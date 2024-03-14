Crossing boundaries and building bridges at Sydney Writers’ Festival 2024

Themes of community and building bridges between diverse groups are at the heart of this year’s Sydney Writers’ Festival, encapsulated by the phrase ‘Take Me Away’. Acting as a place for readers, writers and thinkers alike to come together over 223 events will take place across Sydney from 20-26 May.

Ann Mossop, the Festival’s Artistic Director, says, ‘In 2024, the Festival brings together writers of the everyday and the fantastical, writers of dazzling fiction, magical words, captivating life stories and sweeping accounts of history and ideas. As ever, the Festival puts diverse views and voices onstage for audiences seeking different experiences. Listening to a story or reading a book builds bridges to a community of fellow readers, irrespective of time and place. But when we have the chance here and now to share a conversation with writers and fellow readers, we instantly become part of a living community. Come and join this community, and let the Festival take you away.’

Image: Sydney Writers’ Festival.

Popular national and international writers will feature, with over half of the 250 authors being Australian, sending a strong supportive message to local industry.

Popular authors with many literary prizes shared between them will feature. Australian headlining authors include Shankari Chandran (Safe Haven), Anna Funder (Wifedom) and Trent Dalton (Lola In The Mirror). International headliners include Ann Patchett (Tom Lake), Paul Lynch (Prophet Song), Abdulrazak Gurnah (Afterlives) and more.

Emerging writers from diverse backgrounds and working in diverse genres will also be present, with this year’s books revolving heavily around feminist and political themes in both fiction and non-fiction categories.

Those who cannot access or attend Carriageworks during the Festival have been considered in this year’s Festival, with livestream events included. These will be streamed from the Bay 17 venue with engagement opportunities for viewers to participate in the panel discussions by texting in their questions.

The Sydney Writers’ Festival runs from 20-26 May. Tickets and the full program are available on the Sydney Writers’ Festival website.