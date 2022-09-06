Flooded theatre; the show goes on… in a pub

Forced to cancel most of its 2022 programming due to the floods earlier this year, NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts) has bounced back with the creation of a major new work opening on Thursday 8 September.

After losing their inundated Lismore-based performing arts centre in February, this is an exciting and very welcome event for both the company and the Northern Rivers community.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director, Julian Louis, this major new work, Love for One Night, consists of nine short stories. These have been created from local tales around Eltham, a small rural centre to the north west of Lismore, where the piece is being staged.

The play was already in a gestation phase before the floods, but has been expanded and tweaked in light of those events.

Louis told ArtsHub: ‘Love for One Night is a place-based work, created to engage with a wide and diverse audience. The stories we tell in the show have been developed from interviews, research and story gathering with the community around Eltham and the Northern Rivers.’

He continued: ‘Although Love for One Night was not created in direct response to the flood, it is a kind of love story to this region and our community who have been through so much. We wanted to create something beautiful, fun and joyous where people can come together and lose themselves for a night in the wonder of live performance.’

Finding love in adverse times

The work is described as ‘a circle dance of love stories’ that features twenty-four characters played by five actors. All types of love are explored from friendships and family to romantic liaisons, infatuation and heartbreak, plus sexual attraction and unbridled lust.

Characters include Sunny, a single mum and the housekeeper at the Eltham pub; regular pub goers and childhood sweethearts, Brad and Rosa, as well as David and Rob who fell in love with the same woman. Additionally, there is a moving mother and daughter encounter and another between two women who get to know and fall in love with each other after the floods.

The multi-talented cast includes long-time collaborators Katia Molino and Phil Blackman, and local artists Zoe Gameau, Claire Atkins and Lloyd Allison-Young. Louis has also teamed up again with writer Janis Balodis, in their fifth show together, with a work that incorporates dialogue, movement and song and a live band.

Performer, Katia Molino, confided that she has greatly enjoyed working on this piece as: ‘The subject of love is so human – the work is tragic, funny, sad and joyous. That it itself is a delight – to work on something with so many possibilities within the subject matter.’

Read: Flood-affected artists take vital steps to recovery

NORPA has built its reputation on a creative practice that is centred around both site-specific and company devised works.

Louis prefers to work in a collaborative creative process that is committed to including all members of the team, performers, creatives and production, to devise work together. He believes this is not only an inclusive way of working, but ultimately produces the best results.

He spoke of ‘a container of a concept’ from which to explore ideas and then uses his ‘tool-kit of skills to create wonderful collaborations that are realised by having the right team on board’.

Molino added that she loves self-devising projects, more than any other ways of using her creative practice, to solve artistic problems. Plus, she says, it is exciting working in a group situation. ‘You have the potential for a much richer outcome and, as a performer, you have more ownership. You are not just looking for your single performance but you have a broader idea and interest in the concept as a whole’ she said.

NORPA performs Love for One Night in Eltham Hotel. Photo Tajette O’Halloran.

Finding the jump-off point

With regard to Love for One Night, for Louis the process included: ‘Taking these stories to form a jump off point for myself (as Director), the actors and the creative team to bounce around the rehearsal room and shape into the script and physical theatre concepts. It’s an exciting way of working that has nuance and authenticity.’

NORPA is also keen to continually challenge and excite audiences by staging shows in quirky and interesting places.

Louis said that it was in some ways fortuitous that they lost their theatre, as the only two pieces that survived of their 2022 season were those that were self-devised and site-specific, which made their decisions easier. He is also aware that their audiences are always intrigued by the sites that NORPA might choose to present work and are very supportive of new spaces.

Past productions have included a sell-out season of Railway Wonderland on the disused platform of the old Byron Bay train station and a show in a local country hall called Dreamland.

Read: Theatre review: Dreamland

Molino was in both and said they were fabulous shows to work on. ‘The challenge of making something specifically for a particular site really sparks my interest, while the site itself dictates so many things – what the production is like, how you stage it, the story development and your performance as an actor.’

The Eltham pub was always going to be the venue for Love for One Night, given that the stories had been generated locally, so that to some extent the pub chose NORPA, rather than then other way around.

A heritage country pub like the beautiful, and grand two-storey Eltham Hotel complete with balcony was the next perfect venue for the company and its show. Set in a delightful rural location surrounded by green paddocks, it is a ‘Destination Pub’ with an authentic charm that makes it filmic and interesting as a backdrop.

Transforming the pub into both the set and the character of the work involved live videography projected onto its façade, while the audience are accommodated on tiered theatre seating in the carpark in front of the hotel.

Molino describes their work on this piece as a ‘performative adventure.’ It is certainly taking some risks with staging, particularly with the weather being an outdoor event. But, as Louis so aptly said of producing this show: ‘I would like for people to feel proud of the creative resilience in our company and our community. Even in the face of what we’ve lived through, we can be moved together and find joy together. That’s important. The region has huge amount to offer in so many ways, in many art forms, and I want to bring attention to the region’s creative powers and resilience at a national level’.

Love for One Night performs nightly at the Eltham Hotel from 8-24 September 2022.