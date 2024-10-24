Another glittering award for Melissa Lucashenko, as she takes out the ARA Historical Prize

Announced yesterday (23 October), Melissa Lucashenko has added another trophy to her cabinet, picking up the richest individual literary prize in Australia, the ARA Historical Novel Prize, for her acclaimed work of historical fiction Edenglassie. Worth $100,000, the prize outranks the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards ($80,000 for each of the six category winners), the Miles Franklin Award ($60,000 for the winner), the Stella Prize (also $60,000 for the winner) and the Booker Prize (£50,000, which currently equates to AU$97,200) – at least in terms of remuneration.

In a four-and-a-half-star review for ArtsHub Savannah Hollis praised Lucashenko’s refusal to conform to fashion, writing, “With Edenglassie, Lucashenko further cements herself as one of the most interesting and important contemporary authors. In a literary landscape that often seems to lean towards stylistic hegemony, Lucashenko seems more intent on suiting her structure to the narrative she’s trying to tell, rather than following prevailing trends.”

Lucashenko, a Goorie (Aboriginal) author of Bundjalung and European heritage, was understandably happy with the ARA win. “I am thrilled and delighted to be awarded the 2024 ARA Historical Novel Prize,” she said. “All my previous books have contained some historical elements, but Edenglassie is my first foray into historical fiction proper. I never dreamed shifting genres would have this wonderful result. The ARA Prize is a powerful tool to help shift the Australian national narrative towards a truer history, one which includes all people on this continent.”

The book had some formidable competition in the Adult Historical Fiction category, with Lenny Bartulin’s The Unearthed and Tony Birch’s Women and Children also making the shortlist and receiving $5000 each.

The Children and Young Adult winner, Beverley McWilliams was awarded $30,000 for Spies in the Sky, while Jackie French’s Secret Sparrow and Rebecca Lim’s Two Sparrowhawks in a Lonely Sky each received $5000 for making the shortlist for that category.

The ARA Historical Novel Prize is open to novels where most of the narrative takes place at least 50 years ago, with previous winners including Gail Jones (2023), Tom Keneally (2022) and two-time CYA winner Katrina Nannestad (2021, 2022).

And it wasn’t even the only prize Lucashenko won this week. She also picked up the Margaret and Colin Roderick Literary Award, pocketing another $50,000 for her efforts. Receiving that prize and the accompanying H T Priestly Memorial Medal at James Cook University’s Bebegu Yumba Campus, Lucashenko told attendees of her ties to the region.

“Though I hail from the south and my books are mostly set on Bundjalung Country, I’ve had a long-standing connection to Far North Queensland and Townsville in particular. My kinship family have roots in Palm Island, Yarrabah, Hopevale and elsewhere on the Cape,” she said.

“Edenglassie was strongly influenced by these bama mobs’ much more recent, and distinctly northern, experiences of colonisation. It’s therefore particularly gratifying to see my novel recognised in this award at JCU. Always was, always will be. Bugalbeh (thank you).”

Edenglassie is Lucashenko’s sixth novel after Steam Pigs (1997), Hard Yards (1999), Uptown Girl (2002), Mullumbimby (2013) and Too Much Lip (2018). She has also written two Young Adult novels – Killing Darcy (1998) and Too Flash (2002). See the complete list of her prizes and shortlist inclusions to date.

Edenglassie has already won the Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for Fiction, the Indie Book Award for Fiction, the BookPeople Adult Fiction Book of the Year and the Queensland Premier’s Award for a work of State Significance.

The book was also shortlisted for the aforementioned Prime Minister’s Literary Awards, losing out to André Do’s Anam in the Fiction category at an awards ceremony on 12 September 2024.