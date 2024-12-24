That was the year that was: 2024 in review

It’s that time once again when we look back at the major stories and news headlines that defined the last 12 months.

Including hard news stories and opinion pieces inspired by current affairs, as well as features exploring particular topics in detail, we’ve attempted to summarise another action-packed, intense and sometimes challenging year for the Australian arts sector.

And if you’re looking for other summaries of the year that was 2024 in the arts, look no further:

16 top-starred book reviews of 2024

2024, the year that was AI

ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Australia’s Spotify Wrapped 2024: the year in Aussie music

The best Australian audiobooks of 2024

The 10 top Australian podcasts of 2024

The Big List: 50 things that shaped the visual arts in 2024

Most popular reviews in 2024

Jump to: January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

Activists belatedly celebrate Fringe World’s separation from fossil fuel sponsor

The end of an 18-month philanthropic partnership with Woodside has been claimed as a victory by climate change activists.

New initiative opens the door for indie theatre-makers

Queensland Theatre’s Door 3 program will hand over the keys to the Diane Cilento Studio to three successful applicants, be they collectives or individuals.

Arts sector luminaries in Australia Day Honours 2024

This year’s Australia Day Honours list has recognised a number of figures in the arts and creative sectors, with the visual arts particularly well represented.

Backlash after divisive comments from Victorian bookshop owner

The owner of a Victorian independent chain of bookstores, under fire for her tweets, apologises after community furore.

New NT arts strategy seeks sector consultation

The development of a 10-year Northern Territory Arts Strategy will inform future government investment in the arts.

Dancer Jessie Norris in a publicity image for the NT Dance Company’s 2023 production ‘The Other Side of Me’. Photo: Paz Tassone.

Why did this multi-arts organisation lose its federal arts funding?

Brisbane staple Metro Arts was unsuccessful in securing four-year funding from Creative Australia, impacting the lives of many artists.

RED Gallery changing hands, artists still owed money

After speaking out about payments owed by RED Gallery (a situation we reported on in December 2023), artists voice concerns that the transition to new ownership will delay their settlements even further.

Which festivals are breaking records despite cost of living crisis?

Cost of living surges mean many are still feeling the financial pinch. But certain festivals are enjoying record growth. How are they achieving this?

Creative Australia funding shock results shows a sector on the brink

Analysis of public data shows some initial cuts, with more funding to be announced later this year.

Regional connections – a case for a Regional Arts Triennial

A West Australian project connecting regional arts and curatorial practice has seeded an ambitious statewide arts sector event.

How Bluey made the move from animation to stage

ArtsHub speaks with Bluey’s Big Play puppetry director Jacob Williams and performer Jess Golle on translating from screen to stage and the power of make-believe.

Orientalism, a stain that taints Australian opera?

From yellowface to chinoiserie, Orientalism pervades Western stages, so will that include Adelaide Festival’s upcoming, lauded centrepiece opera? Please note that this story was published as part of ArtsHub lauded Amplify Collective initiative, which commissioned and published over 40 arts writers from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds, as well as those based in regional and remote areas, from across Australia. A summary of every article published by the Amplify Collective can be read here.

Calls for a major First Nations arts body

There must be serious efforts to convene a major First Nations arts body so that we are all held to the same visible and transparent standards.

February

Australia’s oldest craft gallery and studios facing closure

Sturt Gallery and Studios has closed doors as it undergoes a review of its future viability. More more on this story, see October’s follow-up article, Independence will define Sturt Gallery and Studios’ future.

New literary journal set to enrich Australia’s cultural landscape

The new journal is driven by Writers SA with the support of the state’s three universities and Arts South Australia.

Back to Back receives 2024 Golden Lion Award for theatre

Venice Biennale presented its Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre to the internationally acclaimed Australian company.

How will White Bay Power Station work as an arts venue?

ArtsHub speaks with Craig Donarski, the inaugural Manager Arts, Culture and Creative Industries overseeing the development and programming of the new arts venue, White Bay Power Station (White Bay), located on the fringe of Sydney’s CBD and which opened in March this year.

Circus venue devastated by fire

Barely a year after opening, Brisbane’s newest circus venue, operated by Flipside Circus, was rendered completely out of order. Happily, the Brisbane Circus Centre reopened in September.

