ABC announces new TV arts show hosted by Virginia Trioli

High-profile ABC broadcaster Virginia Trioli has been announced as the host of a new primetime ABC TV arts program.

The as-yet-unnamed program, which is described as taking ‘the audience into the world of major arts luminaries’, will air in 2024.

The announcement of the new program follows repeated and sustained criticism of the ABC after the Corporation made its two most senior arts journalists redundant and abolished its dedicated arts unit in June this year.

‘Virginia has had a long association with the arts, stretching back to her early years in broadcasting. Her knowledge and undisputed passion for the arts will give our new arts line-up a significant boost in 2024,’ said the ABC’s Managing Director, David Anderson.

​‘Virginia’s new show will complement the already large suite of programs that focus on the arts that can be found on all our platforms – from ABC Radio, RN, ABC Classic and triple j to ABC TV and ABC iview,’ he added.

Trioli said of her newly announced role: ‘I’m thrilled to return to my first love of arts coverage and to be a part of the ABC’s new cultural strategy.’

Trioli, who has been a prominent voice for the ABC’s local radio audience in Melbourne since 2019, was previously the founding anchor of ABC News Breakfast for 11 years, as well as being a regular stand-in host on Q&A.

She will present her last Mornings program on ABC Radio Melbourne on Friday 15 September.

ABC Drive presenter Rafael Epstein was announced as her replacement on Mornings earlier today (Friday 1 September).

Encouraging signs but caution

​Pascall Prize-winning critic, writer and Arts Editor of The Saturday Paper Alison Croggon said the announcement was ‘encouraging, because there needs to be more arts coverage and the ABC is certainly now signalling that they are putting some kind of emphasis on that area’.

While she noted some concern over the fact that the new program seemed focused on the luminaries of the art world rather than the grassroots of the arts sector nationally, Croggon also noted that ‘good interviews and profiles of interesting senior artists or well-known artists and luminaries, are also important.

‘But where’s the actual engagement with most of the culture, which is underneath the luminaries and where a lot of the richness is? It still leaves that gap really wide open, and that can only be addressed by a deepening of the arts coverage,’ Croggon said.

‘And unfortunately, with the recent sacking of [Digital Arts Editor] Dee [Jefferson] and the dismantling of the specialist arts department, you’re sort of left feeling that the ABC is replacing that with a much more generalised approach to what the arts are,’ she added.

Journalist, broadcaster and communications consultant Stephen Feneley – who previously worked on the ABC TV programs The Arts Show, Express and Review – also expressed a combination of optimism and caution about the newly announced program.

‘Virginia is a consummate broadcaster. But I’m not sure that this one primetime program is going to fix the [ABC’s arts] problem,’ he told ArtsHub.

‘As much as I have respect for Virginia, I see it as a cynical make-good on the part of ABC management, because they were rightly howled down for killing it all. So they have to come back with a make-good, but I don’t see it as a serious, ongoing commitment to arts coverage on ABC television.’

Feneley noted that Trioli both knows and cares about the arts sector, but also expressed concern about the nature of the program she will be hosting in 2024.

‘Because it’s only an interview program – or at least that’s the way it’s been billed – I’m not sure to what degree we’ll actually get to see all the creative endeavour that is out there. [That is] the dance, the visual arts, the theatre as you normally would on the sort of arts program that I would have liked to make. Nevertheless, I think that intellectually it’ll probably be a step up [from current content],’ he told ArtsHub.

Is the ABC in breach of its Charter?

Support for and coverage of the arts in Australia are fundamental to the ABC’s Charter, which states the Corporation will ‘encourage and promote the musical, dramatic and other performing arts in Australia’.

However, despite a 2017 review recommending a ‘significant increase in arts stories within News… The ABC should strive to include more arts news stories in news bulletins,’ the ABC has never acted on the review’s recommendations.

‘The point is, the ABC management is hostile to the arts,’ said Feneley. ‘It doesn’t understand the arts. It hasn’t done so for a long time. It went from being protective of arts administration … we would be carpeted should we have the audacity, the temerity to criticise the way arts was done in this country, or to criticise the way it was administered and funded. And then it went from protecting its luvvie friends in the arts bureaucracy, to simply knowing nothing about the arts, and just feeling incredibly uncomfortable about the arts and not getting that it’s actually part of the ABC’s remit to cover the arts.’

While he celebrates the work of ABC Radio National arts presenters, Feneley thinks ‘television dropped the ball a very long time ago’ – part of an ongoing trend in journalism, and which recently saw the Canberra Times axe coverage by its long-running visual arts critic Sasha Grishin, one of Australia’s most respected arts journalists.

Outside of Radio National, dedicated arts coverage on the ABC remains sporadic, with the ABC iview program Art Works, hosted by Namila Benson, the rare example of ongoing and wide-ranging coverage on the national broadcaster.

Croggon, who saw six years’ work vanish when the ABC wiped its historical arts coverage from its website, agrees.

‘The ABC once had a very interesting online arts presence, which included not only a whole bunch of critics – including me – doing in-depth work, but also created videos and other [media]. That was completely wiped and has vanished off the face of the Earth. That was six years’ work, I think, and hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayers’ money,’ she told ArtsHub.

‘They just decided they didn’t want to keep it online – and it was promised that it would be kept online – and it remains a totally mystifying decision, but leaves quite a gap in the record for the arts. Not to mention the public record, which is surely one of the ABC’s duties: to act as a cultural record. So, yes, the record hasn’t been good for the past decade, that’s for sure.’

Nonetheless, Croggon remains cautiously optimistic about the new ABC TV arts program Trioli will be hosting next year.

‘They’re giving it a profile … it’s going to be a primetime program about the arts, and we haven’t had one of those for a long time. I think I’d feel more encouraged if there were additional programming that did a similar kind of thing, but for a broader range of the arts – but we’ll see,’ she concluded.