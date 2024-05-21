Remounting a Stolen Generations story told through dance

While so-called classic and canonical works are regularly restaged in Australia, it’s still relatively rare to see new Australian works given a second lease of life.

While there are, of course, exceptions, far too often many new Australian works have only a brief time in the sun before they’re mothballed and the focus moves on to the next new production waiting in the wings – which makes the current remount of The Other Side of Me by Gary Lang’s NT Dance Company all the more significant.

Choreographed by Lang, this international, cross-cultural collaboration with the UK’s Northumbria University tells the true story of a young Aboriginal man born in the 1960s in the Northern Territory, adopted by a white English family and raised in the UK, far from his Country and culture.

In her 4½ star review of the world premiere season of The Other Side of Me at last year’s Darwin Festival, reviewer Gina Machado (commissioned through ArtsHub’s Amplify Collective) praised the production as ‘a tough story, powerfully told’.

Watching the production. Machado said, was ‘an intimate experience. The dancers are vulnerable, exposed. Sometimes it feels almost uncomfortable to be watching such private moments, and the opening night audience sat still in witness’.

In choreographing The Other Side of Me, Lang says he focused on the original crime done to the protagonist, namely ‘the loss of his identity … what he lost by not knowing the other side of himself. Split in two, each half depicted by a single dancer’.

‘Ultimately, what this work became is a path to help him travel back so he knows it’s OK to come home where his spirit should be. That way we honour him – and all the others this happened to. Because this story is not just his story – it’s our story. It belongs to Australia,’ says Lang.

Utilising dance to offer insight into the mind of a man struggling to re-evaluate his life and drawing on a collection of personal letters and poems for inspiration, The Other Side of Me does not shy away from the uncomfortable truths of how government policies inflicted trauma on generations of First Australians.

‘The big crime, I feel, was how governments told the people that were fostering or adopting [these children] to strip them of their identity, change their names, where they’ve come from, all of that stuff,’ Lang adds.

‘I’m 63, and the man we’re doing the show about, we’re more or less the same age; he could be a little bit older. I was of that time and I’m just one of the lucky ones that didn’t get taken away from my family,’ Lang tells ArtsHub.

‘It’s an Australian story, it’s a First Nations story, and it needs to be told – whether people like it or not.’

Lang has seized the opportunity to further develop The Other Side of Me for its new season (which included a recent tour produced by Queensland-based company BlakDance that saw the work play to audiences in Margaret River, Perth, Karratha and Carnarvon in WA, with additional dates to come at Darwin’s Garrmalang Festival this week before concluding in Alice Springs).

Musician Samuel Pankhurst has joined the production, collaborating with the original sound designer Arian Pearson in order to deepen and enrich the work’s musical elements. Filmic elements shot by projection designer Samuel James, another new addition to the team, have been incorporated to help audiences further comprehend the impact of being estranged from one’s Country.

Read: Gifting awareness: We Were Lost in Our Country

With Lang, James and Pankhurst went on Country in North-East Arnhem Land to work with cultural adviser Banula Marika in order to gather permissions to use manikay (ancestral songs) as the foundation for the new score, as well as making audio recordings of manikay being performed.

‘I took the two Samuels – Samuel James and Samuel Pankhurst – on Country because I needed them to understand the essence of culture and to feel what this story is about,’ says Lang. ‘I’m a Larrakia man, but I have an affiliation with and an extended family over in Yirrkala, so I take people there to meet those people that I’m close to. And when they arrived, Samuel James was taken around to do the filming of Country, and Samuel Pankhurst was listening to music and creating things in his head, but they told me they were honoured to actually witness a cultural funeral. And I think that’s what blew their minds because not a lot of people see those things.’

The return season of The Other Side of Me in Darwin is part of the annual Garrmalang Festival (Garrmalang being the Larrakia name for what is now the Darwin CBD) at Darwin Entertainment Centre.

Other festival highlights include a performance by electronic music duo Electric Fields (fresh from representing Australia at Eurovision) together with Darwin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) under the baton of DSO Resident Conductor Stephen Pevely, the popular Big Blak Dot Comedy Spectacular hosted by Stephen Oliver (poet, playwright and writer/performer with the ABC’s Black Comedy), a First Nations fashion exhibition presented in collaboration with Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation, as well as talks, workshops and more.

Regardless of whether audience members have seen The Other Side of Me before, in its original production, or whether they are coming to it for the first time, Lang hopes they will find it ‘soulful and beautiful,’ he tells ArtsHub.

‘They’ll be seeing two strong men dance together on stage, but they represent different sides of the same coin. One is culture, one is the way they’ve lived. There are probably points of aggression and sadness too – it’s about the emotional state of a man, because in a sense it’s showing weakness and vulnerability. That’s the word I’m looking for, vulnerability – in a soul, in a person, because of the trauma that they’ve gone through.’

The 2024 Garrmalang Festival runs from 22-25 May at Darwin Entertainment Centre. Remounted performances of the NT Dance Company‘s The Other Side of Me take place on 22 and 23 May.