The joys and challenges of choose your own adventure theatre

In the history of contemporary art, artists and performers have often passed on autonomy and control over their work to audience members, challenging the idea of spectatorship.

Inviting the audience to become co-authors and active participants, immersive theatre and ‘choose your own adventure’ formats are gaining popularity, especially in the current environment where people crave social interaction and engagement but also the chance to socially distance instead of being packed tightly into seated rows.

For performers, there’s the added bonus of seeing audience members become actively engaged with the work rather than sitting in silence for its duration.

‘My favourite thing about performing is connecting with people and being able to make them laugh or cry,’ said Queenie van de Zandt, who has been experimenting with Choose Your Own Adventure cabaret in the past couple of years.

Delivering an iteration over Zoom last year and soon running in real life at Tuggeranong Arts Centre on 27 August, van de Zandt said, ’This show will have people working together in teams with these little games, and they’ve got individual choices about what I do on the night, from what I drink to what I’m singing about’.

The show is delivered using a polling system whereby audience members get to cast a vote to determine van de Zandt’s actions and the majority get their preference.

As a result, ’one of the things that the show does so beautifully is foster this sense of community, because people are all lobbying each other to choose the same thing as them and the audiences are all interacting with each other,’ van de Zandt said.

While UK company Punchdrunk are one of the global leaders in immersive and interactive theatre, with their 2003 production Sleep No More helping to define the genre, Australian companies have been quick to follow suit.

Malthouse Theatre’s 2001 production Because the Night, and The Last Great Hunt’s Monroe & Associates, as well as their 2021 Perth Festival production Whistleblower, are just three examples of the genre to be developed locally. The former took its cue from Hamlet with a narrative where audience act as ’ghosts’, whereas the latter had individual audience members joining the cast for an improv performance.

Awarded for Outstanding Direction of a Mainstage Production at the Performing Arts WA Awards earlier this month, Whistleblower co-Directors Arielle Gray and Wyatt Nixon-Lloyd explained that such works open up theatre to a whole new level.

‘All theatre as an artform is momentary and ephemeral. “Adventure” theatre takes that to another level; each show is truly unique and only experienced by the people present at that moment,’ said Nixon-Lloyd.

Gray added: ’It is truly mind-blowing what you can create collaboratively with an audience and the camaraderie that can be built.’

The success of such performances also shows ’a very strong demand for immersive theatre,’ said Malthouse co-CEO Sarah Neal. The company’s Because the Night welcomed over 15,000 attendees across its season (each performance had a capacity of 60) and 63% of them were new to the Malthouse.

Neal continued: ‘I think what audiences enjoy about [the choose your own adventure model] is being physically involved in the story as much as they are imaginatively and mentally involved.’

Although generally positive, ’there were some very different sort of responses [to Because the Night],’ Neal said. ’It tended to depend on the demographic of the audience member; some really loved the hidden clues and idea of discovery whereas others really wanted to be guided by the narrative.

‘But it was important for us to explore immersive theatre with a narrative because that’s what we do as a theatre company. We tell stories with text and design,’ she said.

Nixon-Lloyd noted that ’it takes a huge amount of work to create an atmosphere of comfort and confidence for the audience to trust and come along for the ride with you,’ while Gray said the result is ’a wonderfully unique bonding experience for the creative team and the audience’.

How do you structure a show built on chance?

One of the forefront considerations when making such work is the additional material required to accommodate multiple narrative pathways when audiences can choose their own adventure.

Gray said: ‘It is a huge amount of work to build the world that the audience is going to play in (both physically and imaginatively). The more options you want your audience to have, the greater/bigger the world needs to be.’

Even for cabaret, which already presents considerable variety, van de Zandt noted: ’It’s like creating two different shows. You have to think to yourself, “if [the audience] choose this song or that, how does it impact the next bit?”’

Gray continued: ’You need to know everything about the world and the characters that you are creating in order to be able to plot a course through it for the audience, who will probably only see a small portion of the world. Flow charts are your friend.’

The Whistleblower Ensemble meeting together on day one of their creative process, January 2021. Image courtesy of The Last Great Hunt, Facebook.

Neal echoed: ’Even though the narrative seems fairly minimal in the production, there was six house of content that had to be created so that wherever you were entering into the story from, you can learn what was happening in that moment.’

Because the Night was written by Kamarra Bell-Wykes, Ra Chapman and Matthew Lutton, who together spent two weeks full-time mapping out the show before the writing even began.

Character development adds another layer of complexity, in terms of each character’s individual arc but also how they fit in the world-building process; a process that in many ways is similar to that of role-playing video games, from which the writers also took inspiration.

Sometimes working in reverse order can be helpful, said Nixon-Lloyd. ’Start by thinking about the end. Deciding what experience you want to give your audience is a good way to establish a larger goal to guide you as you create the smaller moments that make up the whole.

’I think it’s worth exploring how you encourage and reward your audience for interacting and playing in the way you hope them to, and be careful about discouraging them, as it can have negative consequences,’ he continued.

‘It’s a hard thing to navigate as you obviously must set ground rules about dangerous behaviour to establish boundaries for the audience interactions but in my experience, restrictive or negative instructions discourage play,’ Nixon-Lloyd said.

Transforming the set

One of the most ambitious aspects of Because the Night was its 2,500 square-metre set, which was ’a huge investment,’ Neal said.

She continued: ’Unlike being on the stage where you can have props, everything in immersive theatre has to be real, otherwise the illusion is shattered.’

Featuring some 33 separate spaces, Neal said the production was ’a real amalgamation of thinking in three dimensions around the space, as much as it is about the story.

‘How these two things come together is what makes immersive theatre work,’ she added.

Theatre makers need to put themselves into the shoes of the audience member and try to anticipate how they’re moving through that immersive design when creating such works.

Another consideration is the accessibility of the set and how to design with accessibility in mind.

Neal said: ‘Try to incorporate from the beginning as much access requirements as you can, and if there are ever situations where the space doesn’t allow that, aim to create other pathways and provide opportunities that may even entail exclusive access.’

The ask for the cast

Of course, choose your own adventure theatre presents a different experience for audiences, but notably it also presents new challenges for performers.

Neal said: ’It was a lot of work for the cast because the audience is right there with them without the distance, even though we’ve decided to keep the fourth wall.

‘It creates a different energy and asks different things of the performers … We also had more time than we ordinarily would for rehearsals; a full week of testing where we brought in test audiences so the performers could have that experience before we actually opened the show.’

Gray also highlighted that a good amount of flexibility and improvisational skills are a must for performers employed on such productions.

’If the performers have bend and flex in them, and the ability to react and build off what the audience is offering, then it can be truly magical,’ she said.

Van de Zandt added: ’For performers, you have to love being connected to other people and really getting up close. And that’s the kind of person I am in general, the sort that sits at a bus stop and ends up talking to someone about their deepest darkest secrets.’

And of course, that sense of adventure is what makes the artform thrilling, one reason that van de Zandt’s show is ’art imitating life’.

‘My life has been very much a “choose you own adventure” in terms of how it has unfolded. I’ve often had to create my own work and opportunities; it has been such a conscious choice that the “choose your own adventure” approach has a deeper meaning for me as well,’ van de Zandt concluded.