A devastating fire has come close to destroying the new Brisbane Circus Centre. Photo: supplied.

Sally Rippin is the Australian Children’s Laureate 2024-25

The best-selling author of the Billie B Brown series takes on the esteemed position as Children’s Laureate.

Get ready for the next decade of arts and culture in WA

WA’s 10-Year Vision planned to be unveiled in 2024, while new $80,000 grant opportunities and a major build are leading the charge.

Flying Fruit Fly Circus announces NexGen partnership with Cirque du Soleil

Australia’s national youth circus and the Canadian entertainment juggernaut are partnering to uncover and develop new circus talents.

What does the Universities Accord Final Report mean for the arts?

This blueprint for major reform of tertiary education contains little that’s specifically about the arts or humanities, but it’s there in the detail.

Why we need to advocate for visual arts careers at high school

Students and parents need help to overcome limited understanding of careers in the visual arts, says passionate teacher and visual artist, Sarah Eve, who sees opportunities everywhere.

March

12 artists offered studios in Sydney’s west

In a career-defining opportunity, Parramatta Artists’ Studios (PAS) announced the names of the 12 artists who will be the inaugural tenants of its new studio spaces in Granville.

Tax incentives will boost Australian theatre investment, says LPA

Live Performance Australia (LPA), the peak body for the live arts and entertainment industry, has called on the Albanese Government to introduce a scheme similar to the highly successful Theatre Tax Relief initiative in the UK in order to boost the Australia theatre industry.

We need to talk about audience consent

While intimacy coordinators are now ensuring that performers’ safety and comfort are being considered as a priority, have audiences been overlooked in the conversation about consent?

La Mama to pause public performances in 2025 after unsuccessful funding bid

Caitlin Dullard, La Mama’s CEO and Director, confirmed the closure is a consequence of the organisation’s inability to secure organisational funding from Creative Australia for the 2025-28 period.

Salamanca Arts Centre campaigns for Tasmanian Icon status

Home to many artists and arts organisations, Hobart’s heritage-listed Salamanca Arts Centre has not received recurrent government funding for over five years.

‘It’s an Australian play’: how a new CALD theatre company is turning the tables on diversity

Akaraka and Empty Seat Theatre are built by creatives who hope to lead change by example, one show at a time.

Thumbs up on NGV acquisition

Iconic sculpture by David Shrigley finds permanent home in Melbourne.

David Shrigley in front of his work ‘Really Good’ at NGV International, Melbourne purchased with funds from the Felton Bequest. Photo: Tim Carrafa.

Lee Lewis to step down as Queensland Theatre Artistic Director

Lewis step down as Artistic Director of Queensland Theatre at the end of March, after four years in the role.

Festival City Adelaide launches Climate Action Roadmap

Festival City Adelaide has released its Climate Action Roadmap with actionable targets for the next five years.

New philanthropy models bringing in much needed funding

Which new philanthropic arts initiatives are making high-value contributions to independent arts projects?

Little splendour in music festival cancellations

New inquiry launched to ascertain the future of an eroding music festival landscape.

Australian Resale Royalty Rights now extend internationally

In a long fought for win, Australian artists will be recognised internationally under the Resale Royalty Right Scheme.

April

Live Literature in Australia report

New research about the live events that bring authors and illustrators to the community has been released.

The rise of global arts precincts

Melbourne Arts Precinct was presented to global audiences, alongside four other significant developments, at the Hong Kong International Cultural Summit.

Brisbane’s bookshops: navigating challenges with community and innovation

Sales are down nationally, but bookshops in Brisbane are moving with the times and seeing rewards.

Castlemaine State Festival enters voluntary administration

After suffering heavy losses in 2023, the long-running regional arts festival entered into voluntary administration in early April; positive news about the Festival’s future was announced later in the year, in July.

David Walsh pulls the plug on summer festival Mona Foma

The festival’s most recent edition was ‘a poorly attended artistic triumph’, according to Mona owner and founder David Walsh.

