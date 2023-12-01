Education in brief: a Hive for kids, a conference for art educators and news from around the web

News

Sensory art for kids in Sydney, and the National Visual Art Education Conference in Canberra. Plus Australian schools and universities grapple with inequality.
1 Dec 2023
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Education. Young girl in pink dress sits inside hive-like strucure on green grass as part of art for kids.

Noa Haim of Collective Paper Aesthetics, HEART-board pyramid 2016, at 798 International Children’s Art Festival in Beijing. Photo: Wei Guo.

Hive Festival, Sydney

As part of the Sydney Festival 2024, the Hive Festival will present two weekends of music, performance and play, encouraging children to consider their place and responsibilities within our ecosystem. Hive will happen at the Art Gallery of New South Wales on 13 and 14 January 2024 and the Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre on 19 and 20 January 2024. The free event will see both venues come alive with interactive artworks, hands-on workshops, performances, storytelling and talks. 

A centrepiece is a new collaborative artwork designed by Noa Haim, director of Collective Paper Aesthetics, Rotterdam, titled Be at the Hive where Art Gallery visitors will contribute hexagonal cardboard prisms to a growing “beehive”, culminating in the assembly of giant hive-like structures in the North Building to create an immersive sensory experience.

Festival co-creator Claudia Chidiac will also premiere a new app-based audio project Trains by the Kids, an audio “train journey” revealing exciting sounds and stories from several “stops” between St James Station and Blacktown Station. Chidiac will draw on her background as a theatre maker and creative producer to work with children from inner city and western suburbs-based primary schools to produce the project. In a project best enjoyed travelling between the two festival venues, listeners can take a self-guided journey with Trains by the Kids.

Other family-friendly artist-led experiences at Hive will include Emma Maye Gibson’s Embodied art tour, Latai Taumoepeau and Paris Taia’s MPower Generator emergency preparedness workshop, body percussion with Lucky Lartey, poetry with The Story Factory, pickling with Marian Abboud and the Seed of Hope Collective, story time sessions, artist talks and a drop-in children’s film program. 

National Visual Art Education Conference at NGA

The National Visual Art Education Conference (NVAEC) is open for registrations, with audiences invited to attend in person in Kamberri/Canberra or online from 22 to 24 January 2024, with physical hubs in Perth and Hobart.

Read more: Professional development opportunity for arts educators

Now in its fifth iteration, NVAEC brings together teachers, artists, cultural practitioners and thought leaders to inspire and energise teaching and learning in the visual arts. This year’s theme is ‘Repositioning’, challenging us to engage with art, learning and our changing world through a critical and curious lens. NVAEC 2024 will investigate this theme through several perspectives, including First Nations knowledges, ground-breaking technologies, gender equity, access and well-being.

Keynote speakers include Jennifer Lehe, the Beth Crane and Richard McKee Director of Learning Innovation at the Columbus Museum of Art; Ming Wong, a Singaporean contemporary artist who lives and works in Berlin; and Tony Albert (Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku-Yalanji peoples), Australian artist and Sydney Biennale Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain First Nations Curatorial Fellow. Two major exhibitions will be on display at the National Gallery during the Conference – Emily Kam Kngwarray and Jordan Wolfson’s Body Sculpture.

Installation view, ‘Emily Kam Kngwarray’, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, 2023. Photo: Jed Cooper, supplied.

From around the web – schools

Around the web – universities

  • A tax on international student fees is now a near certainty
    Australia’s international education industry is preparing itself for what many see as inevitable – a tax on international students that could raise as much as $1 billion annually to help pay for the expansion of the university system that is a key priority. A tax or levy looks likely to be a recommendation of the final report of the Government’s Universities Accord review due in February. (The Australian)
  • New ranking system reveals Australia’s top university
    The University of Queensland has beaten Australia’s other sandstone universities in a comprehensive new national tertiary education ranking by the Australian Financial Review, which evaluates performance under the pillars of student satisfaction, research performance, global reputation, career outcomes, and equity and access. (The Age)
  • University of Tasmania library in Launceston wins architecture award
    The University of Tasmania’s $23 million Inveresk Library in Launceston, which opened last year, has won a 2023 National Award for Educational Architecture. Designed by architecture firm Wardle, the new library features bold aluminium exterior and a manipulation of the shed form that respects the industrial heritage of the area. (The Australian)

In case you missed it on ArtsHub

  • 2023 visual arts graduate show calendar
    A rundown of current and upcoming graduate shows across the visual art disciplines, including fine art, design, fashion, photography, architecture and more.
  • Why we fail when we talk about talent
    Using the word “talented” as praise and encouragement devalues hard work, skill and learned ability. We need to use better language, says arts educator Drew Downing.
Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She was previously a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

