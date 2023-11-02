After collective efforts, Hobart recognised as new UNESCO City of Literature

In a press release dated 31 October (World Cities Day), UNESCO announced 55 new cities to join its Creative Cities Network, including nipaluna/Hobart as Australia’s new UNESCO City of Literature.

The Creative Cities Network acknowledges seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music. Hobart joins the ranks of Creative Cities alongside Melbourne, which earned the title in 2008, as well as such cities as Edinburgh (Scotland), Dunedin (Aotearoa New Zealand), Barcelona (Spain), Dublin (Ireland), Nanjing (China), Seattle (US), Okayama (Japan) and more.

This accolade follows the efforts of the Hobart City of Literature Working Group (HCLWG), which was formed in January this year to present the bid for Hobart to become a City of Literature. The Group includes representatives from TasWriters, Libraries Tasmania, the University of Tasmania, Hobart City Council, Brand Tasmania and Fullers Bookshop. A request was submitted to Hobart City Council after two stakeholder events in Hobart that invited writers, publishers, booksellers, academics, actors and literary organisations to pitch in.

HCLWG’s bid for the title centred the stories of Aboriginal Tasmanian people and the palawa kani language. It also pointed to a history of literary achievements, including Australia’s first work of general fiction published in 1818 and the country’s first “free press” newspaper in 1824. With the opening of the State Library of Tasmania in 1849, the city also boasted one of Australia’s first public libraries.

Tasmanian writer Robbie Arnott presenting at the 2022 Tasmanian Writers Festival. Photo: Supplied.

But the literary community in Tasmania also acknowledges the gaps that exist despite such accomplishments. ‘Tasmania has the worst adult literacy rate in the country; 50% of Tasmanian adults are functionally illiterate. Not only are they unable to read for pleasure, but they cannot access key health or political information. We know that low literacy rates can cause serious disadvantage, and we know this cannot continue,’ HCLWG states on TasWriters’ website.

‘As a UNESCO City of Literature, Hobart would draw on its history and contemporary literary ecosystem to target low literacy rates… Literature and storytelling have the power to change the conversation from deficit to ambition, from insecurity to pride.’

Premier of Tasmania, Jeremy Rockliff, adds on HCLWG’s website that ‘[City of Literature status] would give us another platform to address literacy in our state. By sharing with other Cities’ experiences, by using the joy and power of storytelling, and unifying the efforts of experts, storytellers and teachers, we could use a cultural lens to bring Hobart and Tasmania closer to a 100% literacy’.

While HCLWG was officially established this year, the City of Hobart first introduced the idea of the City of Literature bid in April 2018. Another ambition was to be awarded the UNESCO World Book Capital, which recognises one city annually and comes with the requirement of a 12-month program.

Hobart will be presenting Tasmania Reads Week from 17-23 March 2024 with its new status as a UNESCO City of Literature. Libraries Tasmania executive director, Sue McKerracher says: ‘Our new City of Literature status will help us bring in more community and industry partners, and take the message to more corners of the state. We’re also looking forward to working with TasWriters to set up a writing hub at the State Library of Tasmania.’

Read: How we can get Australians to read more

Along with all newly designed Creative Cities, the City of Hobart has been invited to participate in the 2024 UNESCO Creative Cities annual conference from 1-5 July 2024 in Braga, Portugal, under the theme ‘Bringing youth to the table for the next decade’.

Other UNESCO Creative Cities in Australia currently include Ballarat (Crafts and Folk Art), Geelong (Design), Sydney (Film), Bendigo (Gastronomy) and Adelaide (Music).