‘Man’, 2019 by Parer Studio. Mona Foma 2019. Photo: MONA, Jesse Hunniford. Image: Courtesy of the artist and MONA Museum of Old and New Art

Australia’s first environmental art gallery under construction in Halls Gap

The Australian National Centre for Environmental Art in Halls Gap (near the Grampians in Victoria’s north-west) is undergoing construction to build the Where Nature Meets Art precinct at the Wildlife Art Museum of Australia (WAMA), due to open in 2025. Supported by the Allen Labor Government, this precinct will feature Australia’s first environment-focused gallery, focusing on the intersection of art, science and nature.

Australian teen literary habits revealed by new Deakin University research

Deakin University surveyed high school students to understand reading habits and preferences among teenagers, with the goal of increasing

Soundcheck report tabled … and serious work is required for survival

Creative Australia has released its ‘Soundcheck’ report into Australia’s music festival sector. ArtsHub takes a look at the findings.

Disturbing trend damaging actors’ mental health

Forced to wait up to four months to hear the outcome of an audition, actors’ mental health is suffering.

The Indigenous Literacy Foundation wins the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award 2024

The Indigenous, community-led organisation wins the largest award of its kind in the world.

Conscious Craft takes the charge on sustainability

Craft Victoria will launch Conscious Craft aimed at spotlighting and championing innovative craft practices with sustainability in mind.

A vital new independent literary house

In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, it’s a brave idea to set up your own business – even braver when it’s an independent literary house, Vitagraph Publishing.

Freelance creatives struggling in cost of living crisis

Australian creative freelancers are doing it tough, with many reporting a decline in revenue.

Why are we still watching La Bayadère?

Will this popular ballet join the likes of Miss Saigon and Turandot as a work deemed too culturally insensitive for our stages?

Australian Pavilion wins Golden Lion Award at Venice Biennale

In a first, the Australian Pavilion won the celebrated international award with an installation by First Nations artist Archie Moore.

Creative Australia to present newly reimagined Asia Pacific Arts Awards

The Asia Pacific Arts Awards were delivered for the first time by Creative Australia in 2024 – as a key outcome of the National Cultural Policy. A previous iteration of the awards was held in 2013 by the Office of the Arts.

Freelance creatives struggling in cost of living crisis

Australian creative freelancers are doing it tough, with many reporting a decline in revenue.

$60 million revitalisation for National Gallery Sculpture Garden

Director of the National Gallery of Australia, Dr Nick Mitzevich, announced a $60 million budget to revitalise the Gallery’s Sculpture Garden, which had grown in a relatively random fashion since it was first created in 1981 by landscape architectural practice Harry Howard and Associates.

MCA welcomes 20 millionth visitor

A teacher was the 20 millionth visitor to the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA), reaffirming the Museum’s value as a resource for future generations.

AGNSW’s buildings finally renamed

The Art Gallery of NSW has formally adopted Aboriginal names for its two buildings.

The misguided misfires of university pricing controls

You can lead the students to STEM, but if that’s not how they think…

How art trails are building pipelines of new gallery audiences

Artists’ open house art trails are often very popular events in their own right. But they are also a big win for galleries. Here’s why.

Alarming cost increases for arts organisations not in-line with funding levels

How many more arts organisations will have to cancel or reduce their programming under the weight of rising costs?

May

Actors lose out in self-taped auditions

Self-taped auditions have become the norm for screen and theatre in Australia, but actors nationwide say the practice is unreasonable.

Praiseworthy indeed: Alexis Wright wins Stella Prize 2024

In early May, Alexis Wright became the first author to win the Stella Prize twice, receiving $60,000 for her fourth novel, Praiseworthy, published by Giramondo Publishing. Wright first won the prize in 2018 for her book, Tracker.

Meanjin artists diversifying skills to create facilities independent of government funding

Meanjin/Brisbane is proving fertile ground for the arts, with the late April and early May launches of experimental art space, Cyber Bunker, and artist studios, Here Space respectively. Both grassroots initiatives are run by artists who intend on enriching the cultural landscape.

Counting Gender: The Countess Report’s urgent call for action

The new report highlights the lack of progress made in terms of gender representation in the visual arts.

Canberra Symphony Orchestra receives Federal funding boost

Badly impacted by declining ticket sales and sponsorship revenue post-pandemic, the CSO receives $4.1 million over four years in the May Federal Budget.

