What’s the value of adding India Mahdavi to Bonnard?

Double billing is something we have seen more traditionally across the performing arts – especially in dance and music performance – a marketing strategy where different artists, or events, are given equal footing. It is a trend that we are also seeing today in the visual arts, used to add a fresh tone to the old, or extend a nuance or connection.

A good example of this model was National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) International’s 2018 exhibition, Escher x Nendo: Between two worlds, which paired the Tokyo/Milan-based design studio Nendo, with the early 20th century Dutch graphic artist MC Escher. The Gallery is doing it again with its 2023 Melbourne Winter Masterpieces exhibition, Pierre Bonnard: Designed by India Mahdavi.

While this one has been on the cards for some time (delayed thanks to the pandemic), that time has allowed some fine-tuning, but also offers a different moment. It will now overlap with Melbourne Now 2023, which casts a design lens across the zeitgeist of the day, and opens our thinking beyond what may have been previously considered as just exhibition design on steroids.

Described as a design icon, India Mahdavi was named Designer of the Year at the 2023 Wallpaper* Design Awards and has appeared multiple times on the Architectural Digest list of the 100 most influential architects and designers. Her signature style involves the use of colour, textures and pattern. She offers a very sensory experience which, in gallery circles, may tip into the immersive.

Miranda Wallace, Senior Curator of International Exhibition Projects at NGV, has been working on the exhibition for the past five years with her peers at the famed Paris institution, Musée d’Orsay.

Wallace explains that while Bonnard and Mahdavi are not, strictly speaking, a ‘double-billed’ exhibition, like the Escher X Nendo project, the NGV has commissioned Mahdavi to design the scenography of the exhibition, which includes bespoke wallpapers and carpet designs, along with Mahdavi’s furniture designs.

‘Often with those shows, the calibre of the paintings [is such] that you want to present them in as invisible a setting as possible,’ Wallace tells ArtsHub, adding that on this occasion the work has ‘allowed – demanded – a breaking of the rules’.

The design add to the blockbuster

Wallace has worked on several Melbourne Winter Masterpieces exhibitions since 2018, but says this is the first time such a coupling has been pushed to this level. Typically, for these major exhibitions (aka blockbusters), the design has been a key player, largely through coloured walls and navigation through wall design.

Wallace explains: ‘The Escher X Nendo exhibition showed a lot of objects and special elements – [Nendo’s] own design pieces. This is more a case of Mahdavi responding to Bonnard, but her presence is definitely felt; it’s almost like a theatre set.’

What this pairing does is update the vernacular of the ‘Masters blockbuster’ exhibition, which, while a spectacular offering for Australian audiences, can feel a little stale today.

It was the NGV that proposed the idea of inviting Mahdavi to create the design for the Bonnard exhibition to Musée d’Orsay. Wallace says the French gallery embraced it enthusiastically. ‘There has been a change of director, and it was a new project for him when he started. They had experimented themselves drawing out connections, but never with an eminent designer in this way. They were very excited to see what can be done.’

People want to be immersed

The scenography approach is arguably a response to shifting viewing tastes, with audiences today wanting more layered, interactive and immersive exhibition experiences. But regarding the latter, Wallace says, ‘So much is now driven by multimedia. Mahdavi doesn’t like digital elements, so this exhibition is not immersive in that Lume kind of way, where you make the artworks as big as possible, and people feel as if they have gone on a journey.’

She continues: ‘The French use the term “scenography” in the same way we use “exhibition design” and that is an interesting insight into their practice. It does open the mind up to a different space, which is less a vessel to place a work on, in the Anglo sense. It is more playful and allows a bit of licence.’

Mahdavi says of her practice: ‘To conceive a space, I listen to it, I analyse its constraints, its needs and its context. This is how my studio functions; the human scale prevails. I often compare places to faces. I like providing a solution in order to define, with the client, how to work with all the energy that the space inspires.

‘This changing idea around décor in the early 20th century and fine art – where they have considered design work as an auxiliary realm – curators have changed their position a little bit on this. So with this exhibition, we are doing something that our audiences have not seen.’

She adds, ‘The proof will be in whether people feel the paintings can’t be seen. It is an experimental approach that we have taken. It is less about that immersive aspect as a driver, and more about how Bonnard can be interesting, relevant and alive, and seen in that contemporary way.’

Appropriation and rethinking use

In a statement this week, Mahdavi said she ‘extracted some of Bonnard’s patterns and colours to recreate backdrops to his paintings’. Did the design studio face copyright negotiations?

Wallace explains, ‘Interestingly, Bonnard is out of copyright, so strictly speaking we didn’t have to get permission. But Mahdavi’s designs are so far removed from the actual works; she has taken a small element and pixelated it or changed the colour, so it’s very hard to trace back.’

She adds, ‘[There was] a bit of a debate as to how much we would have to explain the links; she wanted it to be very clear.’

Mahdavi is not unfamiliar with collaborations in the visual arts world, having worked with David Shrigley and Yinka Shonibare. Were they a trigger for this exhibition’s pairing?

Wallace tells ArtsHub that there was ‘definitely awareness of that work – her project with Shrigley in 2014 (at The Gallery Restaurant at Sketch, London) happened when the NGV was working with Shrigley for their show‘.

‘She complements their work and envelops their work, but they were less of a gallery environment – it is a restaurant.’

Mahdavi has previously worked on

projects in France and Italy, however, such as her work with Centre Pompidou ’s 20century design collection, where she created striped wallpapers and floors. ‘She is very multifaceted in her approach to design,’ says Wallace.

Bonnard is less of a household name in Australia, but this pairing will add a human quality, she believes. The changed timing of the exhibition from pre- to post-COVID brings with it a greater sensitivity to the home and what that space means, which is explored in Bonnard’s paintings and Mahdavi’s interiors.

An added resonance stems from the fact that both Bonnard and Mahdavi spent time living in the south of France.

‘The connection between Bonnard and design is very strong and we wanted to use the opportunity of the exhibition’s design to bring out that space in his work. In the last 20 years, a lot of work has been done in the northern hemisphere to revisit the early part of Bonnard’s career, to decorate spaces and have a more immersive role.’

Wallace concludes with a particular insight. ‘[Mahdavi’s] first wish had been to study cinematography before settling on architecture and so she sees spaces in a holistic way,’ she says.

The 2023 Melbourne Winter Masterpieces exhibition, Pierre Bonnard: Designed by India Mahdavi opens at NGV International, 9 June – 8 October 2023. It is a ticketed exhibition.