COVID lockdown blockbuster exhibition gets a second chance

After years in the planning and strategic facilitating of loans, then couriering priceless artworks 17,000 kilometres across the Pacific, NGV International’s major 2021 blockbuster French Impressionism, was forced to close after running for just 30 days (21 days before its first lockdown and then a further nine before its second).

However, the exhibition of over 100 masterpieces by Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Camille Pissarro, Mary Cassatt and Berthe Morisot, among others, from Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts (MFA), will now return to Australia for its intended four-month run, from 6 June to 5 October 2025.

MFA is recognised globally for its rich holdings of Impressionist works. Tony Ellwood AM, Director, NGV says, “Their collection has the unique ability to narrate the entire trajectory of the Impressionist movement – from its precursors to its zenith – with rich detail and nuance.”

He adds, “We are incredibly grateful to them for once again entrusting us with these extraordinary and art historically important masterpieces and for their commitment to this ambitious restaging.”

Since the 2021 version’s debut, the exhibition has grown in scale and ambition, and has also had a redesign.

Read: ArtsHub’s story on the 2021 version of the exhibition.

Key shift between 2021 and 2025 hangs

It’s a brave move to return an exhibition that has had exposure to audiences (however briefly), and especially within a genre that has been well covered in Australia. So how do you make it significantly different, while working with the same material?

Perhaps one of the biggest revisions for a blockbuster exhibition is a deeper inclusion of the work of US-born artist Mary Cassatt and her circle of supporters. Cassatt was hugely involved in the Impressionist movement, both as a painter and advocate for her French colleagues’ works to be collected in the US. This connection will be fleshed out in a new exhibition design.

The Gallery explains: “These masterworks will be displayed within a reimagined immersive exhibition design developed especially for this new presentation. Referencing late 19th century East Coast American and European interiors, the exhibition’s design will bring forth the stories of the artists, exhibitions and collectors that shaped this renowned movement in art history.”

Exhibition design played a key role in the first iteration of the blockbuster, but with the need to keep its return fresh, the Gallery has created an immersive space for viewers to move through. It will be a fascinating exercise to compare the two, and explore how an exhibition can shift in tone and energy through the impact of presentation.

The 2025 exhibition will also feature three additional works from the MFA Boston’s collection that have never before been seen in Australia. They include Victorine Meurent’s Self-portrait (c. 1876), Jean-François Raffaëlli’s The Garlic Seller (c. 1880) and the Degas painting, Father Listening to Lorenzo Pagans Playing the Guitar (1869-72 ).

The latter joins 10 other Degas works in the exhibition, which in 2025 will also include three treasured Impressionist works from the NGV Collection, allowing visitors to place these works in a global context.

Read: Everything we know about summer 2024-2025 exhibition programming

The Monet jaw dropper is coming back

Claude Monet, ‘Grand Canal, Venice’ 1908, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston Bequest of Alexander Cochrane. Photo: Copyright Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. All Rights Reserved.

The exhibition was always viewed as an extraordinary coup for Australia. Back in 2021, Dr Ted Gott, NGV’s Senior Curator, International Art, told ArtsHub, “This show has no fillers, every work is cracker.” It was a view shared by Dr Miranda Wallace, Senior Curator, International Exhibitions at the NGV, who added with a laugh that there are plenty of “OMG and fridge magnet moments”, where visitors are faced with globally familiar works that are transformed #IRL to the gallery wall.

“I would say that Renoir’s Dance at Bougival (1883) would be that moment for most of us. It has not been to Australia before, but it feels that we have all seen it,” Wallace said.

Also returning is the show-stopping moment from the first iteration: a presentation of 16 Monet paintings on curved walls that reference his famous Water Lilies room at the Musée de l’Orangerie, in Paris. Painted over a 30-year period, the works depict many of Monet’s most loved scenes of nature in Argenteuil, the Normandy coast, the Mediterranean coast and his extraordinary garden at Giverny.

The 2025 exhibition will also focus on the, then radical, method of painting outdoors, en plein air (‘in the open air’), again giving context to the rise of the movement that is still extremely popular and influencing artists today.

Read: Why painting en plein air is booming

French Impressionism will be a ticketed exhibition. It will be presented as part of the popular Melbourne Winter Masterpieces series.