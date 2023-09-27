Arts organisations’ statements on the Voice (part 2)

In part 1 of this story, ArtsHub highlighted statements issued by a range of arts organisations in response to the referendum on the Voice to Parliament. In part 2 we add to this list with more messages from arts organisations that urge Australians to be informed and respectful in the lead-up to this historic vote.

AMaGA (Australian Museums and Galleries Association)

AMaGA is the national association and peak advocacy body representing museums and galleries, and comprises approximately 1200 individual and organisational members.

In early July, during NAIDOC Week, AMaGA published its statement in support for a “Yes” vote, based on its members’ resolution to endorse the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and as part of the organisation’s commitment to seeing a Makarrata commission for a treaty and truth-telling established.

AMaGA’s message acknowledges its long history of allyship with First Nations peoples in the museum, gallery and collections sector, including its recent Indigenous: Roadmap project to assist in building respectful and trusting relationships between museums and galleries and First Nations peoples.

It also encourages its members to access verified official information about the referendum, and to make this available to their museum and gallery visitors where possible.

ILBIJERRI Theatre Company

As one of the nation’s foremost Indigenous theatre companies, ILBIJERRI Theatre’s statement on the Voice (issued on 15 September) starts by acknowledging the company’s work over the past 30 years to ‘support, facilitate and amplify’ First People’s voices through theatre.

It goes on to outline the company’s belief that a “Yes” vote outcome will be ‘a modest step in the right direction’ in allowing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples to advise government on matters affecting them.

It encourages Australians to ‘step up’, rather than ‘crumple under fearmongering and toxic misinformation’ and take ‘this small easy step together’ towards a better shared future.

Ultimately, ILBIJERRI Theatre urges Australians to ‘give it a go’, because ‘we’ve got nothing to lose, and everything to gain’ in a referendum that represents ‘one small step for you’, but could mean ‘a giant leap for our country’.

Justin Arts House Museum

Justin Arts House Museum (JAHM) is an innovative house/gallery arts space run by passionate Melbourne art collectors Charles and Leah Justin.

In their statement, issued on 24 September and titled ‘Why We’re Voting “Yes”’, the couple express their feelings of dismay, not only around the persistent gaps that continue for many Australian First Nations communities in areas such as health, education and quality of life, but also about the politicisation, including the spread of falsehoods and misinformation, that has occurred as a result of the referendum campaign.

They describe how they are ‘saddened … by the divisive chasm it has revealed’, and ‘disturbed by our inability to listen’.

They urge their supporters not to follow the line that ‘if you don’t know, vote no’. Rather, they suggest that ‘if you don’t know, find out’, encouraging Australians to read widely about the issue and discuss it respectfully.

They conclude by outlining that they will be voting “Yes” ‘in support of this small step to recognise our First Nations peoples and give them a say in their self-determination’.

Lucy Guerin Inc (LGI)

As part of its most recent eNews issued on 20 September, contemporary dance company Lucy Guerin Inc (LGI) shared that the company says “Yes” to recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australia’s constitution through a Voice to Parliament.

It states that LGI ‘stands proudly with the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and supports its call for Voice, Treaty and Truth’.

It also says, ‘We’re all aware of the stark disparities in life expectancy, infant mortality, health, housing, education and employment between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians’, but that ‘this is our opportunity to bridge those gaps together’.

‘For almost 250 years we haven’t truly listened to the people who have been here for over 65,000 years. It’s time we did, and that’s why LGI is supporting the “Yes” vote,’ it concludes.

NAVA (National Association for the Visual Arts)

Written by NAVA’s Board Chair, Clothilde Bullen and published on 6 September, NAVA’s Board statement on the Voice is comprehensive in scope and depth.

While it does not explicitly express a position on a “Yes” or “No” outcome, the statement encourages its members, subscribers and friends to approach their decision ‘with respect, empathy and a commitment to making an informed choice that reflects your values and concerns’.

It goes on to reference aspects of NAVA’s Code of Practice that relate to Indigenous artists’ right to self-determination, including the right not to be discriminated against, the right to be economically self-sufficient, and the right to be involved in decision-making processes that impact upon First Nations lives.

These Code of Practice clauses are linked to Article 3 in the UN’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which outlines the rights of Indigenous Peoples around the world to self-determination.

Read: First Nations artists on the Voice

Unlike other Voice statements issued so far, NAVA’s statement also includes some general steps for voters to consider as they undertake their decision-making process, as well as a list of published articles (some from as early as 2019) on the issue.

Screen Producers Australia Council (SPA)

The Council of Screen Producers Australia (SPA), represents more than 700 screen artists and businesses in Australia. Its statement, issued on 12 September, expresses its support for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament as ‘a vital step towards genuine reconciliation and empowerment’.

It presents the SPA’s position that a Voice ‘will ensure that Indigenous Australians’ voices are heard when Parliament deliberates on policies affecting their communities, safeguarding their stories, perspectives and aspirations’.

It also reaffirms the SPA’s commitment to fostering ‘a culturally diverse and inclusive screen sector that champions authentic storytelling’, and to seeing Indigenous filmmakers and producers, and their narratives, continue to grace our screens and enrich our collective understanding’.

Overall, its statement encourages Australians to approach the referendum as ‘a warm invitation to walk alongside First Nations people, towards a future of equity, understanding and shared prosperity’.

West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO)

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) issued its statement early (on 31 August) to present its support for a Voice to Parliament as a way to ‘create real change by opening a channel of communication between the government and First Nations communities about laws and policies that impact their daily lives’.

WASO’s statement encourages Australians towards ‘mindful and constructive engagement with the debate for the well-being of all Australians’ in a referendum environment where there are ‘a range of views held on the Voice’.

It concludes by reminding its supporters that, as a Reconciliation Action Plan registered organisation, WASO and its staff have been learning together about the decades of advocacy leading to the Voice to Parliament.

WASO also points its readers to several resources to help them build their knowledge further, including the Uluru Statement from the Heart, the Australian Government’s Design Principles of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice fact sheet and Reconciliation Australia’s information page on the Voice to Parliament.