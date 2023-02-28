Theatre, dance and circus highlights 2023 part 4: Victoria

Where has the time gone? It feels like only a couple of weeks ago that I set out to document the potential performing arts highlights of 2023 – and yet now we’re already in the dying days of February and autumn is (hopefully) just around the corner.

Frankly, the year has got away from me, other stories have taken precedence, and some of the shows I would have included in this article (had it been published in early February as originally planned) have already come and gone. Thankfully, we have reviews of The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven, Sunday, Nosferatu, Wittenoom and The Crocodile to compensate for my tardiness.

Next year, I may just stick to a national top 10!

All that said, here are some of the most promising productions coming up in Victoria to consider for your 2023 arts diary. A caveat: the likes of Malthouse Theatre Company, Darebin Arts Speakeasy and many others have not yet announced their full programs for 2023; nor have festivals such as RISING and Melbourne Fringe revealed their 2023 programs, and numerous indie productions later in the year have yet to be announced.

For a preview of the year in fine music see my colleague Suzannah Conway’s highlights; her precis of the opera sector is here. For a look at South Australia see here; West Australia and the NT are covered here; and the very first article in this protracted series, covering Queensland, NSW, the ACT and Tasmania, is here.

Actually, Good

After a three-year run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, award-winning musical comedian, actor, writer and composer Gillian Cosgriff returns to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with a new show, Actually, Good (The Butterfly Club, 27 March – 23 April). A self-confessed pessimist, Cosgriff always believed that hope can be a dangerous commodity – it should be rationed out like expensive perfume. But after collecting lists of 10 things people like (including cloves, stairs of perfectly adequate depth and length, a good joke in a eulogy, and seeing a cow and yelling, ‘COW!’) it turns out she may have a secret optimist trapped inside her. Gross. Sure to be acerbic, witty and musically catchy, Actually, Good is definitely a show to look forward to – whoops, there’s that bloody optimism again!

Δ (Change from Aotearoa): Archipelago

One of the fascinating aspects of the inaugural FRAME biennial of dance is a focus on participation, not just presentation – with the invitation to participate extended to audiences in a number of productions. Δ (Change from Aotearoa): Archipelago (Dancehouse, 25 March) takes place across multiple dancefloors simultaneously, including three spaces at Dancehouse and a fourth space in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, with the idea of creating a global live-streamed nightclub that unites the islands of Te moana nui a Kiwa (Great Sea of Kiwa/Pacific Ocean) and so-called Australia in sweaty, thumping, arse-shaking real time.

Arterial

‘Arterial’ by Na Djinang Circus. Image: Supplied.

Australia has led the way in contemporary circus since the founding of Circus Oz in 1978, with companies such as Brisbane’s Circa (which began as Rock’n’Roll Circus) and Adelaide’s Gravity and Other Myths carrying the torch today. First Nations company Na Djinang Circus seizes that torch and races forward, while simultaneously acknowledging a 65,000-year tradition. Utilising circus arts to link people, Country and culture, and making the unseen bonds between the body and the land become beautifully visible, Arterial (Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre, 20-30 April) promises to be an exquisite display of a contemporary circus practice that’s deeply grounded in tradition.

A Simple Space

Bringing the playful culture of the rehearsal room to the stage, Gravity and Other Myth’s A Simple Space (Castlemaine State Festival, 25-26 March) is one of the company’s enduring works – and also one of the most delightful. It’s a celebration of the energy and exceptional skills of the seven acrobats – so close you can hear every breath.

Baba

The latest work from award-wining comedian Joshua Ladgrove is a definite departure from both his character comedy (he’s previously performed as both the eccentric Dr Professor Neal Portenza and as Jesus H Christ) and his last show, which was very definitely a show about selling bilge pumps and not at all funny. Not in the slightest. Having taken a break to care for his 97-year-old Ukrainian grandmother – ‘Baba’ – throughout Melbourne’s many lockdowns until her death in August 2022, Ladgrove returns to the stage to see if he can make death – and the ongoing war in Ukraine – funny. If anyone can do it, Ladgrove can.

