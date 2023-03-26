$2.3 million investment in western suburbs

The Victorian Government is investing $2.3 million in Melbourne’s western suburbs through the Go West Fund.

Launched on Friday 24 March, the fund will target local artists and events in the region, as well as enabling Victoria’s flagship festivals to create more jobs for local artists and workers by programming more events in venues in the western suburbs.

Announcing the investment, Parliamentary Secretary for Creative Industries Katie Hall said, ‘Go West will deliver more cultural and creative content in Melbourne’s west – supporting jobs and boosting other local businesses in hospitality, retail and more.’

Initial events supported by the Go West Fund include performances by the likes of Bob Franklin, Andrew Hansen, Suren Jayamanne and Celia Pacquola during the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF), which kicks off this week.

MICF will also deliver performance and writing workshops in the western suburbs later this year.

In October, the Melbourne International Jazz Festival will present a program of 29 events and major commissions by local artists with the support of the Go West Fund.

‘Melbourne’s west is growing rapidly and, in times of change, art and creativity can play a powerful role in connecting people, boosting economic activity and contributing to community wellbeing,’ said Hall.

Companies based in the western suburbs such as Snuff Puppets and the Women’s Circus are also being supported by the new fund.

Snuff Puppets will host a festival at the Footscray Drill Hall in September, with the Women’s Circus staging its work Momentum as an indoor immersive theatre production in St Albans in November.

The award-winning theatre ensemble Born in a Taxi will perform a new show involving locals young and old, while Western Edge Youth Arts will launch New Voices for the West, which will support a young west-based playwright to create an original work.

Melbourne Fringe will present a program involving western suburbs creatives at its 2023 and 2024 festivals, including a new performance by First Peoples-led circus company Na Djinang that combines local flora, contemporary circus and storytelling.

Additional Go West­ funded events will be supported in the 2024 Midsumma Festival, including a queer photography program showcasing 10 new major public artworks by local and international creatives, as well as a facilitated mentoring program for artists based in the region.

‘The west is already home to a vibrant creative scene, so if you’re from the west, get set for even more events, festivals and experiences right in your own backyard. For everyone else – get ready to go west,’ Hall said.

Victoria’s Labor Government delivered more than $245 million for the creative industries in the Victorian Budget 2022/23.