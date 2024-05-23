Which graduate artists have got their fingers on the pulse?

Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) has announced this year’s artists selected for the annual Hatched: National Graduate Show, which acknowledges emerging talent who are tapping into the zeitgeist of our times.

The exhibition marks the first occasion that these artists have exhibited at an institution, and provides a platform for early-career artists to connect with industry, showcase their works and delve deeper into the themes that ground their practice.

Notable Hatched alumni include Archie Moore, winner of this year’s Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale; Julie Gough, Shaun Gladwell and Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran.

This year, the graduate artists selected include Yuwaalaraay, Gamilaraay and Kooma/Koama woman Melissa Stannard, whose work draws on her family’s history of military service and examines the contribution of Aboriginal service personnel.

Meanwhile, Ka Yan SO (Kelly) is influenced by her diasporic experiences between Hong Kong and Australia while investigating the essence of “home” through memories, cultural identity and a psychoanalysis of familial relationships.

Other notable works include a pancake mixture made by an animatronic arm from Ruby Stevens, who delves into constructions of value, care and gendered labour through a queer feminist lens. Edie Duffy’s work involves taking pictures from eBay listings and working them into a canvas, following an interest in found photos and second-hand objects.

Artists selected for Hatches are working across a diverse range of mediums, from ceramics to poetry, woodcraft to textiles and more.

Emily J Palmer, ‘Please excuse our appearance’, 2023, sign frame and legs, wire mesh, chain, titanium rings and screenprint on corflute. Photo: Dan McCabe.

The 2024 Hatched selection panel, comprising artist, curator and 2019 Dennis Golding (Hatched alumni), Sebastian Henry-Jones (curator at West Space, Melbourne) and Sarah Wall (PICA curator), states, ‘The process of selecting the artists for Hatched was no easy task and is a testament to the high calibre of artists graduating from art schools across Australia.

‘The artists chosen for Hatched displayed thought-provoking practices and [have] used materials in resourceful ways. We believe this exhibition will engage audiences through the complex and considered ideas presented while celebrating the compelling works of early-career artists.’

In addition to the exhibition, PICA offers studio residencies to one interstate and one Perth-based Hatched artist every year. In 2024 Frances Malcomson from the University of Tasmania and Kasia Kolikow from North Metropolitan TAFE, WA will undertake residencies at PICA from 5-31 August to develop their practice.

Hatched is presented with assistance from emerging Boorloo/Perth artist and curator, Brent Harrison in his second year as recipient of the Hatched Curatorial Fellow position, supported by the Minderoo Foundation.

Winners of the 15th Dr Harold Schenberg art fellowships will be announced at the conclusion of the exhibition, with $50,000 to be handed out.

The 2024 Hatched artists

Jamee Barker (NSW)

Steven Christou (Vic)

André de Vanny (NSW)

Edie Duffy (Viv)

Sophie Dumaresq (ACT)

Tiarnie Edwards (SA)

Michelle Yuan Fitz-Gerald (Vic)

Esther Forest (WA)

Thomas Hannah (NSW)

Alanah Kent (SA)

Kasia Kolikow (WA)

Frances Malcomson (Tas)

Kate McGuinness (NSW)

Emily J Palmer (WA)

Michelle Prezioso (Vic)

Vedika Rampal (NSW)

Katey Smoker (SA)

Ka Yan SO (Kelly) (Vic)

Melissa Stannard (Qld)

Ruby Stevens (Qld)

Lily Trnovsky (SA)

Laura Ward (WA)

2024 Hatched: National Graduate Show is on view at PICA from 3 August to 13 October.