Canberra Symphony Orchestra receives Federal funding boost

Canberra Symphony Orchestra (CSO) has received a much-needed injection of $4.1 million Federal funding over the next four years.

The new funding, announced as part of the 2024-25 Budget, comes at a critical time for the CSO, given that the Orchestra’s viability was threatened by reductions in sponsorship support and ticket sales in the wake of the pandemic.

Rising program costs and a history of receiving significantly less Commonwealth funding than any other Australian state orchestra have also impacted the CSO.

‘This funding is not just a lifeline; it’s a building block to help secure the future of an Australian institution that has long championed Australian music and culture,’ says CSO Chief Executive Officer Rachel Thomas.

‘We’re grateful to the Australian Government for recognising the importance of providing more equitable support for the CSO, which not only delivers a program of music that has been recognised as the most diverse in Australia, but [also] makes a huge economic and social contribution to the ACT through employment of local people, and community programs that ensure music is accessible to everyone.’

The 2024-2025 Federal Budget will be revealed in full on Tuesday 14 May, and also includes a major support package of $115.2 million over four years (as well as an additional $36.9 million in ongoing annual funding) for Australia’s elite arts training institutions including NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art), The Australian Ballet School and the Flying Fruit Fly Circus.

Thomas says the ongoing and indexed $1.1 million a year would support the orchestra’s small administrative, creative and programming team, which is currently stretched to capacity, and also enhance previously underfunded musical programs and other initiatives that will help generate sustainable ongoing income for the Orchestra.

Significantly, the CSO makes a major commitment to supporting Australian composers, with 45% of works in the Orchestra’s 2023 season composed by Australians, according to program analysis by Perth-based soprano Hannah Lee Tungate.

Together with the ongoing support of CSO donors and community members, the new Federal funding will also enable the Orchestra to continue to deliver educational and mentorship programs for talented young Australian musicians.

‘This generous support will allow us to grow the CSO’s unique offerings, such as our Australian Series and Llewellyn Series concerts, which have long given a voice to new Australian artists, including Indigenous performers, and supported emerging talent,’ Thomas says.

‘It will enable us to continue to attract interstate and international visitors seeking high-quality experiences, which will deliver benefits to other arts and cultural organisations across the ACT.

‘Every dollar spent will help us put in place the critical foundations that will enable us to build a resilient and dynamic future for the CSO, and to ensure that the quality of our performances and educational initiatives can not only be maintained but flourish,’ she concludes.

The CSO was established in 1950 as the Canberra Orchestral Society and originally operated as an amateur ensemble. Now a fully professional orchestra, it was renamed the Canberra Symphony Orchestra in 1966 and for many years was led by Chief Conductor and Director Ernest Llewellyn until his retirement in 1980.

The Orchestra continues to perform regularly in Llewellyn Hall (the Australian National University’s concert hall, named after Ernest Llewellyn, who died in 1982) under the baton of current Chief Conductor and Artistic Director Jessica Cottis.

The CSO will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2025.