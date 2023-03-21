Wagner’s monumental Ring Cycle comes to regional Victoria

Greg Hocking, board member and producer of Melbourne Opera (MO), is jubilant about the company’s forthcoming production of Wagner’s epic 17-hour Der Ring des Nibelungen, which includes the four individual operas of Das Rheingold, Die Walküre, Siegfried and Götterdämmerung. In the midst of stage calls at Bendigo’s beautiful and intimate Ulumbarra theatre, he is quietly optimistic about delivering a first-class iteration of this universal story and the first ever to be staged in a regional centre.

Hocking says: ‘It is only the third time that an all-Australian creative team has staged the Ring in Australia, and it is the first time with an all-Australian cast.’

Facing what many deem to be the supreme test of any opera company, the not-for-profit MO has certainly come a very long way since it was established some 20 years ago.

Hocking tells ArtsHub: ‘When MO started in 2002, we were viewed as a local, amateur company, but that is definitely not the case now. Our recent shows and critical acclaim are testament to that. If you have the public on side, have attracted lots of support and sponsorship, plus you are doing well at the box office, then you really have to be taken seriously.’

Read: Victorian Opera and Opera Australia have announced their first ever collaboration

MO is presenting three complete cycles of the four operas that comprise the Ring over six weekends between 24 March and 30 April 2023. Conducted by distinguished maestros Anthony Negus and David Kram AM and directed by Suzanne Chaundy, the $5 million production employs over 250 singers, musicians, creative staff and technicians.

The Ring Cycle Cultural Festival, which is a major event for Bendigo, also offers a very full program of ancillary events, including concerts, recitals, masterclasses and talks. A recent announcement is that of special guest Siegfried Jerusalem, the award-winning celebrated Wagnerian tenor. Known for singing all the major tenor roles in the Ring as Mime, Siegmund and Siegfried, he will participate in some events as part of the festival program.

The Ring cycle is expected to drive major tourism for Bendigo, having attracted 30% of ticket sales from interstate and international opera lovers, as well as 50% from Melbourne. Bendigo has been described as the ‘Bayreuth of the South’ being similar in size to the town in Germany where Wagner built the Festspielhaus opera house, as well as having a similar sized theatre.

The company’s successful structure

MO receives no annual government funding, which Hocking is quick to point out: ‘We have put in requests for state funding three times now, and each time have been knocked back. Meanwhile, Opera Australia (OA) have had so much money poured in (following COVID) and can’t make it work financially, even when they put on musicals such as Phantom [of the Opera], which I believe is an outrageous use of public money.’

Melbourne Opera’s Valkyries charge the steps of the Ulumbarra Theatre in Bendigo. Photo: Nicole Cleary.

MO operates with one full-time staff member, engaging professional staff for productions sparingly. Mostly, the company relies on volunteer staff, including a dedicated, professional board who offer their services freely. ‘It’s a large team of professional people with a board that is willing to take risks,’ says Hocking.

Director Chaundy, a long-term MO collaborator, tells ArtsHub: ‘All the money that MO has goes on the stage – for the production and all its components, as well as for paying artists and the creative team.’

Hocking thinks that coming from a commercial background makes him very hard-nosed about money. ‘We box clever and we don’t waste money,’ he says. ‘While we operate with a volunteer chorus, we ensure that all principal artists, singers and musicians, plus the creative team, are properly paid at comparable industry rates, which we achieve by not carrying a huge superstructure bureaucracy.’

Additionally, he believes their set-up is a really good model.

‘MO only produces opera, so it can be single-focused. I think our lean administrative structure, engaging highly professional singers and creative artists working at the highest standards, is the way of the future for opera as an artform,’ he adds.

The building blocks to create a Ring cycle

MO has a generous sponsor for the German repertoire, a key to enabling this Ring cycle. Chaundy says that Hocking is also extremely clever at making the box office work.

Hocking himself notes: ‘My job is to bring all the various bits together, raising money and getting the board onside, plus finding a theatre for this Ring, when nothing was available in Melbourne.’

He believes his main coup was striking up a friendship with the British conductor, Anthony Negus, a renowned Wagner expert. Extremely well-regarded for his successful productions of Ring cycles in the UK, Negus was invited by Hocking to conduct Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde in 2018 followed by The Flying Dutchman in 2019. Both were very well received and directed by Chaundy, who enjoys an excellent working relationship with Negus.

