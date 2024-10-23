Fontaines DC, PJ Harvey and Hania Rani announced as first acts for Perth Festival 2025

Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC, acclaimed English singer-songwriter PJ Harvey and Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani have been announced as Perth Festival’s first acts for 2025.

The announcement highlights the significant role Perth Festival plays in bringing acts that local audiences may not otherwise see – given so many so-called ‘national tours’ are effectively tours of Australia’s east coast only – across the Nullarbor to Noongar country.

The full program for the 2025 Perth Festival will be announced next month.

The Festival’s 2025 edition is the first Perth Festival for Artistic Director Anna Reece, who says she is “so thrilled to offer this sneak peek into the Festival program”.

“We know she rarely tours, so to have PJ Harvey stop off first in Perth is a dream come true. An undeniable rock star, poet and performer, her artistry transcends music. A night out and under the stars with PJ Harvey within the stunning setting of Kings Park is core to what this festival is about – bold, transformative and euphoric experiences that could only happen here,” Reece says.

Audiences attending PJ Harvey’s performance at King’s Park and Botanic Gardens on Tuesday 4 March can expect to hear tracks from Harvey’s Grammy-nominated 10th studio album, I Inside the Old Year Dying, alongside hits from her extensive back catalogue.

The first three acts announced for Perth Festival 2025 are (L-R): PJ Harvey (photo: Steve Gullick), Hania Rani (photo: Martyna Galla) and Fontaines DC (photo: Theo Cottle).

Berlin-based pianist Rani – whose unique musical fusion was described by Forbes as “emotional rather than intellectual, genre-bending and boundary-breaking, rhythmic rather than atonal” – plays Walyalup/Fremantle Arts Centre on Sunday 23 February.

“An evening at Fremantle Arts Centre with Hania Rani will be completely mesmerising. As a pianist she blurs the lines between ambient, classic and house music, with dramatic waves of sounds that will leave you captivated,” Reece says.

The Festival’s inclusion of Fontaines DC, whose latest album Romance (their fourth studio album, released earlier this year) “maintains the darkness integral to [the band’s] music while showcasing a frisky unpredictability,” according to influential music site Pitchfork, was announced today (23 October) and is sure to prove popular with Perth’s sizeable Irish expat community as well as fans of the band more generally.

“Without a doubt Fontaines DC are the best band in the world at this moment. I am a mad fan. Grian Chatten is the most raw, talented and electric frontman I have seen play for decades. It is amazing to announce that their first gig in Australia will be on the west coast in February as part of Perth Festival 2025,” Reece tells ArtsHub.

Tickets for PJ Harvey (the only musician to have won the UK’s prestigious Mercury Prize twice, for her 2000 album Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea and 2011’s Let England Shake) and Hania Rani are already on sale, with tickets for Fontaines DC – a Dublin quintet whose members bonded over a shared love of poetry before releasing four albums to date – go on sale on Thursday 31 October, with pre-sales available the day prior.

The 2025 Perth Festival runs from 7 February to 2 March. The full program will be launched on Wednesday 6 November. Fontaines DC’s national tour is presented by Handsome Tours; visit PJ Harvey’s website for additional Australian tour dates.