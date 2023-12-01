Education in brief: a Hive for kids, a conference for art educators and news from around the web

Hive Festival, Sydney

As part of the Sydney Festival 2024, the Hive Festival will present two weekends of music, performance and play, encouraging children to consider their place and responsibilities within our ecosystem. Hive will happen at the Art Gallery of New South Wales on 13 and 14 January 2024 and the Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre on 19 and 20 January 2024. The free event will see both venues come alive with interactive artworks, hands-on workshops, performances, storytelling and talks.

A centrepiece is a new collaborative artwork designed by Noa Haim, director of Collective Paper Aesthetics, Rotterdam, titled Be at the Hive where Art Gallery visitors will contribute hexagonal cardboard prisms to a growing “beehive”, culminating in the assembly of giant hive-like structures in the North Building to create an immersive sensory experience.

Festival co-creator Claudia Chidiac will also premiere a new app-based audio project Trains by the Kids, an audio “train journey” revealing exciting sounds and stories from several “stops” between St James Station and Blacktown Station. Chidiac will draw on her background as a theatre maker and creative producer to work with children from inner city and western suburbs-based primary schools to produce the project. In a project best enjoyed travelling between the two festival venues, listeners can take a self-guided journey with Trains by the Kids.

Other family-friendly artist-led experiences at Hive will include Emma Maye Gibson’s Embodied art tour, Latai Taumoepeau and Paris Taia’s MPower Generator emergency preparedness workshop, body percussion with Lucky Lartey, poetry with The Story Factory, pickling with Marian Abboud and the Seed of Hope Collective, story time sessions, artist talks and a drop-in children’s film program.

National Visual Art Education Conference at NGA

The National Visual Art Education Conference (NVAEC) is open for registrations, with audiences invited to attend in person in Kamberri/Canberra or online from 22 to 24 January 2024, with physical hubs in Perth and Hobart.

Now in its fifth iteration, NVAEC brings together teachers, artists, cultural practitioners and thought leaders to inspire and energise teaching and learning in the visual arts. This year’s theme is ‘Repositioning’, challenging us to engage with art, learning and our changing world through a critical and curious lens. NVAEC 2024 will investigate this theme through several perspectives, including First Nations knowledges, ground-breaking technologies, gender equity, access and well-being.

Keynote speakers include Jennifer Lehe, the Beth Crane and Richard McKee Director of Learning Innovation at the Columbus Museum of Art; Ming Wong, a Singaporean contemporary artist who lives and works in Berlin; and Tony Albert (Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku-Yalanji peoples), Australian artist and Sydney Biennale Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain First Nations Curatorial Fellow. Two major exhibitions will be on display at the National Gallery during the Conference – Emily Kam Kngwarray and Jordan Wolfson’s Body Sculpture.

Installation view, ‘Emily Kam Kngwarray’, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, 2023. Photo: Jed Cooper, supplied.