Big Name, No Blankets

The latest ILBIJERRI production is described as a major scale rock’n’roll theatre show celebrating the lives and work of the Warumpi Band, the first Australian rock band to sing in Aboriginal languages. Told from the perspective of the Butcher Brothers and named after Warumpi Band’s second album, Big Name, No Blankets will feature some of the band’s best known songs (think ‘Blackfella/Whitefella’ and ‘My Island Home’) in a celebration of Luritja/Pitjantjatjara, Gumatj (Yolngu Matha) and Warlpiri languages, culture and dance from Central Australia and north-east Arnhem Land. The production will premiere in the second half of 2023, visiting remote communities in the NT before being staged in capital cities in early 2024.

Broad

A highlight of the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Geraldine Quinn’s ‘gloriously anarchic’ Broad (Trades Hall, 10-23 March) is both an encapsulation and a celebration of her career to date – though make no mistake, this broad has plenty of fuel left in her tank. Honouring the idiosyncratic and outspoken older women Quinn idolised growing up – think Carol Burnett and Agnes Moorehead – this clever, caustic, celebratory and fiercely funny show will make you want to cheer while also inspiring you to burn down the patriarchy. It’s magnificent.

Circus Oz

The latest incarnation of Circus Oz is staging a new show as part of this year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival (Forum Theatre, 7-23 March). Devised and performed by the multi-generational line-up of Debra Batton, Sharon Gruenert and Spenser Inwood (Casting Off) with Jarred Dewey and Olivia Porter (Yummy and Party Ghost), Flip Kammerer (Fantasia Fitness), Leo Pentland (Blunderland), Carl Polke and Chris Lewis (Los Cojones, Squawkestra, Bush Gothic, Wiki People) and featuring cameo appearances from other circus artists, this new production will hopefully be the first of many more.

Crocodiles

From the inventive mind of Vidya Rajan, a writer and performer whose oeuvre encompasses everything from stand-up comedy and digital works to screenwriting and scriptwriting (such as her recent, popular adaptation of Looking for Alibrandi for Malthouse and Belvoir) comes Crocodiles (Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre, 24 May – 4 June). A migrant, an aged-care resident and a doctor take centre stage when an unexpected death demands answers, in a new production from the award-winning Elbow Room (Prehistoric, Enlightenment). The production is directed by Marcel Dorney and stars Rachel Kamath, Shamita Sivabalan, Marta Kaczmarek, Tom Dent and Emily Tomlins.

Don Quixote

Marcus Morelli in a promotional image for The Australian Ballet’s ‘Don Quixote’. Photo: Simon Eeles.

The legendary collaboration between Rudolph Nureyev and Robert Helpmann that was the 1973 film Don Quixote is being recreated for the stage 50 years later by The Australian Ballet (Arts Centre Melbourne, 15-25 March). There’s no doubt that the production will pull out all the stops to recapture the magic of the original film – seeing whether it can do so will be fascinating.

Escaped Alone and What If If Only

Caryl Churchill is one of the titans of modern British playwriting. In this new MTC production of two of her short works (Southbank Theatre, 7 August – 9 September) the company’s Artistic Director Anne-Louise Sarks directs Alison Bell in the compact but compelling What If If Only (‘a taut distillation and a gripping realisation of a giddying idea that resonates long after the curtain falls,’ said The Stage) and Helen Morse, Deidre Rubenstein and Debra Lawrance in Escaped Alone, a play about afternoon tea and the apocalypse (which The Guardian described in a glowing five-star review as ‘fantasy intricately wired into current politics. It is intimate and vast. Domestic and wild’). I can’t wait to see what results.

Every Single Emotion

After he won the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s best show award in 2018 and the award for Best Comedy Show at Edinburgh Fringe last year, it’s safe to say that Sam Campbell is very bloody funny. He’s also eccentric, unpredictable and wonderfully strange. I can’t promise that you’ll love Every Single Emotion (Max Watt’s, 30 March – 23 April) given how subjective comedy is as an art form, but put it this way: the last time I saw Campbell perform I was wiping away tears of laughter and struggling to breathe.

Exposed

Restless Dance Theatre’s ‘Exposed’. Photo: Roy VanDerVegt.

Melbourne audiences don’t get to see the work of Adelaide’s Restless Dance Theatre often enough (the company’s 2022 collaboration with Chunky Move, Rewards for the Tribe, presented as part of RISING was a rare exception). Thankfully, the company returns to Melbourne in March as part of the new dance festival FRAME. To quote our five-star review of Exposed (Arts House, 22-25 March), its 2022 Adelaide Festival production: ‘Restless Dance Theatre, South Australia’s leading dance company working with artists with and without disability, has proven itself as masters of exploring human experience and emotion in this production.’ This new exploration of risk, vulnerability and trust promises to be mesmerising.

