of poetry and prose, Dropbear.

Read: How ethnic female artists are ringing their own bells

However, despite these encouraging signs of more cultural diversity in Australian literature, Ana Tiwary, a producer/director who runs the production company indiVisual films, which specialises in multicultural stories, is a little more circumspect. ‘I can see that the publishing world is making an effort to diversify and there is a slight increase in books written by authors of colour, but we still have a long way to go,’ she says. ‘What I am keen to see is systemic change, power shift in leadership and more publishers of colour thriving. If publishers are serious about diversity, authors of colour should not be pigeonholed and stories must not be whitewashed.’

Kon-yu is similarly cautious and believes that it’s too premature to start celebrating a more culturally vibrant publishing scene. ‘I’d need to see more numbers to make a claim that the industry is better,’ she tells ArtsHub. She says that there will be another count in a few years, but at the moment she’s undertaking more qualitative research on the books sector. ‘For me the numbers are a jumping off point for further analysis.’

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

Related News

All Arts Career Advice Company Announcements Education & Student News Features News Performing Arts Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
diverse writers voices
News

New ArtsHub initiative to platform disparate voices

ArtsHub is seeking writers from diverse backgrounds and locations to advance Australia’s media landscape – come join us!

Celina Lei
News

Opportunities and awards

Art Music Awards and Lest Prize now open, 2023 Front and Centre participants announced, winner of the Queer Playwriting Award…

Celina Lei
Kid wearing toy crown and poking tongue out
Features

Dealing with disrespect

Have you experienced disrespect in the workplace as an arts professional? We speak with those who have, and take on…

ArtsHub
Features

Death through the lens of art

With a new dance work casting death as a maternal figure, we take the opportunity to ask why isn’t there…

Celina Lei
Features

A word of advice for our era: 'Never be surprised'

With a sector in full bloom, strategic arts consultant Penny Miles reveals her optimism for the future and explains how…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login