News

 > News

British designer Dame Zandra Rhodes donates Uluru Collection to Powerhouse

Garments inspired by Rhodes' 1970s trip to Australia will enter Powerhouse's collection.
2 May 2024
ArtsHub
Wool clock from 1942 Uluru Collection by Dame Zandra Rhodes, donated to Powerhouse. Image: Supplied. A model with dramatic makeup lying in a forest seen from bird's eye view with a patterned wool clock covering her body.

Visual Arts

Wool clock from 1942 Uluru Collection by Dame Zandra Rhodes, donated to Powerhouse. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Fashion garments and textiles from an archive collected over 50 years will be donated to the Powerhouse by the Zandra Rhodes Foundation, established by British designer Dame Zandra Rhodes in 2020.

The octogenarian designer first visited Australia in 1971 as a guest of Sydney textile company, Sekers Fabrics. Shortly after this she released a set of designs inspired by the trip and returned to visit Uluru (then known as Ayers Rock) two years later.

Powerhouse cites Rhodes as ‘one of the first international designers to explore Australia’s unique natural environment in her work’, and in 1974, she presented her Ayers Rock Collection (later renamed the Uluru Collection) at London Fashion Week. The collection brought together Rhodes’ sketches of Uluru and the spinifex grass and galahs surrounding it with an 18th century French engraving technique, Toile de Jouy.

The donation includes banners of screenprinted silk chiffon, dresses and garments, such as a felt cloak featuring three print designs from the Uluru Collection – Rock All Over, Spinifex and Lace Mountain. The Uluru print was used on a one-shouldered silk chiffon dress worn by former US First Lady, Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

Rhodes says, ‘I am thrilled to have donated some of my most treasured pieces to the incredible Powerhouse Museum in Sydney. Australia has always held a special place in my heart and my donation celebrates this, centring on garments inspired by my travels to this fabulous country.’

Dame Zandra Rhodes. Photo: Zan Wimberley.

This donation will join some of Rhodes’ pieces already in the Powerhouse collection, including the Renaissance Cloth of Gold Crinoline, which she wore to the first Australian Women’s Weekly Fashion Awards in 1982. The dress was recently displayed in Powerhouse’s 1001 Remarkable Objects exhibition.

The new donations include garments gifted by prominent female figures, including Lady Mary Fairfax, textiles manufacturer Vera Kaldor and English model Penelope Tree, as well as pieces from Rhodes’ own archive.

Read: A new storehouse for the Powerhouse Collection

Powerhouse Senior Collection Curator, Roger Leong, says, ‘Zandra Rhodes is that rare combination of boundless creativity and a methodical approach to design. Her acute observations are captured in photographs and sketchbooks, from which she creates her textile prints and, finally, the finished garments cut in tandem with her prints. This process produced magical results that are like nothing seen before. The Uluru Collection chronicles her wonder and appreciation of this ancient country’s special beauty and, ultimately, her unique contribution to fashion. It is so great to bring some of these pieces back to Australia and the Powerhouse Museum.’

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Digital Film Television All Arts Features Reviews Museums
More
Image is a conceptual artwork that is a frame of 64 rectangular shapes laid out in eight rows with a black bold framework around and between them. Characters.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Characters, Hayden's Gallery

Six contemporary women artists using conceptual art to explore change, process and the philosophy of art.

Vanessa Francesca
Mandy Martin, ‘Adelaide Railway Station 2 (detail)’, 1973, screenprint, ink on paper, Ann Newmarch Collection. Image: © the Estate of the artist. A vintage coloured photograph showing three woman in farmer wear walking in a field. Two others are leisurely seated at the back.
News

If you don’t fight … you lose

The latest exhibition at FUMA spotlights the overlooked contributions of Adelaide’s Progressive Art Movement and the history of student protests.

ArtsHub
Image is a dark gallery with a shiny wooden floor and a white box seat. On the walls are two 3D pieces, one a cupboard like work and the other comprising abstract faces.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Odalala, nireekshane and Uyirvu, Arts House

Australian and international artists examine histories of caste, migration, gender and sexuality.

Vanessa Francesca
Craft Lab returns to Ballarat Mining Exchange as part of Ballarat Heritage Festival. Photo: Supplied. Three woman gathering near a timbre table displaying round crafts vases. They are in a bustling indoor environment.
News

UNESCO City of Crafts puts craftsmanship on the dinner table

Ballarat Heritage Festival presents Craft Lab and The Great Takeaway, where local makers will have their pieces spotlighted and taken…

ArtsHub
Revealed. Image is of people in a gallery looking at Aboriginal paintings on the walls.
News

New era for largest Aboriginal art exhibition with Aboriginal Arts Centre Hub WA at the helm

AACHWA is leading Revealed 2024, in partnership with Fremantle Arts Centre.

Clara Copland
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login