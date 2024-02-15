Back to Back receives 2024 Golden Lion Award for theatre

Geelong-based company Back to Back Theatre has been honoured with the Venice Biennale’s 2024 Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre.

One of the world’s most significant cultural events, the Venice Biennale bestows its most prestigious honour, the Golden Lion, annually to recipients in the fields of cinema, theatre, dance and music.

Additional Golden Lions for art and architecture are presented biennially. The award does not include a cash prize.

Back to Back Theatre, which was previously the recipient of 2022’s International Ibsen Award (sometimes described as the “Nobel Prize for Theatre”) is driven by an ensemble of actors who identify as having an intellectual disability or as neurodivergent.

Upon learning the company had won a Golden Lion, the Back to Back Ensemble said in a group statement: ‘Wow, this a very prestigious prize and we weren’t expecting this news. We are amazed and excited at what the award represents, as it can open up artistic freedoms and allow us to continue to do what we want to do. It is thrilling to win a Golden Lion and we are very honoured.’

Back to Back Theatre was founded in 1987 and is one of Australia’s most important cultural exporters. Since 2009, the company has staged 86 national and 124 international seasons of its work, including presentations and screenings at the world’s pre-eminent contemporary arts festivals and venues. Its numerous and internationally lauded works include productions such as Small Metal Objects, Ganesh vs the Third Reich, Food Court and The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes.

Stefano Ricci and Gianni Forte, the directors of Venice Biennale’s Theatre Department, praised Back to Back Theatre for presenting ‘a visionary parable of communication that, with poetic ferocity, disintegrates every prejudice, every stigma of compassion: if the body has expressive limitations, on stage these demarcations themselves become a different grammar’.

They continued: ‘Our fears, our puritan tolerance, our moral blindness are blown away by Back to Back Theatre’s cruel tales of dangerous worlds, where diversity carries with it the amplification of knowledge, of inclusion, to heal the deformities of our awareness as apparently abled people… Because no matter what limitation a person may feel, it is up to us as the human consortium to remove it; this is what culture does, this is theatre to be deserved, this and much more is Back to Back Theatre.’

Back to Back’s co-CEOs, Artistic Director Bruce Gladwin and Executive Producer Tim Stitz, said: ‘On behalf of the wider staff team and Board at Back to Back, we are honoured to receive this news from La Biennale. It is thrilling and humbling in equal measure. This Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement recognises the many collaborators who create, perform, realise and support our work; past and present. We look forward to bringing our work Food Court to Venice in June this year, which will be the first time the company has performed in Italy.’

Back to Back Theatre Company’s ‘The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes’. Photo: Jeff Busby.

Previous winners of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre include Irene Papas (2009), Thomas Ostermeier (2011), Romeo Castellucci (2013), Krzysztof Warlikowski (2021) and Christiane Jatahy (2022).

The Venice Biennale also presents an annual Silver Lion Award to promising young theatre artists or institutions that have distinguished themselves for cultivating new talents; previous Silver Lion winners include Rimini Protokoll (2011), Babilonia Teatri (2016), Alessio Maria Romano (2020), Kae Tempest (2021) and Samira Elagoz (2022).

Back to Back Theatre will premiere its new work, Multiple Bad Things, at Geelong Arts Centre from 11-13 April, internationally at Theater Nationale Brussels from 10-12 May and at Melbourne’s Malthouse Theatre from 29 May – 9 June 2024.