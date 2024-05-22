Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Waste to Art Wollondilly Exhibition and Competition (Southern Tablelands, NSW)

The Waste to Art Wollondilly Exhibition and Competition is an opportunity for creative community members and professional artists from the Southern Tablelands Arts Region to exhibit work made from materials that otherwise might end up in landfill. The focus waste material for 2024 is textile waste. The Wollondilly Waste to Art Prize 2024 has a total prize pool $2600, with a Youth (7-17 years) category.

Entries close 22 June; learn more and enter.

Hornsby Art Prize (NSW)

The Hornsby Art Prize has $23,000 in prize money to offer this year, and encourages submission of works in the categories of painting, drawing, printmaking, digital art stills/photography and sculpture. All artworks must have been produced in the past two years, and not been exhibited previously.

Entries open from 3 June to 8 August; learn more and enter.

Tasmanian Export Awards (Tas)

Entries are now open for the Tasmanian Export Awards. The Awards celebrate the achievements of the international exporting community and include a category for outstanding success in any creative industry. This includes music, visual and performing arts, fashion, design, film and television, digital media and content, animation, software and games, festival and event production, writing and publishing, and creative services.

Applications close 14 June; learn more and apply.

Melbourne Awards (Vic)

Applications are now open for this year’s Melbourne Awards – an opportunity for the City of Melbourne to celebrate and thank the people and organisations making a positive difference in the community. The eight award categories are Aboriginal Melbourne, Access and Inclusion, Arts and Events, City Design, Community, Knowledge and Innovation, LGBTQIA+ and Sustainability. Nominations are also open for the Melburnian of the Year and Young Melburnian of the Year, recognising individuals who have made a significant contribution to the city.

Applications close 21 June; learn more and apply.

2024 Victorian Premier’s Design Awards (Vic)

Victoria’s leading designers, architects and design-led businesses are invited to enter the Victorian Premier’s Design Awards with eight categories including architectural design, fashion design and communication design. In 2024 the Awards will return to the traditional calendar year format with the winners to be announced at the Victorian Premier’s Design Awards ceremony in November.

Entries close 19 July; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Uplift

Uplift provides grants of up to $50,000 to support professional development, training and mentoring to build digital capability for First Nations artists and creative workers. This opportunity is open to First Nations led organisations and businesses to deliver activities within local communities. Funding can support a range of digital development opportunities identified as priority areas for building capacity.

Applications close 4 June; learn more and apply.

Ian Potter Cultural Trust Emerging Artist Grants

The Ian Potter Cultural Trust runs three funding rounds per year, through which individual artists can apply for grants of up to $15,000. The Trust considers emerging and early-career artists to be within 10 years of attaining a formal qualification, but this does not mean applicants need to have attained formal qualifications in their area of practice to be considered for a grant. The Trust primarily supports projects with structured professional development and networking opportunities in an international context. Round 2 applications are for travel/projects after 20 September 2024.

Applications close 18 June; learn more and apply.

City of Melbourne 2025 Annual Arts Grants and Residencies (Vic)

The City of Melbourne offers grants of up to $20,000 for one-off arts projects that result in a public outcome either online or within the municipality of Melbourne. Grants are available to individuals, groups and small to medium arts organisations. The City of Melbourne art residencies provide studio spaces and facilities for artists and small to medium arts organisations to develop their creative practice, as well as $5000 in funds.

Applications close 23 June; learn more and apply.

Pride Foundation Australia 2024 Large Grant Round

The Pride Foundation Australia’s (PFA) second grant round for 2024, with a total funding pool of $10,000, focuses on supporting sexuality, sex and gender diverse (LGBTQIA+) people living in regional and rural areas of Australia. Organisations are eligible to apply, and projects that collaborate between rural services and LGBTQIA+ agencies or groups are encouraged.

Applications close 5 July; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Craft + Design Canberra 2024 Open Studios program (ACT)

As part of the Craft + Design Canberra Festival (1-10 November), craft artists, designers and arts organisations across the region will open their creative spaces to share insights into their practices and processes. The Open Studios program will take place in Canberra, Queanbeyan and surrounding regions, Ngunnawal, Ngambri, Ngarigu and Walbunja Country and is supported by home.byholly. The Festival is encouraging artists to open their studios for both 9 and 10 November to maximise the success of the program.

Applications close 31 May; learn more and apply.

Mob in Focus (NSW)

Southern Tablelands Arts (STA) invites expressions of interest from First Nations creatives to be part of the Mob in Focus: Time to exhale program of professional commissions to create work inspired by recent times and events. Successful creatives will have their work included in the Mob in Focus online showcase on the STA website. Successful artists will be awarded a commissioning fee of $500.

EOIs close 2 June; learn more and apply.

Creative Spaces Shop 54 (Vic)

Applications are open to artists and creatives for the short-term opportunity to work, exhibit, practice, perform or sell in vacant shopfronts in North Melbourne, facilitated by Creative Spaces. Applicants can apply for two occupancy periods: from 8 July to 30 September or from 2 October to 29 December. Rental fees do not apply for the duration of the occupancy at Shop 54.

Applications close 11 June; learn more and apply.

Curator call-out for 2026 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art

The Art Gallery of South Australia is seeking exhibition proposals from Australia-based curators for the 19th Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art (March to June 2026). The Adelaide Biennial is defined by experimentation and innovation, and is known for its role in accelerating the careers and profiles of Australian curators and artists. The proposal should include an outline of the applicant’s curatorial approach, and include at least 10 potential Australian artists alongside a curator’s biography.

Applications close 2 July; learn more and apply.

