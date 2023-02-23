Ways digital transformation is taking place in the cultural sector

In the recent panel, Process change: adapting and adopting new models at ACMI’s Future of Arts, Culture and Technology Symposium, three industry experts discuss the myriad ways in which digital has been integrated into the very fabrics of museums, projects and artworks.

Paula Bray, Head of Digital Engagement and Insight, Australian National Maritime Museum, led Australia’s first cultural heritage innovation lab to be embedded within the structure of an organisation. DX Lab ran from 2015 until mid-2021 and a record of its experimentation can be found online.

In her words, she experienced the privilege of being able to spend ‘six years of [her] life purely experimenting with a state and national collection’.

Bray continued: ‘Labs are at the heart of what R&D (Research and Development) is all about, and I’m trying to focus my attention now on whether this experimental practice can really be embedded into an organisational structure in its daily operations.’

Transformation doesn’t sit in silos

A lab provides an opportunity to question, test and develop technology in a way that ‘puts the visitor at the heart of the experience’, as well as integrating this development into the entire organisation, said Bray.

In summary, a lab shouldn’t sit in a silo, or act as a peripheral to business as usual.

Back to Back Theatre Executive Producer and Co-CEO Tim Stitz, shared a similar view. Back to Back centres on an ensemble of artists who are perceived to have intellectual disabilities and/or are neurodiverse. The company’s works tour extensively nationally and internationally.

The ensemble began embarking on a few screen-based projects a few years before the onset of the pandemic in order to reach more audience members, and that experimentation has continued to this day.

Works include Oddlands, a short film made with Matchbox Pictures as part of a six-part pilot series (later ended due to complications in funding and the loss of a lead actor) and The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes, which was adapted from live theatre into a feature film, as well as community filmmaking projects.

Stitz said: ‘We make film from the point of view of being theatremakers – that’s our core practice and we collaborate with artists from other modalities and platforms.

‘But what did happen by moving into screen was we have had to get more experience from the film and television sector, and will continue to get that experience and skills to experiment into other forms.’

This experimentation has bred new opportunities and seen some success, with the animation series First Responders acquired by the ABC and now available on iView.

Stitz continued, ‘At Back to Back we have a desire to try to adapt and adopt new models, and we have had to change the structure of our company slightly [to accomodate this],’ but added ‘you can’t be siloed in a company, you have to diffuse and collaborate right across the organisation.’

Pathways to sustainable digital engagement

One of the first steps in which digital transformation takes place is the digitisation of collections, but Bray stressed it’s what comes after the digitisation that is key to ensuring active and sustained engagement.

It’s about having more dynamic search functions or looking at a digitised collection from different perspectives. In order to do this effectively, cultural heritage organisations, or any wishing to improve their digital engagement, should examine their value propositions and be open to using technology to find out what those are.

Bray said, ‘R&D methodologies are critical to the work. Tech is a rapidly changing environment and we need to be experimenting with these things because our audiences are used to really sophisticated digital experiences outside of cultural institutions.’

It means experimentation with technology should come at the same time as the conception of an exhibition or programming, in order to think ahead as to what sort of extended engagement can occur at the end of that cycle.

‘We should also be looking at the different voices that we can bring to the promotion and use of our collections,’ said Bray. An example developed by DX Lab is State Library of NSW Unstacked, a real-time data visualisation of what people are doing with the collection. It has now become a business model and introduced to many other library collections across New South Wales.

Another aspect of digital transformation is the ‘co-curation and participatory model, which was really big in our practice to bring people in and let them be the creators of the content,’ continued Bray.

‘It’s really important in large organisations, such as a state library or museum, that there are skills development opportunities for everyone to work in a R&D mythology.’

At the end of the day, it’s about the stories that are being told, and how technology can better tell those stories.

With experience as a digital production partner with organisations such as ACMI, the Australian Music Vault, Melbourne Museum and Google’s Creative Lab, Claire Evans is now the Director of a new studio, Junior Major, working with organisations to commission digital projects.

She said: ‘I’ve worked with six organisations over the past two years as part of the Australia Council’s Digital Strategist in Residence program, and have spoken ad nauseam about striking a balance with digital strategy and adapting new models, new ways of collaboration.

‘These pillars of capacity can be people, skills – both internal and external that can be leveraged through partnerships – and how infrastructure can push forward artistic opportunities.’

It’s also about thinking through a marketing lens, added Evans. ‘Organisations need to be having very reflective conversations about what are the right tools and channels for your mission, as they are direct ways to the audience,’ she said.

Most of these projects also take on a sociocultural aspect, such as Realise at the Museum of Sydney, which accompanied the exhibition Unrealised, allowing visitors to modify precincts in Tallawoladah/The Rocks on a digital display to consider aspects of environmental sustainability, liveability and productivity.

Further, Evans added that often organisations will already have existing space and materials that could be utilised for new modes of engagement. She recommended thinking of underutilised spaces, existing hardware and materials that could be activated – ‘putting it into the hands of creators and asking, “How can you use this to do something unique each time?”‘ she said.

Process change: adapting and adopting new models was held at ACMI's Future of Arts, Culture and Technology Symposium on Tuesday 14 February.