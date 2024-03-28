Australian Resale Royalty Rights now extend internationally

Commencing on 31 March 2024, Australian visual artists will be entitled to royalty payments when their work is resold overseas, thanks to a long and hard fought battle to change the Resale Royalty Right Scheme.

Currently visual artists are entitled to a percentage of the price of eligible artworks that are resold commercially for $1000 or more in Australia.

The expanded Resale Royalty Scheme will now include 17 countries that have entered into reciprocal arrangements with Australia, commencing at the end of this month.

The 17 countries are: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

It is anticipated that Australia will enter into reciprocal arrangements with more countries in the future.

What the win means for artists

This expansion means that Australian artists will receive royalties when their eligible artworks are resold in these countries, and artists from these countries will receive royalty payments for their eligible artworks resold in Australia.

In a formal statement this week, Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said the changes would make a real difference for Australian visual artists. ‘I remember when we established the Resale Royalty Scheme for visual artists when we were last in Government. It was highly controversial, but the right thing to do.

‘Now we’re able to expand that Scheme so that artists get their fair share, not only when their work is resold in Australia, but around the world.’

The expansion delivers on the Government’s commitment outlined in the National Cultural Policy, Revive, to enhance the Scheme to provide royalty payments to artists, including First Nations artists, under international arrangements.

Read: Resale Royalty Scheme hits $11 million milestone

Are you entitled to a royalty payment?

Artists can register with the scheme’s collecting society Copyright Agency at any time – this is the peak organisation in Australia administering the Resale Royalty Scheme.

Since its commencement, the Scheme has generated more than $14 million in royalty payments for around 2700 artists from more than 32,000 sales. This will only increase with the expansion of the Scheme.