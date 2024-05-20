On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New Board members join ADT

Australian Dance Theatre (ADR) has appointed four new Board directors as the company prepares for its 60th birthday in 2025.

Jo O’Callaghan, Katie McLeish, Dr Tracey Dodd and Kate Hitchin have each been appointed for a three-year term to help lead the company as it continues to evolve under Artistic Director Daniel Riley.

Jo O’Callaghan is currently the Executive Director – Programs & Development of Adelaide Fringe, and has worked extensively in the cultural sector, having held roles with Melbourne International Film Festival, Melbourne Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Kate McLeish has had an international career in the arts and not-for-profit sectors, having served as the Vice President of Development at New York’s oldest performing arts centre, New York City Center, CEO of Melbourne International Festival and, recently, as COO (chief operations officer) of First Nations operated social enterprise Welcome to Country.

Kate Hitchin is currently Group Finance Director at Hender Consulting. Hitchin is a chartered accountant who has worked in finance for over 23 years and has a demonstrated history of embedding efficiency and excellence in institutions.

Dr Tracey Dodd is an academic and non-executive director with over two decades of cross-sector experience. She currently oversees research development within the Adelaide Business School, University of Adelaide and holds the position of Honorary Senior Research Fellow, University of Exeter (UK). Dodd’s work in environment and sustainable governance has been published and presented globally.

‘Australian Dance theatre is in a period of evolution,’ said Chair of Australian Dance Theatre, Professor Ruth Rentschler OAM. ‘We’re embarking on the journey of implementing our new strategic plan while also building a repertoire of dynamic work with Artistic Director Daniel Riley and our ensemble of company artists.

‘With the appointment of our excellent new directors, we have a truly national Board that speaks to our strategic priorities while setting us up for future success.’

ADT Executive Director Nick Hays added: ‘We’re thrilled to welcome Jo, Kate, Katie and Tracey to the Board. They bring broad experience across a range of industries. I can’t wait to collaborate with them as we continue to serve the dance community locally, nationally and internationally.’

The newly appointed Board members will join the company in late May.

MCA Australia appoints Director of Development

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) has announced the appointment of Samantha Luck as the Museum’s Director of Development.

Luck is a highly skilled professional, specialising in business development, philanthropy and partnerships, with over a decade of experience in senior leadership positions in the not-for-profit and government sectors. She is passionate about the power of philanthropy and value-aligned partnerships that deliver social impact.

Luck comes to MCA Australia from the Art Gallery of New South Wales where she has been the Head of Business Development and Partnerships for the last five years and worked on the transformation of the institution into a two-building art museum, achieving ambitious targets to realise the exhibition and programming objectives of the expanded campus.

Prior to this role, she worked for the Australian Business and Community Network for over 10 years in the roles of Communication Manager, General Manager and Foundation Manager. During this time, she developed and implemented the strategic direction of the Foundation, addressing educational disadvantage through structured workplace mentoring and business/school partnerships.

Suzanne Cotter, Director, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, said, ‘Samantha Luck brings to the role a strong track record of successful fundraising and inspired leadership. She is a natural leader, cultivating and stewarding relationships for the mutual benefit of all. Samantha brings to the Executive Team freshness and vision at a moment of exciting change and forward thinking for MCA Australia.’

Luck said of her new appointment: ‘I am thrilled to be joining the Executive team at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, an iconic cultural institution, renowned both locally and internationally as the leading museum for contemporary art in Australia. It’s an honour to work with the Museum’s loyal community of philanthropists, partners and supporters to ensure its place for future generations, as the much loved, premier museum for contemporary art and ideas in this country and beyond.’

Luck will commence her role as Director of Development at MCA Australia on 3 June 2024.

Sydney Opera House appoints new Director of Programming

After a competitive global recruitment process, the Sydney Opera House has appointed Brenna Hobson as its next Director of Programming, succeeding Fiona Winning, who departs in June after six years in the role.

