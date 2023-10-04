Australian Writers’ Guild says ‘no thanks’ to AI

The Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) has released a statement confirming it is strictly against the unregulated use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Australia’s creative industries. The paper comes in response to the Writers Guild of America winning critical contract protections regarding AI in the US screen industry (after striking for months).

The AWG statement outlines the imminent threat posed by AI and proposes an extensive framework for the appropriate regulation of its use to protect Australian workers and audiences.

Read: Will AI kill our creativity? It could…

The paper states:

‘The unregulated use of AI by corporate content producers – including the major international studios and major video game publishers – represents a clear and present danger to Australian writing, and consequently a significant dilution of the critical functions we perform.

‘It is our position that the Australian creative sectors require the implementation of unambiguous guidelines, reinforced by rigorous, forward-looking legislation to provide strong protections.’

The AWG, which represents Australia’s screenwriters, playwrights, game narrative designers, comedians and podcasters, noted the risks of content producers using unregulated AI technology. In brief, these concerns are:

the degradation and loss of Australian culture in its most accessible forums

the appropriation and erosion of First Nations culture

the replacement of thoughtfully developed and realised Australian screen drama, theatre and interactive content

the loss of livelihoods for Australian creative workers

the erosion of the skill base of Australian creatives

the capture of players’ personal information, and

the exposure of potentially harmful or offensive content to video game audiences.

As for how AI use should be regulated, the statement lists authorial control, fair remuneration, protection of moral rights, First Nations cultural assets, classification and player opt-in as the top focuses.

‘At the core of this paper is the Guild’s directive to affirm and defend the right of every Australian writer to have their work fairly remunerated and protected through copyright,’ said AWG Executive Director Claire Pullen.

‘AI is derivative by nature. Its decision mimicry comes from “scraping” works of Australian authors and creatives, most often without their consent, acknowledgement or payment to the original artists. We need unambiguous guidelines and strong legislation to protect our arts workers and to ensure Australia has a creative and cultural future. AI has a place in our industries, but it is not in replacing the creative heart of every story.’

Read: Who owns AI image copyright?

‘We know good writing is human writing and that the art and craft at the core of writing results from human endeavour, experience and aspiration. That cannot be derived or replicated, and we have to ask – why would you try?’

With the ability to generate content with AI becoming easier and easier, the AWG hopes its anti-artificial intelligence position is made clear, especially when it comes to what the future may hold for the Australian screen industry.

Read the full Australian Writers’ Guild statement on AI.