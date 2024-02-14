The next free webinar in the Creative Exchange program, co-produced by ArtsHub and Creative Victoria will take place at 11am on Thursday 29 February.

As the first webinar of the year in this series, ‘Me – We – Us: looking after creatives’ is aimed at viewing 2024 in a positive light. Led by two team members from Victoria’s Arts Wellbeing Collective, the session will ask the question: how can positive psychology transform the performing arts?

As presenter Jim Rimmer frames it, ‘Some gigs we thrive at, and some we don’t. But instead of internalising the results of bad workplace practices and “getting on with the show”, we can ask another question: what is it that the supportive workplaces are doing differently?’

The Arts Wellbeing Collective has promoted the mental health of performing artists at work since launching in 2017. In this webinar, the team will share the positive psychology frameworks that guide the Collective’s programs and resources. As an attendee, you will learn about the psychosocial hazards and protective factors that may exist in your workplace and discover resources developed to improve our sector for all.

Creative Exchange Webinar #6: Me – We – Us: looking after creatives

11am to 12 noon, Thursday 29 February. Register here.

Presenters

Jim Rimmer. Photo: Supplied.

Jim Rimmer, Head of Program, Arts Wellbeing Collective

Jim is a detail-oriented program manager who thinks at a big picture level. After originally training as a graphic designer, he has since worked in venue and company management, cultural diplomacy programs, the education and health sectors, and managing public sector investment programs focusing on arts and mental health, as well as serving on a variety of boards, advisory committees and assessment panels.

He has a strong commitment to inclusion and social justice and is a passionate advocate for the transformative power of the arts and culture in everyday lives. For a short while he held the record as the world’s youngest human.

Claire Pearson. Photo: Supplied.

Claire Pearson, Learning and Engagement Manager, Arts Wellbeing Collective

Claire is a Melbourne-based creative and educator with extensive experience as an arts practitioner (performer, writer, producer) across theatre, film, voice and workshop facilitation with a BFA (Acting) gained at QUT in 2008. Since, she has amassed over 15 years’ experience working and performing in the arts.

She has been part of arts education for 10 years and has taught for youth and adults across drama, acting, Shakespeare, improvisation and screen acting for Centre for Adult Education (CAE), Acting Performance Studio Australia, Western Edge Youth Arts, Australian Academy of Dramatic Art and Hot House Theatre.

Claire has always been passionate about greater balance in our industry, especially around self-care, boundaries and dismantling truisms like ‘the show must go on’. Between 2018 and 2023, Claire gained interest and experience in health, supporting GPs on education projects for the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. Her current role at the Arts Wellbeing Collective mixes both her passion for arts and health in one. She holds a Postgraduate certificate in Arts Management, Certificate IV Training and Assessment and Mental Health First Aid Certificate.

