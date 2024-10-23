Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Call-outs

Blak Design, Fashion and Textiles (Vic)

Koorie Heritage Trust is calling for First Peoples artists, designers and craftspeople from across Victoria to be part of the next Blak Design program, starting in 2025, which will focus on fashion and textiles in partnership with RMIT’s School of Fashion and Textiles. The program is free for all participants, who will be immersed in a supportive environment with other First Peoples to share skills and create.

Applications close 10 November; learn more and apply.

O, Ophelia youth auditions (Qld)

O, Ophelia is a new regional touring co-production by JUTE Theatre Company and Overall Arts in Cairns, Queensland, set to premiere in March 2025. Young female-identifying actors (18-25 years old) of Cairns and Far North Queensland are invited to join the chorus. The audition process involves participation in free acting workshops (5, 12, 19 and 25 November) and the opportunity to secure one of four chorus roles of the production. All chorus members will receive a paid mentorship to work with Amber Grossmann.

Applications now open; learn more and apply.

A1 Darebin Art Salon (Vic)

Artists who live, work, study or base their creative practice in the City of Darebin are invited to exhibit a piece of wall-based artwork at Bundoora Homestead as part of the A1 Darebin Art Salon. Artists are welcome to submit artwork in any media, including painting, tapestry, mosaic, works on paper and more. All submissions will be exhibited up to and including the 150th entry.

Submissions close 11 December; learn more and submit.

Professional development

ACE Screen Trades Workshop

Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE) is launching a new Screen Trades course for aspiring scriptwriters and managers called Television Drama and Comedy Script Coordinator Fundamentals. The two-day workshop will take place on 23 November and 30 November, facilitated by Terence McCarthy, current manager of the script department for NCIS: Sydney season 2.

Applications are now open; learn more and apply.

International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) (New York)

ISCP supports the creative development of artists and curators, and promotes exchange through residencies and public programs. Founded in 1994 and housed in a former factory in Brooklyn, NY with 35 light-filled work studios and two galleries, ISCP is New York’s most comprehensive international visual arts residency program. The International Program Residency opportunity at ISCP is for four months. While in the International Program, all residents are invited to participate in a number of activities in and outside of ISCP such as visiting critics, field trips, salons and open studios.

Applications close 12 November; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, has opened with 100 sculptures by artists from 16 countries. Recipient of the $100,000 Aqualand Sculpture Award is Chinese artist, Professor Shen Lieyi, for his work Tracing. Born in Hangzhou, China, Shen holds a love for the natural world and integrates personal experience into his sculptures. His work is represented in public collections, including the National Museum of China, Nanjing Museum, Zhejiang Art Museum and Basel in Switzerland. Tracing is a three-metre high bronze and granite work, inspired by the source of flowing water and the challenges of life. Shen says, “I have participated in three Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi exhibitions, which has been a valuable experience for me. With this opportunity, my works can have direct contact and dialogue with local audiences. I have always tried to integrate Eastern wisdom and thinking into my creations, and the acceptance of my works by Australians and tourists has inspired me. With the help of art, we can share different ideas and thoughts in public spaces, which I believe is the most fascinating aspect of art. I would like to express my gratitude to the staff behind this project. A sculpture is not complete until it is seen by the public.” Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, runs until 4 November.

Shen Lieyi ‘Tracing’, winner of Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi 2024 Aqualand Sculpture Award. Photo: Charlotte Curd.

Performing arts

Miranda Michalowski and her play Macaroni and Dead Things took out the 2024 Silver Gull Play Award, open to NSW and ACT-based writers for an original play that speaks to New Theatre’s ethos of ‘Plays With a Purpose’. Michalowski’s work stood out among the six shortlisted and she receives a prize of $5000. Macaroni and Dead Things follows Charlie, a neurotic primary school teacher with a newfound passion for funeral crashing. The judges said the play is “a brilliant monologue, incorporating other voices occasionally to enrich the sound. It is so beautifully written that even before the drama gets underway we are riveted by the protagonist’s personality and expression, and the humour in the telling”.

Composer Dr Natalie Nicolas has been announced as 2025 winner of the Layton Emerging Composer Fellowship, valued at $10,000 and offered to an emerging composer for one year to write a chamber music work as part of Australia Ensemble UNSW’s artistic development program. Nicolas says, “This opportunity is a chance to dive deeper into the emotional landscapes that inspire my work, and to continue to use music to foster more profound connections with ‘place’, ourselves and each other. I’m excited to grow through collaboration with wonderful artists, and am deeply grateful to Australia Ensemble for believing in my music.” Nicolas is a Sydney-based composer, researcher and educator, and holds a Master’s and PhD from Sydney Conservatorium of Music on scholarship, where she currently lectures.

The 2024 Melbourne Fringe Festival has drawn to a close with a major awards celebration announcing a new line-up of the hottest talent and most-deserving performances. Running Into The Sun took out Best Theatre while Weave: The Solos was awarded Spirit of the Fringe. Best Work by an Emerging Artist was Black Girl Rising, Director’s Choice went to Temple of Desire and Business and Pleasure was the 2024 Crowd Pleaser winner. Shitbag took out the Artform Shaker Award and the Edinburgh Touring Award, while Maggie Church-Kpop took out the Best Emerging Indigenous Artist title with In Place. This year, the Melbourne Fringe Living Legend Award went to Yumi Umiamare, long-standing member of the Fringe community and the ‘Butoh Cabaret queen’. Check out ArtsHub‘s selection of Melbourne Fringe reviews.

