Celebrating the vision of female photographers in recent exhibitions

In the last couple of months, a series of major solo exhibitions featuring celebrated female photographers have arrived on Australian shores in quick succession. It’s perhaps no coincidence that portraiture sits at the core of these prominent photographic practices, where female photographers explore a breadth of topics ranging from unconventional relationships to social equality.

Pixy Liao, ‘Experimental Relationships’ installation view at Centre for Contemporary Photography 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

China-born and New York-based photographer Pixy Liao’s solo show, Experimental Relationship opened at the Centre for Contemporary Photography (CCP) on 21 April and runs until 9 July. Liao visited the Melbourne space shortly after taking part in the inaugural Powerhouse Photography program, and was involved in a group show at Sydney’s White Rabbit Gallery.

Liao’s portraits often feature herself and her boyfriend Moro, who is Japanese and five years younger than her. The photographs portray the two in poses that reverse traditional gender roles and highlight interactions that are fun, erotic and against the social norm.

The first Australian survey exhibition of US photographer Catherine Opie also opened in April at Heide Museum of Modern Art, with several weeks left to catch the show before it closes on 9 July.

Catherine Opie: Binding Ties brings together more than 50 key works traversing the artist’s career since the 1990s. Heide first presented Opie’s works in 1994 with the exhibition Persona Cognita and it was the photographer’s first Australian exhibition at the time.

Catherine Opie, ‘Melissa & Lake, Durham, North Caroline’, 1998, c-type print, 40 x 50 cm. © Catherine Opie. Image: Courtesy Regen Projects, Los Angeles and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, London and Seoul.

Opie’s portraits feature people of her queer communities in San Francisco and Los Angeles, including leather dykes, drag performers and trans men and women. Her works highlight individual autonomy, rather than narrow definitions of identity. Yet Opie’s recent series also exemplify how individuals come together to advocate for environmental sustainability and social equality.

Coming in hot on the heels of Opie’s exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia is Nan Goldin’s The ballad of sexual dependency, opening on . One of Goldin’s defining works from the 1980s, The ballad of sexual dependency is a visual diary of the artist’s friends and lovers as they experience pleasure, pain, violence and ecstasy. The slideshow – originally shown across clubs and bars in New York in the 1970s and 80s – is distilled into a series of 126 photographs, which have recently joined the National Gallery’s Collection.

Nan Goldin, ‘Nan and Brian in bed, New York City’, 1983 from the series ‘The ballad of sexual dependency’, 1973-86, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, purchased 2021 in celebration of the National Gallery of Australia’s 40th anniversary, 2022. Image: © Nan Goldin.

In an essay the National Gallery’s Curator, Photography, Anne O’Hehir wrote: ‘This era witnessed the dramatic transformation of New York through gentrification, and waves of deaths from addiction, especially heroin, and from the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS, which by 1986 was responsible for 2710 deaths in New York alone. We bring to The ballad the knowledge that so many of the young people depicted in it never had the opportunity to grow old.’

Yvonne Todd, ‘New Portia’, 2018. Image: Supplied.

In similar news, the Ballarat International Foto Biennale (26 August to 22 October) announced its headline exhibitions this year, including an Australian premiere of works by New Zealand photographer Yvonne Todd.

Like Liao, Opie and Anne Zahalka (see below), Todd’s practice focuses on portraiture to provoke new and unexpected interpretations. The Stephanie Collection will be on view at the Art Gallery of Ballarat from 12 August as part of this year’s Ballarat International Foto Biennale.

Spotlight on local practices with international scope

Shining a spotlight on more local talent, a major survey of Australian photo-media artist Anne Zahalka, ZAHALKAWORLD – an artist’s archive, has opened at the Museum of Australian Photography (MAPh).

Anne Zahalka, ‘The Bathers’, 1989 from the series ‘Bondi: playground of the Pacific’, chromogenic print, 95 x 112 cm. Museum of Australian Photography, City of Monash Collection. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

The exhibition not only taps into Zahalka’s four-decade career – which has garnered international success – but also offers a backstage pass into her creative process.

Zahalka says of the exhibition: ‘Curated around key bodies of work and the archive that supports it, this immersive exhibition will offer a first-hand experience of how I develop artworks, the research and material processes that are involved, and the context the works are made in.’

The centrepiece of ZAHLKAWORLD is a recreation of the artist’s studio, unveiling the inner workings of her vibrant and humorous images, which have a critical undertone around culture, diversity and ecological impact. The exhibition is on view until 10 September.

Meanwhile, the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) will soon present the first major solo exhibition of Melbourne-based Iranian photographer Hoda Afshar.

Hoda Afshar, ‘Untitled #88’, from the series ‘Speak the Wind’ 2015-22, pigment photographic print, 80 x 100 cm. Image: © Hoda Afshar.

Hoda Afshar: A Curve is a Broken Line features photographs and moving image works from the past decade, including a newly commissioned series of large-scale photographs, In Turn (2023). In Turn depicts Iranian women who live in Australia, but have been closely following the women-led Iranian protests that began in September 2022.

Afshar first began working with photography in the early 2000s, and her lens highlights stories, memories and landscapes, but above all, humanity. In 2018, her potent work Portrait of Behrouz Boochani, Manus Island won the William and Winifred Bowness Photography Prize and she has exhibited widely throughout Australia and internationally.

Hoda Afshar: A Curve is a Broken Line is on view from 2 September 2023 to 21 January 2024 at AGNSW.

This article was updated on 21 June to include Nan Goldin’s exhibition The ballad of sexual dependency at the NGA from 8 July until 28 January 2024 .