Identity

Pairing the work of two of the country’s most exciting choreographers, Wiradjuri man and Artistic Director of Australian Dance Theatre Daniel Riley, and Alice Topp, Resident Choreographer at The Australian Ballet, Identity (Arts Centre Melbourne, 16-24 June) promises to be a thrilling performance of contemporary ballet. Topp’s most recent work for the West Australian Ballet, Open Heart Story, was hailed as ‘breathtaking’, while Riley’s Tracker was similarly praised as ‘a profound experience’. Seeing new works from both choreographed on the bodies of The Australian Ballet is sure to be extraordinary.

In-Vocation たまおこし

Yumi Umiumare’s ‘In-Vocation’ for FRAME. Photo: Vikk Shayen.

One of Melbourne’s most idiosyncratic and interesting artists, Yumi Umiumare blends the traditions of Kabuki theatre with volumetric 3D video (a technological advance that creates 3D holograms that viewers can watch from any conceivable angle). In In-Vocation たまおこし (Dancehouse, 21 and 28 March), Umiumare and collaborators – including a Japanese clairvoyant alongside local artists – evoke the sacred power of female archetypes and deities in an intimately epic and profanely sacred ritual that promises to be punk, playful and exuberant.

In The Club

Previously unproduced in Melbourne save for a rehearsed reading at the Athenaeum Theatre a few years ago – though it did receive a full production by STCSA in 2018 – In The Club is a disturbing and revealing play about enforced codes of behaviour among men and women both, and the shockingly dark heart of male bonding rituals. Written by the multi award-winning Patricia Cornelius, this co-production of In The Club (Theatre Works, 26 October – 11 November) by Theatre Works and Bullet Heart Club is directed by Kitan Petkovski, who brought a beautiful lightness of touch and emotional truth to The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven earlier this year. Another one I can’t wait to see.

Jacky

Developed through the Melbourne Theatre Company’s $4.6 million playwright development program NEXT STAGE, the latest play by Arrernte man Declan Furber Gillick (whose Bighouse Dreaming won multiple awards, including the 2018 Green Room Awards for Best Ensemble and Best Writing, and the 2018 Melbourne Fringe Awards for Best Performance and Best Emerging Indigenous Artist) explores the personal costs of navigating it all in contemporary Australia. Originally slated for 2021 but cancelled because of COVID-related border closures, Jacky (Arts Centre Melbourne, 22 May – 24 June) is the story of a young Indigenous man juggling intimate career challenges and trying to find balance between two worlds – as well as within himself. The combination of lead Guy Simon (Jasper Jones) and director Mark Wilson, who has collaborated with Gillick previously, certainly adds extra allure.

Lé Nør [the rain]

The Last Great Hunt’s ‘Lé Nør’. Photo: David Collins.

A live action version of a European arthouse film that never was (but should be), this delightful production was a highlight of my 2019 Perth Festival. Part climate change commentary, part 80s fantasy, filmed live before your eyes and subtitled in a fictional language, Lé Nør (Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts, Clayton, 4-5 May) is theatrical magic – a not to be missed production from acclaimed Perth company The Last Great Hunt.

Loaded

In the first year of the pandemic, Malthouse Theatre pivoted (are we sick of that word yet?) magnificently by adapting its planned stage production of Christos Tsiolkas’ searing and seminal debut novel Loaded for audio – perfectly timed as Melburnians fretfully paced the limits of their one-hour a day walk within a five-kilometre limit of home. Now, the long-awaited production of Loaded (Malthouse Theatre, 5-28 May) will finally have its stage debut. Adapted by Dan Giovannoni (House, SLAP. BANG. KISS.) and Tsiolkas himself, and directed by Stephen Nicolazzo (Looking for Alibrandi), Loaded tells the story of 19-year-old Ari – an angry young queer Greek guy who doesn’t want to be Greek and doesn’t want to be gay. It will be fascinating to see how this 1995 novel, which thrummed with fury, vitality and resonance at the time, lands today.