‘We have a good synergy,’ she says. ‘My approach to directing is very strong on storytelling and I like to be true to the work, its sense and meaning. Anthony is fantastic at pointing out the nuances, the echoes from other sections of the opera and reminding me what motifs are in the music at any given time. His musical knowledge is extraordinary and we have worked closely together to craft the scenes.’

Read: What our opera companies have on offer in 2023

With a Ring cycle in MO’s sights, Negus and Chaundy collaborated on Das Rheingold in 2021 and Die Walküre in 2022, followed by a concert version of Siegfried last September. Many, but not all, of the artists in those operas have been re-engaged for the Ring. Additionally, the four operas share a unit-based set, with a production design that moves across periods of time and space, described by Chaundy as ‘theatrical and distinctly filmic at times – a universal space that is not overly defined’.

Hocking says: ‘You cannot do a Ring cycle from scratch with our resources. You need to progressively put the whole cycle together, as we have done.’

Chaundy agrees and adds: ‘I feel I have only managed this whole cycle by having staged two of the operas first while being involved with the third. So, it was less of a mountain to climb.’

She continues: ‘As an actors’ director, I do put realistic demands on the singers aiming for the full emotional impact of this work in the relatively intimate space of the Ulumbarra Theatre.’

Chaundy’s overall vision for the work is: ‘To deliver the cycle by creating a timeless world with an arc from beginning to end, and to tell this universal story with emotional truth. I wanted to replicate the satisfaction you get from listening to the music when watching the production … a beautiful sense of conclusion at the end.’

Musically, Negus will be joined by opera conductor and specialist in German repertoire, David Kram, who will conduct the third cycle. The Melbourne Opera Orchestra, a strong and experienced group of musicians built up over many years, will comprise 90 players all of whom can fit in the Ulumbarra theatre pit.

An all-Australian cast

Bass-baritone, Warwick Fyfe, is singing the major role of Wotan, reprising the role he sang in the three operas in 2021 and 2022. His is a powerful, strong voice and he makes an imposing figure as a God. This will be his first full Ring cycle as Wotan, though he has previously sung the giant, Fasolt, and also two whole seasons as Alberich.

He is no stranger to the Wagnerian opera canon, having sung many principal roles. ‘My passion has always been Wagner and I have been singing in German for over 25 years,’ he says. ‘But this role is just colossal and you really do need to build up to it. Wagner is really a very different equation to other operatic works.’

Warwick Fyfe as Wotan, ‘Die Walkure’, 2022. Photo: Robin Halls.

He is a big fan of Negus, whose musicianship he admires and who he trusts implicitly. He adds: ‘This production has been exceptionally well planned and managed by Suzanne Chaundy, who is servicing the work rather than her own ego.’

He continues: ‘MO is a quite remarkable company, focused 100% on staging opera as well as they possibly can. They are terrific to work with and it is my favourite company in Australia. My admiration for what they have achieved is limitless. I feel certain they are going to pull this off.’

Fyfe is joined by an all-Australian cast of known singers. These include Antoinette Halloran and Zara Barrett sharing the role of Brünnhilde, Bradley Daley as Siegfried, Lee Abrahmsen as Sieglinde and Freia, Simon Meadows as Alberich, James Eggleston as Siegmund and Loge, Adrian Tamburini as Hunding and Hagen, Steven Gallop as Fafner, Deborah Humble as Erda and Rosamund Illing as Gerhilde and a Norn.

This presentation of a new Ring cycle, only the fifth in Australia’s history, is an amazing achievement for a company with the resources of MO. The second cycle between 7 and 16 April will also be live-streamed by Australian Digital Concert Hall for those who cannot attend in person.

‘We’ve proved that we can run and present The Ring Cycle at a very high level’, Hocking says. ‘The cast is wonderful and, as a member of the board of MO and the producer, I am most proud of showing off Australian talent and giving people opportunities who may never have been considered for these roles in the past. As of today’s date, we have sold 80% of all tickets and have exceeded our box office budget, though we still have some complete full Cycle tickets and single opera tickets available.’

The Ring Cycle Cultural Festival is showing in Bendigo between 24 March and 30 April 2023.