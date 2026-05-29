Another arts board bites the dust after membership and AGM chaos

Western Australia-based Community Arts Network is one of Australia’s leading – and few remaining – community arts and cultural development organisations with a focus on community-led projects that supports social connection and intercultural dialogue, often in remote and regional WA communities.
Yet in recent months, its stellar reputation has come into question with some of its supporters, after moves by CAN’s former board left them doubting the efficacy of its governance capacities.
ArtsHub's Arts Feature Writer Jo Pickup is based in Perth. An arts writer and manager, she has worked as a journalist and broadcaster for media such as the ABC, RTRFM and The West Australian newspaper, contributing media content and commentary on art, culture and design. She has also worked for arts organisations such as Fremantle Arts Centre, STRUT dance, and the Aboriginal Arts Centre Hub of WA, as well as being a sessional arts lecturer at The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).