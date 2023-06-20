The Australian Festival of Chamber Music offers an impressive 2023 program

Jack Liebeck is talking about the 2023 Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM) program, the festival’s 33rd and his second as Artistic Director, after an impressive start in 2022. His artistic leadership came after a difficult period for AFCM with his predecessor, Kathryn Stott, having her festivals cancelled first in 2020 and then at the last minute in 2021 due to COVID. Stott was never able to stage her final festival, while Liebeck took over in 2022 a year later than originally planned.

Recapping on what he feels worked for him and the festival in 2022, he tells ArtsHub: ‘I don’t think it could have gone any better, given the circumstances and it was as intense as I thought it might be. I was recently reminded that I managed to do an entire program over 10 days with hardly any pieces by major composers, which showed me that the audience was prepared to go with me on a somewhat unusual journey.

‘We still played works that were approachable and I don’t think the audience missed the common classics. I have a sense that the AFCM audience trusts the Artistic Director’s judgement. Even if they don’t know something, they’ll listen to it because they think, “Well, there is a reason for this choice” and they appreciate that.’

There was also clearly a sense of relief from a predominantly loyal audience that the much-loved AFCM was back in Townsville/Gurambilbarra. Attendance numbers in 2022 were up on those of the previous festival in 2019, hitting box-office targets. Liebeck says: ‘I am more comfortable in the role now and pleased with the audience numbers. It means the Board has a feeling that I am going in the right direction.’

Creating a successful festival

Liebeck is no stranger to curating music festivals. He has been running a successful annual summer music festival in Oxford, where he attended university, for the past 14 years and is well-versed in chamber music repertoire and bringing small ensembles of musicians together. It is a real passion for him, juggling programs and musicians, and he enjoys it as much as being in demand as one of the pre-eminent violinists of his generation.

He believes that the art of creating a successful festival, which includes outdoor events, is based around location, the right time of year and local support. But he also says it’s important to listen and understand what works for an audience, and find out how to bring that audience with you on the journey.

For Liebeck: ‘Townsville is the perfect size town for a festival, with a range of venues that are either in walking distance or easy to access with the bus system that is in place. The winter weather in Far North Queensland is also perfect for sunny days and warm nights to create outdoor events. And local business and government support is highly valued, adding to cultural tourism in the region,’ he says.

AFCM Queens Gardens Concert, Townsville, July 2022. Photo: Andrew Rankin.

With regard to programming and festival events, Liebeck is a great believer in attracting the local community, making the festival more accessible and easier for young people and families to attend. ‘I am not wedded to the idea of theming a festival program,’ he says. ‘It is not so much about growing numbers, as stabilising a continuing loyal audience, many of whom have come from interstate especially for the festival at this time of year.

‘Additionally, we need to do much more to attract a local market, particularly for families, and to have them invest in their community through a wide range of offerings. Free concerts and events in the park, and the creation of the Festival Garden in 2022 were designed to do just that’.

Liebeck feels the newly created Festival Garden in 2022, next to the Townsville Civic Theatre, is very much a work in progress. Supported by the City Council, the venue has stages for free concert events with food and drink stalls, and is a meeting hub for festival goers. This year will see site improvements and an increased event program. He plans to increase outdoor chamber music events, as well as a cinema program and to build on the Winterschool Outreach program that currently reaches Ingham, Ayr and Charters Towers.

Continuing the 2022 initiatives

Many of the 2022 initiatives that were warmly welcomed by audiences will be returning this year. One such program was the highly popular Guilty Pleasures series. Liebeck invited musicians to share a favourite piece of music that they could play as part of a concert. This resulted in some unusual pieces; some serious, others light and fun, and with popular music in the mix.

Liebeck says the program has been extended this year ‘by strong-arming my new cohort of musicians to include more pieces’, adding, ‘for me, the whole festival is one guilty pleasure.’

Also returning will be the special all-day Orpheus-Goolboddi Island Concert on Magnetic Island, one of the internationally recognised highlights of the festival.