An internationally respected cultural leader with a deep commitment to artistic excellence and audience development, Hobson’s expansive 20-year career has centred on curating, programming and promoting critically acclaimed theatre, dance theatre and work for young audiences.

Hobson will return to Australia from Scotland, where she has been Executive Director of the National Theatre of Scotland since 2017. During her tenure, she spearheaded the creation of a year-long, multi-art form festival featuring world-leading contemporary performance companies and Scotland’s young people, as well as a feature film in 2021. She served as Executive Director of Belvoir from 2008 to 2017 and before that Executive Director of Jigsaw Theatre Company. Her expertise in international touring has seen her take work to stages across Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and the UK, forging cultural connections and bringing diverse stories to life.

Commencing at the Opera House in July, Hobson will lead programming, producing and artistic development for the Opera House’s internal presenting arm, Sydney Opera House Presents (SOHP), which programs almost 700 performances each year in the areas of contemporary music, contemporary performance, First Nations, talks and ideas, children, families and creative learning, classical music and screen.

Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron AM said: ‘Brenna has an international reputation as a powerful storyteller and collaborative cultural leader, both qualities that will be critical as we focus on realising our ambition to be “Everyone’s House”.

Brenna Hobson, the new Director of Programming at Sydney Opera House. Photo: Dan Boud.

‘I have known Brenna for more than two decades, since her days as a staff representative on the Belvoir Board, and I’m confident she will play an important role in helping us write the next chapter for the Opera House and for culture in Sydney more broadly.

‘I also pay tribute to Fiona Winning for shaping our programming with heart and distinction over so many years while building a more contemporary and inclusive culture,’ Herron said.

Hobson said of her appointment: ‘I’m thrilled to bring my passion for vibrant and inclusive arts experiences to this iconic institution. My connection to the Sydney Opera House runs deep – both working backstage in the Drama Theatre for Belvoir and Bangarra Dance Theatre in my early career and as a Trustee from 2014 to 2017. The Opera House is a canvas for storytelling on a grand scale and I can’t wait to work with the talented team to bring bold, diverse and entertaining programming to its stages.’

New Chief Conductor announced for Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) has appointed Mark Wigglesworth as its next Chief Conductor, commencing January 2025 for an initial three-year term.

Known for his masterly interpretations and highly detailed performances, the former Principal Guest Conductor will perform with the ASO this September before returning in May 2025 for his inaugural performances as Chief Conductor.

Established in 1936, the ASO holds an international reputation for distinction, vitality, versatility and innovation. As South Australia’s largest performing arts organisation, the ASO presents more than 125 concerts annually across a diverse musical spectrum. Additionally, the Orchestra provides orchestral support for institutions such as the State Opera of South Australia and The Australian Ballet, and is also a prominent contributor to the annual Adelaide Festival.

Wigglesworth’s appointment heralds a new chapter for the ASO, as he brings a wealth of experience and accolades garnered from performances with prestigious orchestras worldwide, including the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, New York Philharmonic and Royal Concertgebouw orchestras. His recent appointment as Chief Conductor of the UK’s Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra further underscores his distinguished career.

Colin Cornish AM, Chief Executive Officer of the ASO, emphasised the significance of Wigglesworth’s appointment.

‘With the appointment of Mark, we have the commitment of not only one of the world’s leading conductors, but also a genuine and passionate musician, to lead the ASO to new levels of artistry and connection with our community,’ Cornish said.

Mark Wigglesworth, the ASO’s next Chief Conductor. Photo: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

Wigglesworth expressed his enthusiasm for returning to Adelaide and collaborating with the ASO: ‘I have been working with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra for the last 10 years and every performance we have given together has been a truly memorable experience for me. The musicians are exceptional, as individuals and as a group, and I feel there is no limit to what we can achieve together.

‘It is going to be a privilege to work in Adelaide on a regular basis and to have the opportunity to engage in the South Australian community in a more profound way. Live music brings people together at a time when we need these connections more than ever. Sharing with others the emotions that music stirs within us creates bonds of true and lasting value. To play my part in that in South Australia is something I am looking forward to enormously,’ he said.

