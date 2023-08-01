What does it take to be a virtuosic pianist?

Included as part of this year’s Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM) in Townsville was a recital by the winner of the recent Sydney International Piano Competition (SIPC), regarded as one of the major competitions of its kind in the world. Accompanied by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in the newly refurbished Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House, a series of four concerts led up to a nail-biting final on 21 July. Announced as the recipient of the Ernest Hutcheson $50,000 First Prize was 23-year-old Korean pianist Jeonghwan Kim, who was as surprised as he was delighted.

In addition to the prize money, the winner is also offered a recital tour of major centres around the country. While this is a wonderful opportunity, it is also an intense experience for a young performer who has just endured a gruelling few weeks to reach the finals.

Renowned Australian concert pianist and SIPC Artistic Director, Piers Lane, said: ‘In Jeonghwan Kim, we have a very complete pianist and artist – quite extraordinary for a young man who turned 23 during the competition. His virtuosity is astounding, his accuracy in the most complex passages breathtaking. He’s got it all. He will be the perfect ambassador for the Sydney.’

Pianist Jeonghwan Kim

ArtsHub caught up with Kim before his recital in Townsville. He is an unassuming, quietly spoken and serious young man for whom the piano is clearly his passion.

‘As a child, my parents had a piano at home and lots of recordings,’ he says. ‘The more I listened to the music, the more I got interested and wanted to learn professionally. I started playing at five or six years of age, then had lessons after school.

‘At the age of 11, I moved to Berlin with my mother and attended a high school that focused on music. Germany is a wonderful country for music – there are very good professors and excellent institutions,’ he adds.

Jeonghwan Kim. Photo: Jay Patel.

He has not entered many competitions to date but was attracted to come to Australia, he says: ‘First, because of the location closer to Asia and my home, as well as to learn about the culture and the classical music environment here. But also to be a tourist and see the country.’ Applying to compete in the SIPC was not his primary motivation, but it seemed like a good idea.

He explains: ‘The competition was very hard work and I found the last few weeks to be some of the most stressful of my life. However, when I play, I’m not really nervous and I really enjoyed playing for the Australian audiences. The Sydney Symphony Orchestra was really welcoming and enthusiastic and that was a great experience.

‘The standard [of the competition] was really high,’ he adds. ‘I did not think of getting into the final during the preliminaries and was so amazed and speechless to see what the other contestants could do.’

What the music means

Kim describes his choice of music for his recital program as being pieces that mostly represent his competition works – Beethoven, Schumann, Chopin and Messiaen. For the competition, however, he confides that he had to choose certain works that were not necessarily his preferred repertoire.

He says: ‘I feel that the Beethoven is not really as good as the other pieces I play, so I have to work on that.’ Smiling, he adds: ‘It’s especially hard to satisfy German professors with Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms.

‘I played Mozart during the preliminary rounds [of the competition] and I also played the Mozart Concerto. With Mozart I think I have easier access to the composer and his pieces than I do with Beethoven. I feel that Beethoven has this deep philosophy and he must be understood and played really intelligently. It is hard to find the balance between the emotional and rational, and to put those two together.’

Jeonghwan Kim. Photo: Jaimi Joy.



So why did he choose to present Beethoven?

‘I did the Beethoven for the competition because it was a challenge and I thought it would be good for me to do it. I think I know what I still have to work on and winning the Sydney is very good motivation for me.

‘I think I am more of an emotional type,’ he adds. ‘I feel more comfortable with Bartok, Prokofiev and Messiaen and 20th century composers. I’ve really enjoyed playing some Chopin, but with Beethoven I do have some problems. Yet, I really enjoy Schumann partly because the works are less well-known.’

The Recital Tour

The recital in the Townsville Civic Theatre was his third on the tour after Sydney and Melbourne and one eagerly anticipated by the AFCM audience. He presented a diverse repertoire of challenging works that showed off his range of pianistic skills to his best advantage, covering a wide gamut of emotions, musical responses and pianistic techniques.

He commenced with perhaps his toughest challenge, Beethoven’s Piano Sonata, No.26 in E-flat major Op.81a Les Adieux, its three movements Das Lebewohl, Abwesenheit und Wiedersehn translating as ‘Farewell’, ‘Absence’ and ‘Reunion’. It is widely considered to be one of Beethoven’s finest sonatas, as well as being complex and challenging, both in terms of its technical difficulty, as well as emotional maturity. It was a brave choice and Kim started a little underpowered with nowhere to hide musically until he warmed up into the work.

The gentle, slow opening of Das Lebewohl belies the many changes in dynamics, tempi and rhythms in this movement. Trills and arpeggios abound in the upper register of the keyboard. Abwesenheit’s slow, languorous start was managed with sensitivity and Kim gave us exceptional phrasing, while choosing to run on into the final Wiedersehn section, keeping the momentum going. Nevertheless, as he says, Kim has not yet fully conquered this work, requiring a level of emotional energy to bring it more fully to life.

Schumann’s Nachtstücke for Solo Piano, Op.23 or ‘Night Pieces’ includes four short sections with differing moods that require a range of tricky technical skills. Each piece is distinctive, and all were lovingly and carefully played. The first, with the narrative of a “funeral march”, has a strong sense of yearning, while the “curious gathering” of the second offers constant mood shifts and a falling cascade of notes, sometimes short and sharp, re-emerging into fast runs up and down the keyboard.

Entitled ‘Night Binge’, the third’s energetic outbursts of brisk melodies and fast rhythms morphed into some sweeping lyrical passages, showing off lovely textured colours. The fourth with its melodic “roundelay for solo voices” has a shimmering lushness, the ultra-light touches on the keys producing exquisite arpeggio playing. Kim was in his element with all these pieces, clearly enjoying the challenge presented.

The two contrasting Chopin pieces, the glorious Berceuse in D-flat major for Solo Piano, Op.57 and Scherzo No.3 in C-sharp minor, Op.39 balanced each other well. The lyrical cradle song with its delicate phrasing, soft dynamics and trills was intelligently and thoughtfully played. The fast and noisy Scherzo followed, its fierce pent-up energy brilliantly played with falling arpeggios offering a colourful sonority.

Finally, we reached Messiaen’s Vingt Regards sur l’Enfant-Jesus: Regard de l’Esprit de joie, delivered with enormous ferocity and passion – another challenging and almost impossible work to play, requiring astonishing virtuosity. At times Kim was perhaps a little heavy-handed in his approach, attacking the piano with gusto, where a lighter touch may have offered some needed subtlety and dynamic variation. Nevertheless, it was an extraordinary and highly polished performance.

An accomplished and clearly already virtuosic pianist, Kim has an amazing technique with considerable high-quality pianistic skills across a far-ranging repertoire. Much of this was clearly on show during this impressive recital. He is certainly a worthy winner of the prestigious Sydney competition and would appear to be at the start of what is indeed a very promising international career.

The performance was reviewed at the Civic Theatre, Townsville as part of AFCM on 31 July 2023.

The Sydney International Piano Competition recital tour includes performances across Australia.

The Australian Festival of Chamber Music plays until Sunday 6 August at venues across Townsville.