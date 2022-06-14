Crew shortages to be addressed through accredited training program

The national shortage in experienced technical crew members caused by people leaving the industry for more secure work during the pandemic, is being addressed by the implementation of a new, $750,000 accredited industry training program.

Arts Centre Melbourne will partner with Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Stage QLD to deliver the training program, which is specifically focused on technical crews in the performing arts.

Funded by the Post-COVID Collaborative Funding Round (a joint initiative of the Sidney Myer Fund, Gandel Foundation, Lord Mayor’s Charitable Foundation, The Ian Potter Foundation and Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation), the training program builds on Arts Centre Melbourne’s existing Arts Industry Learning initiative and the Tech Connect training program.

‘Arts Centre Melbourne’s Tech Connect program is a ground-breaking initiative as it is the only one in Australia that operates in a working theatre space. We are thrilled to deliver this successful program in Queensland where there is an immediate and ongoing need for an industry-based Registered Training Organisation,’ said Arts Centre Melbourne Interim CEO Leanne Lawrence.

‘It’s so important that we take a leadership role in helping the performing arts sector recover from the long-lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,’ Lawrence added.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the new training program builds on the venue’s existing relationship with Arts Centre Melbourne.

‘While we often collaborate with our friends at Arts Centre Melbourne to tour first-class international acts, it is wonderful to now work with them behind the scenes to build future resilience across the Queensland arts and cultural sector by supporting emerging artists and technical capacity,’ he said.

‘QPAC is grateful for the support of the Tech Connect QLD funding partners, particularly Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation, and we look forward to commencing the program in early 2023,’ Kotzas added.

The Tech Connect QLD program will draw upon the Tech Connect Victoria program, which has previously delivered training to regional centres including Horsham, Shepparton, Gippsland and Geelong.

Training will focus on young technical crews and create sustainable employment pathways for them, fostering the next generation of theatre technicians in a sector which has seen many leave during COVID.

The program will also be delivered in Queensland’s regional venues in future years.

Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation CEO Jenny Wheatle highlighted the impact this program will have.

‘Many young people aspire to work in the arts, but it becomes a reality for only a few. Especially for young people in the regions, industry-relevant stage production skills training is scarce or non-existent,’ she said.

What the program entails

Arts Centre Melbourne’s nationally accredited Registered Training Organisation (RTO) program – Arts Industry Learning – will provide training to Technical Supervisors (Certificate IV level) and Trainees (Certificate III level).

The RTO will deliver face to face training and assessment requirements over two to three week training periods, with QPAC nominated as the training hub for the first year.

For the following years, training periods will align with Stage Queensland conferences in other host/hub venues state-wide.

The training model combines formal classroom-based study with structured mentoring in theatres, enabling trainees to work alongside the industry’s top technical specialists, directors, designers and performers.

Arts Centre Melbourne training will also include industry-specific mental health sessions delivered by the Arts Wellbeing Collective (AWC).

The AWC brings together the expertise of mental and allied health professionals with industry insights from its members to co-design resources and services that support positive mental health for people working in the performing arts.

The training program is expected to commence in 2023.