DanceRites 2024, a national dance competition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups at Sydney Opera House, has named its winner as the Mackay Torres Strait Islander Cultural Group. The group was among 18 who competed in the event this year, with nearly 300 dancers in action and a record crowd. The runner-up was Mura Biri Gururu Aboriginal Dancers, with Best Wild Card Dance from Minjil. The Rites of Passage Awards, which acknowledges outstanding contributions to revitalising cultural knowledge and practices, went to Kaiyukan Kawuma and Koey Poeypiyam Dance Group. DanceRites will be presented biennially in the future. DanceRites 2024 can be streamed online.

Writer, director and producer Rachel Perkins has received the 2024 Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award, to be presented at the Screen Music Awards on 29 October at Forum Melbourne, Naarm. With a career spanning 30 years across film and television, Perkins has created award-winning television drama, documentaries and feature films, including Bran Nue Dae, Jasper Jones, Mabo, Mystery Road, One Night the Moon, Radiance, Redfern Now, The Australian Wars and Total Control. In 1992, Perkins founded Blackfella Films, a production company focused on Indigenous representation and culturally significant stories, told by and with Indigenous screen creators. One of these is the landmark, award-winning seven-part documentary series, First Australians (co-written, directed and co-produced by Perkins), which is the highest selling educational title in Australia. From 2004 to 2008, Perkins served as a Commissioner with the Australian Film Commission and, since 2009, she has been a distinguished member of the Screen Australia board. Earlier this year, Perkins was appointed Chair of the Australian Film, Television and Radio School Council, a body on which she previously served from 1998 to 2003.

Writing and publishing

The State Library of South Australia has announced winners of the 2024 South Australian Literary Awards, with the top gong going to Shannon Burns for his debut memoir, Childhood. The book recounts his troubled early years in Adelaide’s northern suburbs, and picked up the Premier’s Award as well as the national Non-Fiction Award. The Fiction Award went to artist, writer and curator S J Norman for Permafrost, a collection of short stories that explore the shifting spaces of desire, loss and longing. Biffy James’ Completely Normal (and Other Lies) took out the Young Fiction Award, while Scar Town by Tristan Banks, “a suspense-thriller mystery that hooks readers from the first page”, scored the Children’s Literature Award. The John Bray Poetry Award this year went to Gavin Yuan Gao for the collection, At The Altar of Touch, while the South Australian Fellowships are Alexis West for Monologues, Poems and Ramblings for You, Them, Us… and Me…, Molly Murn for Radiance: A State of Being and James A Cooper for The Children of Elphinstone. Local SA writer and director Melissa-Kelly Franklin won the Jill Blewett Playwright’s Award for her most recent play, Paradise Lost, and Lyn Dickens received the Arts South Australia Wakefield Press Unpublished Manuscript Award for Salt Upon the Water.

A group of powerful women make up the winners list for the Chief Minister’s NT Book Awards this year. Best fiction goes to Ciella Williams for her work Hush, which cuts through cultural narratives about motherhood, while Central Australian author and teacher Linda Wells takes out best non-fiction with Living in Tin, a story that gives voice to women, children and First Nations people. The children’s and/or young adult award was taken out by Tjanpi Desert Weavers for their book, Tangki Tjuta, a heart-warming story told in Pitjantjatjara and English about how tangki (donkeys) came to be in the community of Ernabella.

‘Tangki Tjuta – Donkeys’ by Tjanpi Desert Weavers won the Chief Minister’s NT Book Awards. Image: Supplied.

All

The latest recipients of Creative Australia’s Arts and Disability Initiative have been announced, with a total of $300,000 going to 10 projects spanning dance, visual art, theatre, music, multi-arts and literature. Among the recipients are Geoffrey Lim, a deaf-blind street dance artist integrating accessibility tools into street dance, and Sarah Tracton, who will showcase porcelain lighting design informed by her experience of deafness in Tokyo. Executive Director Arts Investment Alice Nash says, “The artists we are supporting through this initiative are each pushing boundaries in their respective fields, while also expanding what it means to be accessible and inclusive. Their works demonstrate the power of creativity to reshape perceptions, break down barriers and inspire change, ensuring our arts truly reflect and are accessible to the rich diversity of people, perspectives and experiences that make up our country.”

Shortlisted and finalists

The tidal.24: City of Devonport Tasmanian Art Award has announced this year’s finalists, including Rodney Alexander, Elaine Green, Paul Gundry, David Wayne Salter, Melissa Smith, Sue Lovegrove and Paul Wynne. A total of 56 finalists will now be vying for the $20,000 major acquisitive award with the winner to be announced at the exhibition opening on 6 December at Devonport Regional Gallery. This year, the tidal.24 exhibition coincides with the tidal.24 festival, which runs from 6 December 2024 to 8 February 2025. Find out more.

QBD Books, Australia’s locally-owned and operated book retailer, has announced the shortlist for the 2024 Book of the Year. The selected fiction books include the coming-of-age stories of Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors and Intermezzo by Sally Rooney, both capturing grief and sibling relationships. The Fiction category also features suspenseful crime mysteries and thrillers, including Ledge by Christian White and Storm Child by Michael Robotham; as well as another international contender, We Solve Murders by Richard Osman. The best of the non-fiction titles include Cher: The Memoir, Part One by Cher, The Voice Inside by Australian pop star John Farnham with Poppy Stockell, and Just Don’t Be a D**khead by Australian country artist Kasey Chambers. Winners in each category will be announced on 1 November. View the full shortlist.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.