Publisher offers free download of banned same-sex parenting book

Children’s book A Focus On… Same-Sex Parents was made available to download free of charge after it was banned from eight Sydney libraries by Western Sydney’s Cumberland City Council over expressed concerns regarding the ‘safety’ of children. The ban was quickly revoked a few days later following widespread criticism of the Council’s decision.

$5.9 million funding injection welcomed in Western Australia

Major companies such as WASO, WA Opera and Black Swan will benefit the most, while 35 small-to-medium companies and two regional galleries also gain additional support.

Budget 2024-25: what’s in it for the arts?

Arts education, live music and screen content for children were among the areas targeted for investment in May’s Federal Budget.

APAM heading to WA

The Australian Performing Arts Market will be hosted in Western Australia by PAC Australia in 2026, 2028 and 2030.

APAM will open an international window on Western Australian arts practices. Pictured: The natural rock formation known as Nature’s Window in Kalbarri National Park, WA. Photo: Nick Dunn, Unsplash.

Funding boost for ARTS8 group is a ‘record investment’

Eight educational institutions, including NIDA, NICA, ANAM and AFTRS, are sharing a $115.2 million support package thanks to the 2024-25 Federal Budget.

Small Press Network (SPN) pauses operations

The Small Press Network is temporarily halting operations in order to reassess its funding models and to seek community support.

Gina Rinehart pressures NGA to remove portrait by Vincent Namatjira – now the whole net is searching for it

On 15 May, news came out that Australian mining magnate and billionaire Gina Rinehart had been pressuring the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) to remove a portrait of her by First Nations artist, Vincent Namatjira.

What’s changed for artists’ incomes? Throsby-led research paints harsh view

Findings from Creative Australia’s latest six-yearly demographic research into the working lives of artists reveals some concerning trends.

Gina Rinehart’s own creativity revisited as she attacks Namatjira’s portrait

Do you remember Gina Rinehart’s poem ‘Our Future’? Given her complaints about Vincent Namatjira’s work, we decided to turn a critical eye back on Rinehart’s own creative output…

Do ‘pay what you can’ schemes boost ticket sales?

In these economically tough times, is now the right moment for more arts companies to try new ticketing models to widen access?

Senior First Nations artists receive recognition for lifetime achievement

Uncle Badger Bates and Aunty Mabel Juli receive the Red Ochre Award for Lifetime Achievement, while emerging First Nations excellence is also celebrated.

Winning design for $188 million Riverside Theatres redevelopment revealed

The creation of a new lyric theatre is expected to boost visitation numbers, while also attracting major musicals of scale. Redevelopment will start in late 2025, with doors to the new multimillion performing arts facility set to open in 2028.

UQ’s decision to cut Museum Studies spells disaster

The University of Queensland’s proposed cuts to its Museum Studies programs will have ramifications for the entire country.

Archibald, Sulman and Wynne finalists revealed, along with Packing Room Prize

The finalists for the three high-profile art prizes were announced in late May, together with the winner of this year’s Packing Room Prize in the Archibald – Melbourne-based street artist Matt Adnate, for his portrait of Yolŋu rap artist Baker Boy.

June

Further changes to Small Press Network

Further changes are afoot at the organisation that supports small press publishing, with the Small Press Network announcing the departure of General Manager Tim Coronel and asking for expressions of interest to the Board.

National Performing Arts Partnership Framework expands again

Brisbane’s La Boite Theatre and national touring and production body Performing Lines join the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework from 2025.

Are Queensland performers still losing out?

At the time of writing, it had been a year since unions and communities began pressuring Queensland companies to hire more locals. Has anything changed?

Who are the 2024 Archibald, Wynne and Sulman winners?

Kurrajong-based artist Laura Jones, whose studio is north-west of Sydney, won the 2024 Archibald Prize for her portrait of author Tim Winton.

Appalling lack of King’s Birthday Honours for the arts

In total, 737 Australians were recognised for their services in the King’s Birthday 2024 Honour List. It was a significant drop in numbers from last year. Overall, the List was heavily weighted towards the medical/health sector. One of the recipients of an Honour was ArtsHub’s own Richard Watts, who received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to the arts and to the community of Victoria.