Professional development

First Break

First Break is a professional development program designed to provide participants with the skills, training and understanding to obtain work as a note-taker, get their start in the industry and build vital networks. Successful applicants will also receive a 12-month associate membership with the Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG). At the conclusion of First Break, participants will be promoted to the industry via the AWG Pathways website. The program is supported by VicScreen.

Applications close 10 June; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Visitors have picked out their favourite work from the Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize, with South Australian artist Jessica Murtagh taking our the People’s Choice Award. The work, Six is the loneliest number is inspired by the Mongarlowe Mallee, an ancient tree that survived for thousands of years, but is now the last of six that exist on our planet. Murtagh came across the trees, also known as the ice age gum, in a news article and ‘found [them] completely fascinating’. She continues, ‘I ended up doing some research and felt quite sentimental about these “lonely trees”. A lot of my artwork is about recording moments in time, and this is a botanical extension of that, a visual representation of these last ancient trees.’ South Australian Museum Director, Dr David Gaimster, adds, ‘Jessica’s work has a melancholy feel, but is presented in a delicate and beautiful medium with glass and gold. I am not surprised this piece captured the attention of viewers, especially with the provoking story that underpins it.’ The Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize is on view at the South Australian Museum until 10 June.

Daniel Press has been selected by the Northern Beaches Council to develop and produce a funded exhibition at Curl Curl Creative Space with support from Manly Art Gallery and Museum as part of the Emerging Curator Program 2024. The Program, building on its successful 2023 debut, provides early-career curators with professional mentoring and a platform to develop their practice, and opportunities to expand their networks. Press is a sculptor and curator known for his innovative approach to sculpture and commitment to uncovering emerging trends in Australian contemporary art. His exhibition MASS, featuring eight female-identifying artists delving into eco-feminism, transformation and place-making, will open at Curl Curl Creative Space in September.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) in Sydney has announced a new public sculpture commission series to launch in 2025, supported by The Balnaves Foundation through a gift of $3 million in honour of Neil Balnaves AO (1944-2022). The Neil Balnaves Tallawoladah Lawn Commission will present a large-scale sculptural work from a leading international or Australian contemporary artist from spring through to autumn each year from 2025-2028, to be located at the front of MCA Australia. The first artist for The Neil Balnaves Tallawoladah Lawn Commission will be announced later in the year and the sculpture is expected to be unveiled in September 2025.

A series of works by Melbourne-based artist Matthew Harris, who is of mixed European and Koorie descent, has been acquired by the National Gallery of Victoria. Harris is represented by FUTURES Gallery, who showed Harris’ The British Museum exhibition from November to December in 2023. The NGV has acquired six ochre on hessian paintings that were included in the show, which interrogates the British Museum’s collecting practices and treatment of First Nations objects. FUTURES will be presenting a solo exhibition by Harris later in the year.

Performing arts

The 2024 Sydney Comedy Festival awards went to Lou Wall, David Correos and Elouise Eftos, who each took home a $1500 prize alongside their trophy. Wall’s The Bisexual’s Lament took out the Best of the Fest Award, while Correos’ I Can’t Stop Vibrating won Best Newcomer Award. Director’s Choice went to Eftos for Australia’s First Attractive Comedian. This year’s Sydney Comedy Festival delivered 336 shows and featured 754 artists across four weeks at venues all across the city.

Writing and publishing

A total of $315,000 in prize money was presented to the winners of the 2024 NSW Premier’s Literary Awards across 12 categories. Yankunytjatjara poet and artist Ali Cobby Eckermann’s verse novel She is the Earth took out Book of the Year, as well as the Indigenous Writers’ Prize. This is the second time Cobby Eckermann has won this award, after taking out the honour in 2013 for her verse novel Ruby Moonlight. The Christina Stead Prize for Fiction went to Angela O’Keeffe for The Sitter, and Christine Kenneally’s Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, A Conspiracy of Silence, and a Search for Justice took out the Douglas Stewart Prize for Non-fiction. The Multicultural NSW Award was won by Stay for Dinner by Sandhya Parappukkaran, illustrated by Michelle Pereira, and the Kenneth Slessor Prize for Poetry went to Riverbed Sky Songs by Tais Rose Wae. Nicholas Brown’s Sex Magick and Anna Barnes’ Safe Home, Episode 1 took out the Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting and the Betty Roland Prize for Scriptwriting respectively. Check out the full list of winners.

All

Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre has announced the winners of the 68th Blake Prize, including three art prize winners and one poetry prize winner. Sydney-based artist Shireen Taweel took out the major $35,000 award with the installation, Shoe Bathers. The work conjures up the sensory relationship between body, mind and religion in a hammam, a place of public bathing associated with the Islamic world. The Blake Emerging Artist Prize, with its $6000 cash award, went to Greek Australian artist Tina Stefanou for the single-channel video work, Backbreeding. The winner of the Blake Established Artist Residency and Exhibition is Yhonnie Scarce, who receives a residency and solo exhibition at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre. Coco X Huang took out the Blake Poetry Prize with Three Lessons, a poem written in three parts that mixes both the written and visual forms. Huang is a Chinese-Australian writer, musician, and scientist.

Shortlisted and finalists

Seventy-two finalists have been announced in this year’s 2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards Telstra (NATSIAA), hosted by Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT). Now in its 41st year, the NATSIAA features Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from across the nation, sharing works reflecting the strength of cultures, responses to current affairs and unerring connections to Country. All 2024 finalists will be exhibited at MAGNT, Darwin, from 22 June 2024 until 27 January 2025 and vie for prizes across seven categories, including the major $100,000 Telstra Art Award. This year, 31 finalists live in the Northern Territory and 21 finalists are emerging artists in the first five years of their practice. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 9 August. View the full list of finalists.