Kate Suthers, Concertmaster of the ASO, echoed the sentiment, saying, ‘The role of Chief Conductor is crucial for an orchestra’s identity, and Mark is fearless in his music making. His leadership has cultivated mutual respect and trust with the musicians that I have no doubt will translate to extraordinary moments on stage.’

South Australia’s Minister for the Arts, Andrea Michaels also lauded the appointment, emphasising its significance for South Australia’s cultural landscape.

‘The appointment of Mark Wigglesworth as the next Chief Conductor of the ASO is a terrific coup for South Australia. The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra is renowned for its quality of performance, flexibility and breadth of collaborations with our major festivals, opera and theatre companies, schools and music training institutions. As we attract international talents like Mark, South Australia solidifies its position as a global stage for musical excellence.’

Wigglesworth will take the stage on 20-21 September for the ASO’s flagship concert series at Adelaide Town Hall: Symphony Series 6 – Reflection, featuring Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto and Elgar’s Symphony No 2.

Patch Theatre welcomes new team members

Patch Theatre has appointed two new staff members: Damon Delaney as Program Coordinator and Belinda Hellyer as Development Consultant.

Delaney has joined Patch Theatre in a newly created role as Program Coordinator, after previously collaborating with the company in 2019 on Firefly Forest for DreamBIG Children’s Festival, and Sea of Light in 2022. A graduate of Flinders University (Bachelor of Laws and Legal Practice, and Bachelor of Justice and Society), he brings over a decade of experience in events and festivals, including the Adelaide Fringe, Darwin Festival and Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Most recently, Delaney worked with Adelaide Festival and OzAsia Festival prior to starting his role at Patch Theatre.

Hellyer returns to the arts industry with a wealth of experience after focusing on her own small business ventures. In a newly created position as Development Consultant, she is excited to bring her creativity and care to Patch. Hellyer is an arts industry professional with a particular interest in contemporary performance. Her extensive background spans producing, marketing, stakeholder management, fundraising and project coordination. Hellyer has previously collaborated with organisations like Restless Dance Theatre, Back to Back Theatre and the Adelaide Fringe. Notably, Hellyer is also a Certified Tea Master and Certified Tea Blender, serving as the director of Brewed By Belinda, an award-winning boutique organic tea company.

Additionally, Patch Theatre has extend its heartfelt thanks to Chris Drummond, who is stepping down from the Board after eight years of dedicated service. Drummond’s time, expertise and unwavering commitment have greatly contributed to Patch Theatre’s growth and success.

General Manager Penny Camens expressed her enthusiasm about growing the Patch Theatre team: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Damon and Belinda to Patch Theatre. Their diverse experiences and passion for the arts will undoubtedly enrich our team and further our mission of creating meaningful experiences for young audiences.’

She also thanked Drummond, stating: ‘We want to extend our sincere thanks to Chris for his outstanding service and dedication during his tenure on the board. His guidance and leadership have been invaluable, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.’

Operation Manager transitions into new role at DirtyFeet

Operations Manager Zoe Morgan is stepping back from her current role at Sydney-based contemporary dance company DirtyFeet.

‘We want to take this moment to express our heartfelt thanks to Zoe for the unwavering dedication, infectious positivity, and boundless joy she has brought to our organisation,’ said company co-Founder Anthea Doropoulos in a joint statement with the DirtyFeet team.

‘Zoe’s presence has been a source of inspiration and light for everyone at DirtyFeet, and her infectious smile has lifted the spirits of all who have had the pleasure of working alongside her. While she may be transitioning from her role as Operations Manager, we are delighted to share that Zoe will continue to be an integral part of our team as an Artist Support Worker. You can still expect to see her on the dance floor, sharing her passion and expertise with our artists throughout the year.

‘Zoe’s contributions to DirtyFeet have been invaluable, and her presence will be greatly missed in her current role. We are grateful for the time we’ve shared with her and look forward to continuing to collaborate with her in her new capacity,’ the statement read.