A new era for regional Queensland arts

A diverse group of bodies, old and new, are committed to providing opportunities for regional artists over the long-term.

Questions raised over ‘Simpler. Fairer. Faster.’ arts funding model

Create NSW announced a new approach to its arts funding model, but first reactions said it favours competitiveness over fairness.

How do you move a 13-tonne sculpture?

Lindy Lee’s enormous $14 million sculpture Ouroboros made its way to Canberra with a police escort across three states. The work was subsequently unveiled in October, with ArtsHub’s Gina Fairley praising Ouroboros as “a great lesson in embracing ambition in a generous and generative way”.

Installation view Lindy Lee ‘Ouroboros’, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, 2024, copyright Lindy Lee. Image: Supplied.

Understanding Create NSW’s funding reframe

Your questions answered about the Create NSW rejigged funding model.

Darlinghurst Theatre Company placed into voluntary administration

Darlinghurst Theatre Company announced via social media and its website that its directors had resolved to place the company into voluntary administration as of 17 June 2024. We explored the complex narrative around the company’s decline in the follow-up story What killed Darlinghurst Theatre Company?, written a week later.

Surprises as most cultural Australian cities (per capita) revealed

Recent data shows that regional cities, including Alice Springs, Albany, Darwin and Orange offer top cultural experiences.

What a $20 million lifeline for Sydney’s cultural life buys

“Our creative workforce increasingly can’t afford to live or work here,” said Lord Mayor Clover Moore. ArtsHub put the City of Sydney’s new cultural strategy under the microscope.

What a surge in art prize entrants reveals about arts participation in Australia

A noticeable surge in art prize entry numbers signalled that a change may well be underway in certain areas of the visual arts.

Creativity boost as university partners with Island magazine

A new collaboration will see benefits flow to writing students.

Rogers’ $6.1 million gift to university collection

Sculptor and land artist Andrew Rogers gifted another 31 contemporary works to Deakin University to provide students with access to his oeuvre.

The Potter announces reopening exhibition for 2025

The Potter Museum of Art will reopen in 2025 with an epic rewriting of art history.

What AI means for museums, where big decisions loom large

AI is here and Australian cultural institutions must get in on the action, while also ensuring they can keep control of their data.

July

Government arts funding over time: are we ahead or behind?

Drilling down into aspects of public arts funding reveals some important trends.

Brisbane theatre alive with new opportunities

New and privately funded Brisbane theatre companies have experienced quick growth as performers search for local opportunities.

First Nations power list: 41 recent appointments making a difference

ArtsHub recognises a large group of recently appointed First Nations arts professionals.

Gertrude Street Projection Festival stumbles

The annual projection festival will not go ahead this year, amid concerns over continued insufficient funding.

Booktopia is poised to collapse – what next?

Booktopia, Australia’s largest online book retailer, went into voluntary administration last week. The industry is reeling.

$1.2 million boost for public art recognising women

The Victorian Government has committed funds to public art focused on women in Victoria.

Adelaide Festival Centre theatres to temporarily close in 2025

Upgrades to the Space Theatre, Dunstan Playhouse and Festival Theatre from July 2025 onwards mean the theatres will be dark until early 2026.

Adelaide Festival Centre. Photo: Joey Jones.

Castlemaine State Festival’s future is secured

After entering voluntary administration earlier this year, Castlemaine State Festival is ready to face the future and preparing to rebuild.

Exploring when art was an Olympic sport (we’re not joking)

Olympic art is medal worthy, plus Parisian lessons for Brisbane 2032.

Wages are no laughing matter

NAVA has welcomed a review of the Amusement Award to provide better terms for visual arts workers.

New research in performing arts sustainability

A newly funded research project from Griffith University will partner with companies to develop performing arts sustainability policies.

Bachelor of Circus Arts course to restart thanks to new NICA and Collarts partnership

The three-year Bachelor of Circus Arts program at the National Institute of Circus Arts is reopening its student intake for 2025.

Dancing just as fast as we can…

Sydney’s dance scene faces a crisis; but a dedicated dance house could revive its golden era, writes FORM’s creative director.