Masterclass

It hasn’t been formally announced yet, but given that Culture Ireland has already publicly revealed a grant to Irish company Brokentalkers for a Melbourne season of its acclaimed production Masterclass as part of RISING (venue TBC, 8-10 June), I can’t see any harm in highlighting it here. A collaboration between Brokentalkers (last seen locally in 2014 with I Have No Mouth) and the fiercely brilliant Adrienne Truscott (Asking for It: A One-Lady Rape About Comedy Starring Her Pussy and Little Else!), Masterclass parodies the ‘great male artist’ to within an inch of his life in order to uncover some difficult truths about privilege and power. The last Brokentalkers work I saw was the ‘politically sly and artfully provocative‘ The Examination in Dublin in 2019, so I can’t wait to see Masterclass in Melbourne. RISING runs from 7-18 June; expect program details soon.

My Sister Jill

Melbourne audiences and theatregoers are already intimately familiar with the stellar work that results from collaborations between playwright Patricia Cornelius and director Susie Dee. They come together once more for My Sister Jill (Southbank Theatre, 23 September – 28 October), based on Cornelius’ 2002 novel of the same name. Unpacking the trauma of war – and the inherited trauma of children raised by war veterans – and also developed through the MTC NEXT STAGE program, My Sister Jill is set in suburban Melbourne in the 1950s and 1960s, and draws upon coming-of-age tropes to ask: when a father survives the brutality of war, how will his children survive him?

NEWRETRO

Lucy Guerin Inc’s ‘NEWRETRO’. Photo: Gregory Lorenzutti.

Celebrating 21 years of Lucy Guerin Inc, the contemporary dance company founded by Guerin in 2022, NEWRETRO (Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, 25 March – 2 April) does something a little different. Instead of marking the anniversary by remounting one or two of the company’s older works (such as 2006’s poignant and beautiful Structure and Sadness, about the 1970 collapse of the West Gate Bridge) alongside a new production, NEWRETRO is an epic new performance installation that draws on fragments and excerpts from 21 dance works from LGI’s impressive archive, and which features a cast of 21 dancers – some reprising their original roles and others joining the company for the first time. Taken as a whole, the work represents the past, present and future of Australian dance artists side-by-side and strives to capture physical memory, ephemeral lineages and the dancers’ collectively embodied knowledge.

Progress Report

A solo performance about consumerism and waste performed by two different dancers, each performing twice across the work’s four-night run, Progress Report (The Substation, 1-4 March) is the latest collaboration from choreographers Alison Currie and Alisdair Macindoe and builds on their mutual interest in objects and subjects in performance. Featuring an ever-evolving stage design by Meg Wilson, Progress Report will see dancers Cazna Brass and Rachel Coulson perform among several cubic metres of industrial plastics intercepted midway through their recycling process, and asks: is wasting waste is a waste?

Selling Kabul

Ably demonstrating the way smaller companies can respond to the zeitgeist immediately, rather than after the fact, Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre has snapped up Sylvia Khoury’s 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist Selling Kabul for its 2023 season. ‘[It is] a riveting portrait of an Afghan family under extreme wartime duress that explores the agonising personal choices and human costs of those who aided the effort in Afghanistan at their own peril,’ according to the Prize’s judges. The Red Stitch production (Red Stitch, 21 April – 21 May) of this play that’s ‘as tautly made as a military bed,’ stars Khisraw Jones-Shukoor and is directed by Brett Cousins.

Slip

Demonstrating the importance of the Keir Choreographic Award’s role in supporting the development of new dance works, Slip (Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre, 1-5 March) sees choreographer Rebecca Jensen build and develop her 2022 Keir work into a fully realised piece. Drawing on the audio illusions created by foley artists, Slip connects foley to the complexity of our present reality, where almost everything around us is processed, in a piece that promises to be both witty and mesmerising.

The Grief Trilogy

The Grief Trilogy. Image: Supplied.

It’s rare for indie artists to be able to remount a work – rarer still to be able to remount a trilogy. Written and directed by Liv Satchell, and featuring three remarkable actors in Chanella Macri, Belinda McClory and Emily Tomlins, The Grief Trilogy (La Mama Courthouse, 1-19 March) comprises the critically acclaimed productions let bleeding girls lie (described by The Age as ‘a funny and profoundly touching play, stylishly designed and directed’) and my sister feather (‘a terrific play, fully resourced in terms of theatricality, sensitively understated and well-constructed,’ said our reviewer). The first work in the trilogy is the world premiere of I sat and waited but you were gone too long, which was showcased at the 2016 National Play Festival and developed through La Mama’s Explorations program, but has never had a full production until now. On their own, each play is powerful: together, they should be fascinating and compelling.

