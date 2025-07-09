Make-A-Wish Australia and ATYP join forces to weave magic and discover a star

Diagnosed with Wilms tumour, a rare cancer of the kidneys, at the age of five, eight-year-old Audrey has been through a lot. But despite all her treatments and medical interventions her love of performing has been a constant. Last month, thanks to a partnership between the 40-year-old charity Make-A-Wish Australia and the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP), Audrey’s ‘made a wish’ and her desire “to put on a show for a huge audience” came to fruition.

Lasting 20 minutes, Escape of the Animals was written and directed by Audrey, who also took the starring role. The performance was staged at ATYP’s Rebel Theatre in Sydney with a red carpet, invitation-only audience and messages of support from celebrities and other supporters.

While still yet to be reach double figures, Audrey is something of a veteran performer – often staging backyard productions and living-room concerts with her brother Oliver and best friend Eve.

Audrey at rehearsal. Photo: Supplied.

Describing the performance at Rebel Theatre as “perfect”, Audrey pronounced herself “happy and proud” to have completed every stage of her wish journey – from scriptwriting workshops to rehearsals, costume fittings and then the opening night. Her father Nick elaborated on what the experience meant for the whole family. “Having a wish was something that Audrey could feel special about,” he said. “Something to look forward to. Something very special at the end of a really, really difficult journey.”

Make-A-Wish: making an impact

Make-A-Wish Australia CEO, Sally Bateman, explained how the production was a perfect example of the way the charity can make a significant positive impact on the lives of critically ill children. “We’re so pleased to see Audrey’s incredible wish come to life, just as she imagined it, and so grateful to the team at the ATYP and for everyone’s support across the community in making this possible.”

Hayden Tonazzi, Artistic Director and CEO of ATYP, added, “Watching her light up on stage, and share her love of storytelling with such confidence and joy has reminded us all why theatre matters – it empowers young people to dream big, use their voice and shine in their own unique way. The courage and creativity Audrey has shown throughout this journey has inspired our entire team.”