Arts organisations’ statements on the Voice (part 1)

It’s a historic time as the nation prepares for the Voice to Parliament referendum on Saturday 14 October. The referendum calls on us to vote on whether the Australian Parliament will recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as the First Peoples of Australia in the Constitution, and set up a First Nations body of representatives who may make recommendations to the government of the day on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

As part of the referendum campaign, a number of organisations in the arts sector have issued statements reflecting their views. ArtsHub has collated some of these published announcements, and will follow this article with part 2 in coming days to add to this list.

Bangarra Dance Theatre

While Bangarra has not published any referendum material since the official campaign period began, it was one of the first organisations to present a statement in support of the “Yes” vote earlier this year.

In April 2023, Bangarra’s website stated, ‘Bangarra Dance Theatre fully supports voting “Yes” in the national referendum for the Constitutional Recognition of Australia’s First Peoples.’

It added: ‘By supporting the vote for “Yes”, we not only pay respect to the truth of the past, we state our vision for our future as a nation that values equity and fairness and acknowledges the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

‘We encourage everyone to inform themselves, listen with an open mind, and trust that they are participating in a process that gave us the Uluru Statement from the Heart – a process that has been collaborative, careful and intensely thorough.’

Australian Dance Theatre (ADT)

On 9 September, ADT emailed its supporters with a message of encouragement to support the “Yes” vote movement.

Its statement reminds its audiences that for the first time in the company’s history it is being led by a First Nations Artistic Director (Daniel Riley), ‘who is leading with Cultural values and ideals as we continue to tell stories of this place’.



It also pays tribute to the Uluru Statement from the Heart as a ‘heartfelt offering and an example of the ongoing generosity of the First Peoples of this land and a simple invitation to walk beside them to build a better future, together’.



It adds that while the referendum vote will by informed by individual choice, the company is ‘choosing to walk beside the “Yes” movement, out of a belief in a future that empowers all Australians to better understand the First Peoples of this land, and because [the company] believes in empowering First Peoples to have a voice in their destiny for generations to come’.



Additionally, ADT’s statement ‘encourages everyone to read far and wide to make an informed decision’, and to ‘continue to be kind and respectful to one another … and recognise that this time may be incredibly difficult for First Nations People across the country, whatever the outcome.’

Arts House

Arts House published its ‘We say Yes’ statement on 15 September as part of the City of Melbourne’s “Yes” vote campaign.

As a program of the City of Melbourne (Council), Arts House’s position on the Voice aligns with the Council’s official position, and includes the view that Arts House (and the City of Melbourne) is ‘committed to responding to the Uluru Statement from the Heart and its call for voice, treaty and truth’.

It continues, ‘A city that says “Yes” makes a powerful statement about who we are, and what we are collectively capable of. We want to take a step forward, together. That’s why Arts House and the City of Melbourne are saying “Yes”.’

ARIA

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) is the national music industry association representing over 100 major and independent record producers, manufacturers and distributors.

Its message in support of the “Yes” vote was issued on 4 September and states that ARIA wants to ‘see a future where all voices are heard and where Indigenous Australians have a real say in shaping the decisions that affect their lives’.

‘Together, we can create an inclusive music industry that reflects the true diversity of our nation,’ the message reads.

‘Together, we share a vision for our nation’s future that values diversity, inclusivity and the rights of the Traditional Custodians of this country we call home.’

The Blue Room Theatre

The Blue Room Theatre (Perth, WA) is a hub for WA’s performing artists and theatremakers that is, in many ways, the beating heart of WA’s thriving independent theatre scene.

On 1 September the organisation issued an Equity and Justice Pledge to its subscribers affirming its commitment to do ‘more than just talk’ around First Nations’ rights.

It stated that its pledge ‘marks the beginning of a focused journey for The Blue Room to do the work and be better’.

It also encouraged voters to research the perspectives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders on the Voice, and included links to the Yes23 campaign website, as well as to the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and annotated versions of the official Yes and No pamphlets as fact checked by The Guardian Australia.

Canberra Contemporary Art Space

On 14 September, Canberra Contemporary Art Space (CCAS) informed its subscribers that it stands in support of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament and urged those in the arts sector to vote “Yes”.

Its statement expresses that CCAS ‘values the significant contributions of First Nations Peoples to art, culture and society’ and is ‘dedicated to amplifying their voices and fostering cultural exchange, dialogue and reconciliation’.

It continues: ‘CCAS believes that the Uluru Statement from the Heart extends a generous and powerful invitation to all Australians. The forthcoming referendum presents an opportunity to meet this invitation in the same spirit of generosity.’

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation

Each year, the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation plays host to one of the country’s largest annual art fairs for Aboriginal art centres – the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF).

In recent years, DAAF has made a particularly significant contribution to the Aboriginal art market by keeping many art centres connected to their audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic (when the art fair went 100% online for the first time).

While DAAF’s statement does not speak to the position of any of its art centre members, it reflects the organisation’s support for the Voice as ‘a fundamental step in providing Australian First Nations people with a mechanism to influence and guide decisions made for, and about, them’.

It also encourages all Australian to engage in a respectful conversation around the Voice to avoid harm to others – especially those in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

It reads, ‘In the lead-up to the vote, we call for Australians to be mindful of each person’s right to their opinion, and that this time may be difficult and challenging for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,’ adding, ‘We are very conscious of the well-being and safety of our community. There is no place for racism or harmful comments in this referendum.’

DAAF concludes by inviting Australians to say “Yes” in the upcoming referendum, ‘in the hope of creating a future based on inclusion, respect and equality for all Australians’.

ArtsHub will publish a second instalment of this article in coming days to present more arts organisations’ statements on the Voice.