Reopening of regional gallery a boon for creatives and locals

With a reach that extends far beyond the Southern Downs Region, Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery’s reopening has repercussions for creatives nationwide.

How remote murals replaced media rhetoric with community pride

A new series of murals in Yuendumu, NT has brought community together to share stories and ignite hope in local youths.

Is romantasy killing Australian literature?

An explosion in the romantasy genre, led by authors such as Sarah J Maas and the influence of TikTok, is threatening to leave some Aussie authors behind.

August

Praiseworthy indeed: Alexis Wright wins Miles Franklin Award 2024

Alexis Wright was awarded the most prestigious literary prize in Australia for the second time for her novel Praiseworthy, after first winning the award back in 2007 for her novel, Carpentaria.

Queensland Ballet announces shock departure of Artistic Director

Leanne Benjamin OBE AM has abruptly departed Queensland Ballet, having only commenced as Artistic Director earlier this year.

Darwin to host first ever Regional & Remote Music Summit

This is for the seven million Australians existing outside of the metropolitan music industry who need their voices heard.

Adelaide Festival AD quits to take up government job

Ruth Mackenzie has stepped down as Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival in order to oversee the development and delivery of the SA Government’s new cultural strategy.

Queensland Theatre axes entire run of hit Broadway play

The Australian premiere season of Selina Fillinger’s POTUS was cancelled outright, the day after its postponed opening night.

Noli Rictor wins the $100,000 Telstra Art Award

ArtsHub takes a look at the 2024 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Award winners.

Noli Rictor (Pitjantjatjara language), with his winning NATSIAA painting ‘Kamanti’ 2023. Photo: Charlie Bliss.

AGNSW receives largest First Nations gift from across the ditch

The Horton Bequest is the largest donation to AGNSW’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art collection to date, and includes artists previously not represented.

Chihuly to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden with epic glass installation

Arguably the world’s most celebrated glass artist, Dale Chihuly is coming to Australia to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden, our National Visual Arts Editor Gina Fairley wrote in August. She subsequently reviewed the installation in November, calling it “stratospheric – delivering on what his reputation promises”.

Regional and Remote Music Summit headed to NSW in 2025

Following its successful Darwin debut this month, the Summit’s second iteration will be held in regional NSW next year.

Powerful women creators sweep the 2024 Art Music Awards

This year’s Art Music Awards offered a nod towards the lived experience of women creators, celebrating their strength and stewardship in the industry.

Confidentiality clauses in arts contracts: are we getting the balance right?

Confidentiality around creative work can be hugely important. But when do contract clauses limit arts workers’ freedom of speech?

Bluesfest axed after 2025, ending its 36-year run

News of Bluesfest’s closure shocked some, while others see it as inevitable due to shift in demand.

Archie Moore’s Golden Lion-winning installation gifted to Tate and QAGOMA

The Australian Government has gifted Archie Moore’s Venice Biennale artwork to ensure ongoing global impact.

Can you sustain a studio practice in Tasmania?

Weighing up the challenges with the wins, ArtsHub speaks with four artists on placing their studio practice in Tasmania.

Cultural leadership in crisis: the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra debacle

The MSO’s current woes echo similar missteps in the cultural leadership displayed by other major arts organisations. Is the shift to corporate modelling to blame?

ArtsPay joined by Australian Cultural Fund to support alternative funding model for the arts

The Australian Cultural Fund is the first government agency to join ArtsPay, a payment processing platform that shares profits with the arts.

North Queensland arts community calls for #Artsban as Council pulls $150 million funding

The 40-year fight for a purpose-built concert hall in Townsville has once again hit a dead end and tempers are boiling.

A giant in photography falls – for now

The Centre for Contemporary Photography has laid off staff and will vacate its existing premises at the end of this month.

Managing Director leaves MSO: Peter Garrett to conduct independent external review

Sophie Galaise has left the MSO after the Orchestra’s musicians made a statement of ‘no confidence’ in senior management.

Slingsby Theatre Company’s 2026 production to be its last

The South Australian company will wind up in its 20th year with a final, ambitious work.

Opera Australia Artistic Director quits over ‘differences of opinion’

Jo Davies has abruptly left Australia’s national opera company less than a year after commencing her role.