The AFCM Illuminates initiative from 2022 will be expanded in a new format. Liebeck says: ‘After talking to audiences last year, I realised that they don’t just want to experience music in a passive way, they want to understand it on a deeper level. With that in mind, we will welcome brilliant British musicologist, composer and presenter Stephen Johnson to Townsville this year.’

Donica Tran, Nadia Barrow and Lloyd Van Hoff in Townsville, AFCM 2022. Photo: Andrew Rankin.

Johnson’s involvement will build on the lecture series with a wide-ranging examination of musical topics, including what is meant by chamber music, an in-depth look at composer Olivier Messiaen’s work and his own recently published book How Shostakovich Changed My Mind, as a forerunner to a concert about that composer’s work. Additionally, there will be a lecture on ‘The Musician’s Brain’ by expert Katherine Butler.

The Ray Golding Sunset Series continues with an interesting juxtaposition of works, while one concert will be given over to the Sydney International Piano Competition winner, as yet unannounced. Additionally, the marvellous Concert Conversations will continue with Liebeck chatting to musicians followed by a short performance.

What to expect from the 2023 program

Liebeck says that he wants the AFCM to be: ‘A festival that can celebrate all things, not just music. Music is so often intertwined with humanity and I find that fascinating.’

His program clearly reflects that thinking. He runs off a list of concerts that contain interesting ideas and music with quirky titles: ‘We have Castigated Classics, exploring works that were badly received at their premieres. I am also doing a program of Shakespearean music entitled Shakesp’Hearing and one called Romance Isn’t Dead Yet…, which is the Governor’s Gala and includes some of the most luscious romantic repertoire there is,’ he says.

The AFCM has always attracted musicians from around the world, but in 2022 AFCM and Liebeck were cautious not to be too optimistic post-COVID and the majority of artists were either Australian or based here. He points out how this festival demonstrated the real quality of local musicianship, highlighting phenomenally talented Australian musicians, a number of whom will be returning this year.

Of the 39 musicians being flown into Townsville in 2023, 25 are Australian. The line-up includes composer and digeridoo master, William Barton, with a new commission entitled Dawn Time Dreaming, plus a powerful world premiere by Yorta Yorta soprano, Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO, entitled Nginda Ngarrini Bi Ngya, which opens the festival. The Goldner String Quartet return as Quartet in Residence, having been Artists in Residence last year.

Distinguished harpsichordist, Donald Nicholson, and renowned percussionist, Claire Edwardes, will be joined by Principal players from symphony orchestras across the country including flautist, Prudence Davis; trumpet, David Elton; double-bass, Kees Boersma and bassoon, Nicole Tait. The 2023 Artist in Association for the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, rising star violinist, Emily Sun, will join them.

There are 14 international artists, five of whom will make their Australian debut. Alongside Stephen Johnson will be UK narrator and playwright Peter Thompson. Fellow Brit and viola player, Sally Beamish, will also attend as Composer-in-Residence and she and Johnson will present Journeys with Shostakovich, which includes a new commission from Beamish.

There will be 13 artists performing for the first time at AFCM and five world premieres, including Stephen Johnson’s Nimble and Roguish Paw for oboe and clarinet and Joseph Havlat’s Water Music of the Styx, which is presented in To the Mysterious Forest, jointly with Nardi Simpson and Brenda Gifford’s new sylvan work.

It’s an impressive and eclectic program with 34 concerts and events over 10 days that promises to impress and excite. Liebeck finishes by saying: ‘I look at the festival program and I can see the shape of it and the journey I want to achieve and somehow or other how it all came together. When I reflect on last year, I think I probably worked everyone too hard, plus I played too much – but I think I am playing more this year! It was also great fun. I’m keen to see how it all progresses this year with more concerts and special events, more outdoor events and five world premieres.’

The AFCM runs from Friday 29 July through to Sunday 6 August 2023 at various locations in Townsville and on Magnetic Island.