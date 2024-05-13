News

 > News

Canberra Symphony Orchestra receives Federal funding boost

Badly impacted by declining ticket sales and sponsorship revenue post-pandemic, the CSO receives $4.1 million over four years in this week’s Federal Budget.
13 May 2024
Richard Watts
A bird's-eye view of the Canberra Symphony Orchestra in concert, taken directly above the stage and looking straight down.

Performing Arts

Canberra Symphony Orchestra. Photo: Martin Ollman.

Share Icon

Canberra Symphony Orchestra (CSO) has received a much-needed injection of $4.1 million Federal funding over the next four years.

The new funding, announced as part of the 2024-25 Budget, comes at a critical time for the CSO, given that the Orchestra’s viability was threatened by reductions in sponsorship support and ticket sales in the wake of the pandemic.

Rising program costs and a history of receiving significantly less Commonwealth funding than any other Australian state orchestra have also impacted the CSO.

‘This funding is not just a lifeline; it’s a building block to help secure the future of an Australian institution that has long championed Australian music and culture,’ says CSO Chief Executive Officer Rachel Thomas.

‘We’re grateful to the Australian Government for recognising the importance of providing more equitable support for the CSO, which not only delivers a program of music that has been recognised as the most diverse in Australia, but [also] makes a huge economic and social contribution to the ACT through employment of local people, and community programs that ensure music is accessible to everyone.’

The 2024-2025 Federal Budget will be revealed in full on Tuesday 14 May, and also includes a major support package of $115.2 million over four years (as well as an additional $36.9 million in ongoing annual funding) for Australia’s elite arts training institutions including NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art), The Australian Ballet School and the Flying Fruit Fly Circus.

Thomas says the ongoing and indexed $1.1 million a year would support the orchestra’s small administrative, creative and programming team, which is currently stretched to capacity, and also enhance previously underfunded musical programs and other initiatives that will help generate sustainable ongoing income for the Orchestra.

Significantly, the CSO makes a major commitment to supporting Australian composers, with 45% of works in the Orchestra’s 2023 season composed by Australians, according to program analysis by Perth-based soprano Hannah Lee Tungate.

Together with the ongoing support of CSO donors and community members, the new Federal funding will also enable the Orchestra to continue to deliver educational and mentorship programs for talented young Australian musicians.

Read: Australian Festival of Chamber Music offers an impressive and diverse 2024 program

‘This generous support will allow us to grow the CSO’s unique offerings, such as our Australian Series and Llewellyn Series concerts, which have long given a voice to new Australian artists, including Indigenous performers, and supported emerging talent,’ Thomas says.

‘It will enable us to continue to attract interstate and international visitors seeking high-quality experiences, which will deliver benefits to other arts and cultural organisations across the ACT.

‘Every dollar spent will help us put in place the critical foundations that will enable us to build a resilient and dynamic future for the CSO, and to ensure that the quality of our performances and educational initiatives can not only be maintained but flourish,’ she concludes.

The CSO was established in 1950 as the Canberra Orchestral Society and originally operated as an amateur ensemble. Now a fully professional orchestra, it was renamed the Canberra Symphony Orchestra in 1966 and for many years was led by Chief Conductor and Director Ernest Llewellyn until his retirement in 1980.

The Orchestra continues to perform regularly in Llewellyn Hall (the Australian National University’s concert hall, named after Ernest Llewellyn, who died in 1982) under the baton of current Chief Conductor and Artistic Director Jessica Cottis.

The CSO will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2025.   

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Theatre Television All Arts Features
More
Photo: Felix Mooneeram, Unsplash. An empty theatre with red chairs.
News

Upset over delayed Welcome to Country at Green Room Awards, ceremonial leader seeking apology

The Green Room Awards Association has landed itself in hot water following the unexplained delay of the Welcome to Country…

Jessi Ryan
A stage filled with performers dressed as animals and birds with a backdrop and set covered in Aboriginal designs.
Reviews

Performance review: Parrwang Lifts the Sky, Malthouse Theatre

Based on an original creation story from Wadawurrung Country, this is a tale of a magpie named Parrwang who saves…

Isabelle Oderberg
QSO. Cathedral of St Stephen. Image is a blue washed interior of a large cathedral.
Reviews

Music review: Mozart's Mass, Cathedral of St Stephen

Mozart’s masterpiece, the great Mass in C Minor, was expertly presented in the atmospheric Cathedral of St Stephen.

Suzannah Conway
A natural rock formation in the rough shape of a window looks out over a river and surrounding Nanda Country. Two children wearing Akubra hats sit in the window, their backs to the camera.
News

APAM heading to WA

The Australian Performing Arts Market will be hosted in Western Australia by PAC Australia in 2026, 2028 and 2030.

Richard Watts
Switzerland. A theatre set of a writer's study with grey concrete walls, a two seater leather backed couch, a wooden coffee table and downstage a cluttered desk with a middle aged white woman working at a typewriter. Behind her a young white man has come through the door and looks nervous.
Reviews

Theatre review: Switzerland, Ensemble Theatre

Patricia Highsmith is all the rage at the moment, so it's a good time to stage Joanna Murray-Smith's play about…

Ned Hirst
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login