Vale John Rodgers – extraordinarily versatile musician and composer

John Rodgers began his career as a young violin prodigy, but ended up expanding into flamenco, punk, cabaret and a breadth of instrumental compositions.
19 Mar 2025 12:56
David Burton
John Rodger's leaves behind a diverse and impressive legacy across Queensland and Australia.

Music

Celebrated musician and composer John Rodgers died on 24 December 2024. He was 62. He left behind a remarkable legacy that spanned decades. His work encompassed a mastery of classical violin, work in punk and cabaret, composition for theatre and opera, and a range of community-engaged work.

Born in Millmerran, Rodgers was a Queenslander who contributed to the state’s arts sector throughout his life. His work includes compositions for Queensland Theatre, Australian Art Orchestra, the Elision Ensemble and the London Sinfonietta.

In a comprehensive obituary, long-time colleague and friend Leah Cotterell reflected: “John had little interest in pursuing cultural influence. His most prestigious commissions were earned entirely by his astonishing talents and innovations. Comparing the chaotic musical life of J S Bach to that of his first great influence, the itinerant Flamenco teacher Joaquin Gomez, John said that both of them ‘walked lightly on the earth and left very few footprints’. That also described John.”

Partner Stephanie Blake said: “John was an extraordinary person who had an extraordinary life. Maybe a part of John’s legacy is what he can teach us about living a good life. When there is catastrophic loss what really matters? For John, it was finding joy in simple things like good food and meaningful connections with the people he loved – these are the things that made him love his life.”

John Rodgers (20 November 1962 to 21 December 2024) is survived by his son Viv, his sister Anne and her children, Stephanie and his good friends.

QPAC is hosting a special memorial event to celebrate John Rodgers’ life and legacy this Friday 21 March 2025 at 3.30pm in the Concert Hall. Leah Cottrell’s obituary includes an extensive personal and professional biography.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

