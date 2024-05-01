News

If you don’t fight … you lose

The latest exhibition at FUMA spotlights the overlooked contributions of Adelaide's Progressive Art Movement and the history of student protests.
1 May 2024
Mandy Martin, ‘Adelaide Railway Station 2 (detail)’, 1973, screenprint, ink on paper, Ann Newmarch Collection. Image: © the Estate of the artist.

The graphic art of protest in an era of political activism comes to life in the latest exhibition at Flinders University Museum of Art (FUMA) in Adelaide. The show, titled If you don’t fight … you lose: politics, posters and PAM, features prints and posters from Adelaide’s Progressive Art Movement (PAM), which was active in the 1970s.

PAM was born out of the Flinders University Politics and Art course, and led by radical thinkers, Brian Medlin and Ann Newmarch. The group brought together artists, writers, poets, filmmakers, actors and musicians to target local issues with revolutionary ambitions.

Topics of concern at the time include the industrial unrest facing Adelaide’s car manufacturing industry, the Vietnam War, nuclear energy, women’s rights, environmentalism and US imperialism. Artists often stood alongside local workers to demand better working conditions, and used their prints and posters to challenge the status quo.

Fifty years after the group’s inception, art historians Catherine Speck and Jude Adams will honour this legacy through If you don’t fight … you lose.

The exhibition stems from a chapter on the 1970s that Speck and Adams wrote for The Adelaide Art Scene: Becoming Contemporary 1939-2000.

Speck says, ‘Our initial investigations revealed that little had been written about the Progressive Art Movement in contrast to the well-documented accounts of other political poster groups in Australia,’ with Adams adding, ‘The more we researched, the more we realised that here was a unique and radical part of Adelaide’s cultural landscape deserving of recognition and a place in Australian art history’.

An illustration of women with a pram marching in a protest and holding banners and a placard that says 'lesbian mothers are everywhere'. PAM
Pamela Harris, ‘Women (Lesbian mothers are everywhere)’ 1984, screenprint, ink on paper, edition 5/10, Gift of the Australian Experimental Art Foundation, Collection of Flinders University Museum of Art 2880.050. Image: Supplied.

PAM’s activism also marked a significant period in the history of Flinders University, which saw numerous student-led protests, including the month-long occupation of the Registry Building in 1974.

FUMA Director Fiona Salmon says the exhibition is an opportunity to reflect on the era. ‘We look forward to presenting this significant and timely exhibition. Beyond the long-overdue acknowledgement of PAM, it celebrates the enduring power of political printmaking and is poised to spark discussions at the nexus of activism, art and politics in the 21st century.’

If you don’t fight … you lose: politics, posters and PAM is on view from 6 May to 5 July at Flinders University Museum of Art.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

