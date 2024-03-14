News

 > News

Crossing boundaries and building bridges at Sydney Writers’ Festival 2024

The annual event returns looking to celebrate community and take its audience away from their everyday lives.
14 Mar 2024
Clara Copland
A group of young women are standing outside under strings of lights holding books and talking. Sydney Writers' Festival.

Writing and Publishing

Image: Sydney Writers’ Festival.

Share Icon

Themes of community and building bridges between diverse groups are at the heart of this year’s Sydney Writers’ Festival, encapsulated by the phrase ‘Take Me Away’. Acting as a place for readers, writers and thinkers alike to come together over 223 events will take place across Sydney from 20-26 May. 

Ann Mossop, the Festival’s Artistic Director, says, ‘In 2024, the Festival brings together writers of the everyday and the fantastical, writers of dazzling fiction, magical words, captivating life stories and sweeping accounts of history and ideas. As ever, the Festival puts diverse views and voices onstage for audiences seeking different experiences. Listening to a story or reading a book builds bridges to a community of fellow readers, irrespective of time and place. But when we have the chance here and now to share a conversation with writers and fellow readers, we instantly become part of a living community. Come and join this community, and let the Festival take you away.’

Image: Sydney Writers’ Festival.

Popular national and international writers will feature, with over half of the 250 authors being Australian, sending a strong supportive message to local industry. 

Popular authors with many literary prizes shared between them will feature. Australian headlining authors include Shankari Chandran (Safe Haven), Anna Funder (Wifedom) and Trent Dalton (Lola In The Mirror). International headliners include Ann Patchett (Tom Lake), Paul Lynch (Prophet Song), Abdulrazak Gurnah (Afterlives) and more. 

Emerging writers from diverse backgrounds and working in diverse genres will also be present, with this year’s books revolving heavily around feminist and political themes in both fiction and non-fiction categories. 

Those who cannot access or attend Carriageworks during the Festival have been considered in this year’s Festival, with livestream events included. These will be streamed from the Bay 17 venue with engagement opportunities for viewers to participate in the panel discussions by texting in their questions. 

The Sydney Writers’ Festival runs from 20-26 May. Tickets and the full program are available on the Sydney Writers’ Festival website.

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
Rebecca F Kuang speaking at All About Women 2024, Sydney Opera House. Photo: Jaimi Joy. Kuang is wearing a black sleeveless dress with floral patterns with her hands raised in the middle of explaining something. She has black tied-up hair and a black fringe. On the left is the cover of ‘Yellowface’, with two slanted almond eyes on a bright yellow background.
Features

Yellowface: insights from Rebecca F Kuang

Rebecca F Kuang’s debut literary fiction, ‘Yellowface’ has taken the publishing world by storm. She revealed more about the book's…

Celina Lei
Appreciation. On the left is an author headshot of a young man with a closely shaved beard and moustache and a black round neck top. On the right is an illustration of a person in black holding a painter's palette, against a blue (they are standing in water) and orange backdrop with their head exploding in flames.
Reviews

Book review: Appreciation, Liam Pieper

A confusing and, at times, ill-paced romp.

Savannah Hollis
Lead Us Not. Image on left is a book cover in beige of a bare arm reaching round a wall. On the right is a head shot of a young smiling woman with shoulder length hair and blue eyes.
Reviews

Book review: Lead Us Not, Abbey Lay

What happens when a friend ghosts you and you have no idea why?

Erin Stewart
Work from the series 'Cocoon' by Terence Lin, selected for the MAPh 'TOPShots 2024' exhibition. Image: Supplied. A digitally manipulated photographic work featuring a close lineup of oval portraits of Asian youths smiling with their eyes closed and wearing red bow ties with a white shirt. The portraits populate a red background.
News

Opportunities and awards

Australia's biggest open studios event calls for registrations, plus portraits and landscapes taking out wins and Tasmanian Theatre Awards announced.

Celina Lei
Features

Move over Millennials, it's time for older women writers to shine

Are the works of older women writers writing about their lives a new Australian publishing trend?

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login