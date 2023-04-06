News

Collaboration places Tasmanian artists in Singapore

An initiative spearheaded by Arts Tasmania and Asialink Arts aims to deepen engagement between Tasmanian creatives and arts organisations in Asia.
6 Apr 2023
Gina Fairley
Jenni Large of Assembly 197 performs as part of Singapore Now for the Tasmanian Creative Industries initiative in Singapore. Image: Supplied.

The pandemic kept performing artists off our stages; it also kept them from performing within an international arena. But now the opportunities for international collaborations are back on the increase. After a competitive multi-stage selection process, Stephanie Jack and Assembly 197 were selected to work with Asialink Arts to develop new networks and travel to Singapore in March 2023. 

They have just wrapped up performing as part of Singapore Now, for the Tasmanian Creative Industries initiative in Singapore.

The initiative was spearheaded by Arts Tasmania and Asialink Arts, which worked closely with National Arts Council Singapore, with the aim of deepening the engagement of Tasmanian artists and arts organisations in Asia. The program was designed to ‘evolve incrementally over two years, reconsider and restart international engagement,’ explain the organisers.

Along with the performances, a forum, The Power in Cooperation: creating longevity in cross-cultural work, was held at Singapore’s Arts House (22 March), which discussed the courage in forming new relationships to benefit their mutual practices.

Showcasing Tasmanian artists

Stephanie Jack is a Singaporean-Chinese/Australian actor, writer and singer based in Hobart. For Singapore Now, she was supported to develop Mixed Feelings, which has been described as ‘an explosive fusion of live performance, digital projection and music’. Jack worked with Singaporean director Sim Yan Ying and producer Cui Yin Mok over several weeks to develop the work.

Assembly 197, which is the home of Tasdance and Situate and is led by Tasmanian artists Adam Wheeler and Emma Porteus, presented Tasdance Creative Associate, Jenni Large in Singapore. She worked closely with Pat Toh from Singapore’s Dance Nucleus with representatives from across Singapore’s dance sector.

The initiative demonstrates how valuable regional connections are in building career opportunities.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

All Arts Comedy Dance Features Galleries Installation Performing Arts Reviews Video Visual Arts
