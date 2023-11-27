Creative Exchange podcast series launched

Regular readers (and indeed viewers) will be aware that for the much of this year ArtsHub has been partnering with Creative Victoria on the Creative Exchange series of webinars. There have been four produced to date:

And there’s still time to register for the fifth in the series, Using social media to promote your creative business, which takes place this Thursday (30 November) at 11am.

But there’s always only so much anyone can cover in an hour-long webinar. And the reams of questions and follow-up queries we’ve received after all of these is proof positive that our webinar attendees in the Creative Victoria and ArtsHub communities are still hungry for more information on many of the topics we’ve covered to date.

Accordingly, we are now launching the Creative Exchange podcast series for 2023, in which we drill down further into issues and topics raised in the webinar series. Each podcast is formulated with the exact same intent as the webinars: to help those in the creative sector to run their businesses, whether they be small to medium organisations or sole practitioners.

Estelle Michaelides is one of the guests on the first Creative Exchange podcast. Image: ArtsHub.

Podcast #1 Catching Curveballs

The first in the series is a little bit COVID influenced, but certainly not entirely. Taking a deeper dive into the topic of Webinar #1: thinking outside the box, we talk to three people in the creative sector who have hit a roadblock in their or their organisation’s practice or operations. Co-Chief Executives of Arena Theatre, one of Australia’s oldest theatre companies for young people, Christian Leavesley and Debra Allanson (also Artistic Director and Executive Director respectively) talk about the huge hurdle that the company faced six years ago in 2017 when it lost a major funding stream.

Arena Theatre’s Debra Allanson. Image: Supplied.

Instead of sitting stunned and licking their wounds the team picked up, packed up and relocated to regional Victoria, Bendigo in fact.

In the podcast they talk about the reasons for doing that, how they orchestrated the move and how it has worked out for the company since.

We also talk to Estelle Michaelides, a Melbourne-based fashion designer, who, like so many, hit a wall with the onset of the pandemic in 2020. But after the initial shell-shock, she thought through things strategically and implemented some innovative ideas to see her business and designs thrive.

Podcast #1 Catching Curveballs is available to stream now from Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Podcast #2 Mentorship (Part 1)

So good they named it twice… there was simply so much to talk about on the topic of mentorship, this podcast, which follows on from Webinar #2 A new way forward: how inclusive leadership is driving change actually comes in two parts. In the first part, we speak with Collette Brennan (CEO of Australia’s largest multi-art form precinct, Abbotsford Convent) and Daniel Santangeli (CEO and Artistic Director of Footscray Community Arts).

Together they offer thoughts and practical advice from their long experience of providing and partaking of mentorship. In the second part, Arts Access Victoria’s CEO Caroline Bowditch and visual artist Tamar Dolev give an even more hands-on response to the topic, with Dolev describing her ongoing mentoring relationship with the artist Andrea Hughes, a partnership that was facilitated through Arts Access Victoria’s very successful program.

Podcast #2 (Part 1) is also available to stream now from Apple Podcasts and Spotify with Part 2 soon to launch.

Podcast #3 AI

To come will be a greater dive into one of the most popular topics of the webinar series so far: AI –where we speak to a range of experts and/or artists who will consider the question: what do they envisage AI may do to the creative industries and what skills will creatives need in the AI informed future?

Keep an eye on ArtsHub’s Creative Exchange hub for all future launch dates and learn more about the Creative Exchange series of webinars and podcasts here.