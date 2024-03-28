News

 > News

Australian Resale Royalty Rights now extend internationally

In a long fought for win, Australian artists will be recognised internationally under the Resale Royalty Right Scheme.
28 Mar 2024
Gina Fairley
Two pairs of feet standing next to a sign on ground saying 'passion led us here'

Visual Arts

A shared vision to pay artist royalties. Photo: Ian Schneider, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Commencing on 31 March 2024, Australian visual artists will be entitled to royalty payments when their work is resold overseas, thanks to a long and hard fought battle to change the Resale Royalty Right Scheme.

Currently visual artists are entitled to a percentage of the price of eligible artworks that are resold commercially for $1000 or more in Australia. 

The expanded Resale Royalty Scheme will now include 17 countries that have entered into reciprocal arrangements with Australia, commencing at the end of this month.

The 17 countries are: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK. 

It is anticipated that Australia will enter into reciprocal arrangements with more countries in the future. 

What the win means for artists

This expansion means that Australian artists will receive royalties when their eligible artworks are resold in these countries, and artists from these countries will receive royalty payments for their eligible artworks resold in Australia.

In a formal statement this week, Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said the changes would make a real difference for Australian visual artists. ‘I remember when we established the Resale Royalty Scheme for visual artists when we were last in Government. It was highly controversial, but the right thing to do.

‘Now we’re able to expand that Scheme so that artists get their fair share, not only when their work is resold in Australia, but around the world.’

The expansion delivers on the Government’s commitment outlined in the National Cultural Policy, Revive, to enhance the Scheme to provide royalty payments to artists, including First Nations artists, under international arrangements.

Read: Resale Royalty Scheme hits $11 million milestone

Are you entitled to a royalty payment? 

Artists can register with the  scheme’s collecting society Copyright Agency at any time – this is the peak organisation in Australia administering the Resale Royalty Scheme.

Since its commencement, the Scheme has generated more than $14 million in royalty payments for around 2700 artists from more than 32,000 sales. This will only increase with the expansion of the Scheme.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Digital Film Television All Arts Features Reviews Museums
More
Fondation Cartièr. A man of Indigenous appearance is wearing a brightly coloured purple, pink and turquoise shirt with short sleeves, has his arms crossed and is leaving against a wall smiling at the camera.
News

Thinking bigger: talking First Nations partnerships with Fondation Cartier

Fondation Cartier’s Hervé Chandès and artist Tony Albert talk about the role of trust when commissioning projects, and the importance…

Gina Fairley
Naminapu Maymuru-White, ‘Larrakitj Forest’, 2024, presented by Sullivan+Strumpf as part of Encounters, Art Basel Hong Kong 2024. Photo: ArtsHub. A dozen organic wood poles with black and white dotted paintings inside the convention centre.
Features

16 bold and thoughtful installations by Asia Pacific artists at Art Basel Hong Kong 2024

Curated by Sydney Artspace Executive Director Alexie Glass-Kantor, the 'Encounters' series includes 11 new works by Australian and Asian artists.

Celina Lei
News

7 climate inspired artworks that make you think

With the NGV Triennial soon to close, we take a look at some of the exhibition's inherent messages around climate…

Gina Fairley
A middle-aged woan with dark neck length wavy hair and dark rimmed glasses wears a dark shirt and jacket, smiles at the camera and holds a book. She is standing in a room with more books on a ledge next to her. Opportunities and awards.
News

Opportunities and awards

Call-outs aplenty, plus winners of the Indie Book Awards, and more!

Clara Copland
Artist Judy Watson has a new exhibition at QAGOMA showcasing her career.
Features

Stronger tomorrow: Judy Watson's career on show

A new exhibition showcases Judy Watson's remarkable 40-year career, with works intersecting memory, family and Country.

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login