(Disclaimer: Richard Watts is the Chair of La Mama’s volunteer Committee of Management.)

The Honouring

Presented as part of the month-long dance festival FRAME, Jackie Sheppard’s The Honouring (Arts House, 15-18 March) is a raw and visceral depiction of intergenerational pain incorporating dance, puppetry and physical storytelling, as it explores the deep-rooted nature of trauma. First staged at Yirramboi in 2019, its remounted season will surely have only concentrated the emotional power of this ‘raw and deeply moving’ work.

The Long Pigs

Clowning doesn’t get much better, or darker, than this acclaimed production about a murderous trio who’ve set out to rid the world of every last red-nose clown. First staged in 2014 (though sadly, one of the co-creators and original performers, Derek Ives, died in 2016) and now produced by Cluster Arts, The Long Pigs (Theatre Works, 29 November – 10 December) is grotesque, gleeful and genuinely funny.

Triptych

Inspired by the triptych paintings of British artist Francis Bacon (painted between 1944 and 1986), this new work by dance iconoclast Phillip Adams celebrates the cultural kitsch of Christian spirituality and aims to transform its heteronormative iconography with a queer veneer. Triptych (Temperance Hall, 15-18 March) utilises choreography, film and installation to reference Bacon’s startling juxtaposition of beauty and brutality – the same dichotomy displayed in so many exquisite paintings of the barbaric act of crucifixion. Expect visceral dance and a rich aesthetic created by Adams with collaborators including fashion designer Toni Matičevski, visual artists Paul Yore and Devon Ackermann, and composers David Chisholm and Duane Morrison.

Two

‘Two’ by Raghav Handa, featuring Raghav Handa and Maharshi Raval. Photo: Joseph Mayers.

In an artform structured around tradition, what happens when you break the rules? In the classical Indian dance Kathak, a drummer takes control while a dancer follows their lead. Two (Arts House, 1-4 March) sees dancer Raghav Handa upend that tradition in collaboration with maestro tabla musician Maharshi Raval. Can their intergenerational friendship survive this radical experiment in creative disruption?

Unprecedented

One of our most significant companies when it comes to the support and presentation of new Australian work, HotHouse Theatre’s 2023 season includes a new verbatim work from playwright Campion Decent, whose 2018 play The Campaign was praised as ‘a brilliant piece of intimate and simultaneously joyful and gut wrenching theatre … [the] power [of which] is intensified by knowing that everything that is spoken comes from historical record and from those who lived through this time’. His new play, Unprecedented (Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 10-19 August) revisits the ‘Black Summer’ bushfires of 2019-20 and asks urgent questions about our collective response to a devastating new scale of environmental disaster.

An earlier verbatim play by Decent on a similar subject was praised as ‘an authentic collage of stories from the community who fought to protect their lives … an emotive and enlightening story about the bushfires as told from the mouths of those that experienced the horror of the disaster’. I see no reason why this new play should not equal or match its predecessor.

Well Don’t Just Stand There Dancing

Laura Davis has performed some fearless, fiercely intelligent and utterly original comedy over the years, whether she was hidden under a sheet (2015’s Ghost Machine), sitting halfway up a ladder while blindfolded (Marco. Polo., 2016) or telling us about performing stand-up to an audience of bugs, having run away from her parents’ house to live in the woods (2022’s packed to bursting with ideas If This Is It). This year, Davis returns to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with Well Don’t Just Stand There Dancing (Campari House, 28 March – 23 April). While her festival blurb gives us little idea what to expect, one thing is certain – given this is Davis’ 12th solo show, it’s sure to be bold and hilarious.

When the Rain Stops Falling

How long does it take an Australian play to become part of the canon? Andrew Bovell’s When the Rain Stops Falling (Theatre Works, 2-18 March) has surely been fast-tracked for canonisation since its 2008 premiere by Brink Productions (with State Theatre Company SA) as part of that year’s Adelaide Festival. Told through the interconnected stories of two families over 80 years, When the Rain Stops Falling is an intricate, multilayered story; its previous Theatre Works seasons were COVID-disrupted, so the fact it can finally receive a full season is to be celebrated – as is the play itself.