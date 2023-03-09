Powerhouse Photography launches inaugural program

After a four-month wait following the acquisition of the Australian Centre for Photography’s (ACP) $1.6 million fund and archive, Powerhouse Photography has now launched its inaugural program, featuring new acquisitions, public programs, a photography-focused tertiary internship and a new member joining its dedicated Advisory Group.

New acquisitions

Powerhouse Photography’s first acquisition consists of 12 works by photographic artist Anu Kumar exploring her identity as a woman born in India and raised in Australia.

Now based in Naarm/Melbourne, Kumar uses her lens as a gateway into place, people and memories, in her words ‘an exercise in learning how to be Indian’.

Four of the newly acquired works are from Kumar’s series Ghar (2017-19), and the remaining eight from the series Libbas (2022), originally commissioned and presented by Powerhouse as part of the exhibition Charkha and Kargha at Powerhouse Ultimo 2022.

Kumar’s works are published in the New York Times and Vogue Italia, and recently shown in We, Us Them at Melbourne’s Centre for Contemporary Photography (CCP). Some of her works also feature fellow artists, including Atong Atem, Honey Long and Prue Stent, and creatives such as the founders of Ladies of Leisure and India-based fashion designer Caroline Weller.

Anu Kumar, ‘Kuldip Singh tying a pagdi, Burnside Heights’. Photo: Courtesy of Anu Kumar, supplied.

New Advisory member: Hayley Millar Baker

Gunditjmara Djabwurrung artist Hayley Millar Baker joins the Powerhouse Photography Advisory Group as a new member, whose ‘experience as a photographic artist will provide valuable insights and guidance to Powerhouse Photography in support of contemporary practice,’ says Co-Chair and Senior Curator Sarah Rees.

Currently the Advisory Group is co-chaired by Rees and University of Technology Sydney Associate Professor, Cherine Fahd, with group members including photographer, filmmaker and ACP Board member Merilyn Fairskye; Friends of ACP member Lisa Moore; photographers Garry Trinh, Hugh Stewart, Meng-Yu Yan and Tom Blachford; Director First Nations, Powerhouse Museum Emily McDaniel; Powerhouse Head of Curatorial Jacqui Strecker and Powerhouse Artistic Associate Zan Wimberley.

Public programming and collaborations

Powerhouse Photography’s inaugural programming indicates that the initiative is casting its lens beyond Sydney. The importance of cross-institutional collaborations and community engagement was highlighted by many from the sector during the initial responses to the establishment of Powerhouse Photography.

On 30 March, Powerhouse Late: Photography will give the medium a greater spotlight with talks, performances, installations, moving image and gaming. Art on display will include works by Amos Gebhardt, Meng-Yu Yan, Zan Wimberley and Izabela Pluta, alongside music and projects by Dark Cinema, and interactive games with AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Further, Powerhouse Photography is collaborating with CCP and White Rabbit Gallery to present programs featuring New York-based Chinese multidisciplinary artist Pixy Liao. Powerhouse Late: Pixy Liao on 13 April explores Liao’s long-term project Experimental Relationship (shown at White Rabbit Gallery in 2022) . She will also curate a selection of food and drink, film and moving image works from the White Rabbit Gallery collection, and perform live with her partner Moro – who stars in Experimental Relationship – as their experimental band Pimo.

Liao is also presenting a public talk on 14 April around her practice and approach to photography, followed by a student workshop on ‘How to find your own voice in photography’. Liao will host student portfolio reviews and provide feedback on work-in-progress. This will be open to tertiary students studying photography or an equivalent discipline.

The Powerhouse Tertiary Internship will now offer a special photography focus to work with the Collections, Curatorial and Research teams on the Australian Centre for Photography Archive, which is currently being assessed internally and consists of nearly 50 years of material. Applications are open now.

The media release further adds that ‘this is the first in an ongoing series of internships that will provide vocational experiences for emerging professionals within the photography industry’, as Powerhouse Photography inherits the legacy of the ACP to champion the artform and support emerging practitioners.

More programs will be announced throughout the year, with bigger projects in the pipeline for the 50th anniversary of ACP in 2024, including a curated digital program and a major publication on Australian photography via Powerhouse Publishing.