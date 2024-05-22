News

Deaf Indigenous Dance Group celebrates 27-year history at State Library

The Far North Queensland Deaf Indigenous Dance Group empowers d/Deaf First Nations artists through Culture and dance.
22 May 2024
Celina Lei
Deaf Indigenous Dance Group dancers Leslie Footscray, Nathaniel Murray and others rehearsing in Cairns, 2021. Photo: Sean Davey. A black and white photo of First People dancers rehearsing in a room.

The Deaf Indigenous Dance Group (DIDG) from Far North Queensland has entered its 27th year and will present a showcase of artworks, performances and digital stories at State Library of Queensland from 25 May.

DIDG is a community organisation with dancers who use vibration to sense the rhythms of traditional music, and the Deaf in Dance showcase has been created with a focus on accessibility. Auslan tours will be held monthly as part of the complementary programming, alongside a Braille gallery map and audio descriptions.

Deaf in Dance is also presenting newly commissioned interviews with DIDG members and over 70 narrative portraits of the group by photojournalist, Sean Davey, held in the State Library of Queensland’s collection. A custom tactile artwork from First Nations artist Breanna Buttenshaw will be on view for visitors to touch and feel as they move through the exhibition, as well as a full video of DIDG’s performance at Sydney’s Dance Rites in 2023.

DIDG was established in Cairns in 1997 by the late Priscilla Seddon and her friend, Deaf First Nations Elder Patty Morris-Banjo, with the aim of celebrating First Nations people who are d/Deaf or hard of hearing. Morris-Banjo is from the Stolen Generation, when many d/Deaf children – as young as the age of two – were stolen from their Country and family, stripped of their Culture and Language.

In 2021, DIDG made its debut at the Laura Quinkan Dance Festival, and was one of the headline acts during celebrations for NAIDOC (National Aboriginal and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Week in Cairns.

The group will perform live at the State Library on 25 May for the launch of Deaf in Dance, followed by a panel discussion with group members, accompanied by Auslan interpreters.

Read: Remounting a Stolen Generations story told through dance

Queensland’s Minister for the Arts, Leeanne Enoch said in a media release shared with ArtsHub, ‘For almost three decades, the Deaf Indigenous Dance Group has shared a love of movement and First Nations stories with world-class festival and event performances around Australia. 

‘The State Library’s Deaf in Dance exhibition is part of the Queensland Government’s 10-year Creative Together strategy to elevate First Nations Culture and storytellers on the global stage ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, supporting the Path to Treaty, truth-telling and healing.’

State Librarian and CEO, Vicki McDonald AM added, ‘It is an opportunity to learn what accessibility can mean for State Library of Queensland’s wide range of events, exhibitions and collections, and how we can provide a meaningful experience for all Queenslanders. 

Deaf in Dance is an important part of recognising the cultural identities of Queensland’s Deaf and hard of hearing communities.’

The free Deaf in Dance showcase runs from 25 May 2024 to 16 March 2025 at State Library of Queensland.

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

