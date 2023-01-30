Dedicated First Nations cultural space for Melbourne

While Adelaide, Darwin, Alice Springs and Canberra all have visions for dedicated First Nations galleries and cultural centres underway, in 2023 it will be Melbourne that will be the first to open the doors of a dedicated venue in an Australia capital city.

Today (30 January), the Koorie Heritage Trust (KHT) has announced that from August 2023 it will take up all three floors of the Yarra Building at Federation (Fed) Square, which it has occupied in part in recent years.

While a persistent cultural producer within the art landscape of Melbourne, KHT sees this expansion as creating ‘the first stand-alone First Nations arts and cultural centre’ for Victoria, and beyond.

The organisation first took up residence at Fed Square seven years ago, but has quickly outgrown its headquarters.

Prior to moving to Fed Square in June 2015 – and following the Lonsdale Street fire of 1999, which forced the organisation to take up temporary residency in the Manchester Building in Flinders Lane – KHT purchased and relocated to 295 King Street, Melbourne (2003-2015).

‘Prior to this, our part occupation of the Yarra Building interrupted the visitor experience and, at times, compromised the programs we were able to offer,’ explains Tom Mosby, CEO of KHT.

Mosby says the new building footprint will offer, ‘a more integrated experience for our many national and international visitors in a building that not only reflects our internal needs and ambitions, but will better showcase more of our permanent collection, increase the size and scale of our annual temporary exhibition program, and offer more flexible public spaces’.

The announcement was supported by Melbourne Arts Precinct CEO and Director Katrina Sedgwick OAM: ‘We’re committed to supporting the KHT and are thrilled to see it expanding its gallery spaces to be able to present more significant collections and works by Koorie artists.’

KHT’s expanded footprint in the Yarra Building is at the heart of the Melbourne Arts Precinct.

Sedgwick continued, ‘Next to the Birrarung, the Koorie Heritage Trust is a place of gathering, discovery and celebration of Koorie peoples, culture and creativity, and a welcoming centre for education for all Victorians.’

Building works will commence April 2023, with an estimated 17-week construction schedule.

The expansion will include new exhibition spaces, community engagement and education spaces, and an expanded retail experience. It will expand KHT’s existing site of 1145 square metres to 1740 square metres.

KHT has one of the largest collections of Koorie art and artefacts in Australia, and the additional space will mean greater access to and education around its holdings.

Level 2, new retail space, Koorie Heritage Trust, Fed Square by Lyons, Greenaway Architects and Architecture Associates. Render: Supplied.

As part of the expansion, KHT will engage with First Nations designers, craftspeople and businesses as part of its ‘First Peoples First’ procurement strategy.

First Nations architect Jefa Greenaway of Greenaway Architects, in association with architectural practice Lyons and Architecture Associates, will design the interior fitout to reflect Country and place, and First Nations community needs and values.

KHT provides opportunities for all people to connect through its wide-reaching programs – public and school walking tours, Building Aboriginal Cultural Competency workshops, Family History Services, exhibitions and public programs.

KHT’s ground-breaking Blak Design program was established in 2014, and aims to promote First Nations design principles and best practice methodologies to the broader design community, while supporting and mentoring First Nations designers. It will be integrated closely with the new building’s design concepts.

The Koorie Heritage Trust (formerly known as the Victorian Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Trust) was established in 1985, and arose in response to the alleged illegal sale, lending and disposal of Aboriginal Victorian relics and skeletal remains. It is a not-for-profit arts organisation that is Aboriginal owned and managed.

KHT’s expansion has been made possible with the generous support of the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC), the Aboriginal Community Infrastructure Program (ACIP) and Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (MAP Co).