September

New urban garden, Laak Boorndap, revealed for Melbourne Arts Precinct

Situated on an elevated deck, the 18,000 square metres of parkland will provide a quick, accessible and safe connection from the city to Southbank Boulevard.

Are auditions for acting schools fair?

Auditions at acting schools have become a mini industry. But many are concerned about the practice’s economics and accessibility.

Outcry over SA Museum restructure reveals systemic government funding cuts

An overwhelming public backlash to a proposed SA Museum restructure prompted the SA State Government to tell the Museum to hit ‘pause’. But how much are SA Government funding levels to blame for the Museum’s need to restructure?

Deakin University research shows taking risks can build diverse audiences

Deakin University has released the findings of its most recent research into arts organisation audiences, and the outcomes are interesting.

Inaugural First Nations Board for the arts announced

In a first, the Government has appointed a First Nations Board for the arts.

Failure and frustration spawn success for Prime Minister’s Literary Awards winners

Six books including a debut novel and a debut poetry collection have each received $80,000 in this year’s Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.

Latrobe Regional Gallery in hot water over treatment of Blak queer artist

The treatment of artist Clinton Hayden by the regional gallery prompts questions of adherence to cultural protocols and RAPs, along with concerns about understaffing and burnout.

The Town Hall debate – adapting local council managed facilities to provide art spaces

There are so many empty and unused spaces across councils in Australia, that could be affordably made usable for local artists, says outgoing Randwick councillor, Rafaela Pandolfini.

New $125,000 art prize reminds us to ask questions

Is the Sorrento Art Prize a concern? We take a look at Australia’s newest and richest offering.

So many fish in the sea, but is this one a good catch? Photo: Yang Miao, Unsplash.

Charlotte Wood Shortlisted for 2024 Booker Prize

The beloved author is the first Australian writer to be shortlisted in a decade. No Australian woman has ever won the prize, which was awarded in mid-November this year.

New Literary Festival in Perth and surrounds

Although still a couple of years away, a dedicated WA festival will make its debut to incorporate literary talents of the Indian Ocean Rim.

Determined to ‘drive men crazy’, Mona’s Ladies Lounge saga continues in the Supreme Court

Artist Kirsha Kaechele has appealed the ruling to allow men inside Mona’s Ladies Lounge and feels “inspired” by the Supreme Court hearing.

Like a phoenix – Lismore Regional Gallery rises from tragedy to celebrate its reopening

Celebrations ahead, as Lismore Regional Gallery announces its reopening program, after two years of flood damage restoration.

US-Australian cultural exchange launched with major First Nations exhibition in Washington

Over 200 works by legendary and contemporary First Nations artists are drawn from the NGV collection to land in Washington DC.

‘Revealed’ revelation – Aboriginal art fair enters important new partnership

After 10 successful years at Fremantle Arts Centre, WA’s most prominent exhibition and art market for emerging WA Aboriginal artists is moving to Perth’s CBD in 2025.

October

Revolving doors: galleries close and others expand

ArtsHub looks at recent independent gallery closures, balanced with news of expansions and new venues that have opened.

Artists erased from open studio event to maintain integrity in Council election

Artist and candidate Martin Hirst says the Banyule City Council has overstepped its responsibility in its ‘knee-jerk’ reaction during the election caretaker period.

Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra sounds warning over stadium’s planned location

Building a football stadium just 40 metres from the TSO’s purpose-built performing and recording headquarters, is giving the Orchestra a headache.

The MONA conundrum: balancing artistic provocation and institutional responsibility

Does the debate on MONA’s gender-based art space have a wider impact on the Australian cultural sector?

Circus training centre to open up for sector

One Fell Swoop and Na Djinang are among those circus companies looking forward to the appointment of a new site operator.

Artists respond to bullying accusations against international director

A statement from an esteemed choreographer in response to bullying accusations has sparked conversations about changing directorial practices in the Australian dance sector.

Australia’s entry to the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale hits the ‘No’ Referendum vote head on

A First Nations creative team has been selected for the Australian national pavilion in Venice with an ‘Indigenous education amphitheatre’.

Potter Museum reopens in 2025 with exhibition and resources on 65,000 years of Australian art

After extensive redevelopment, the University of Melbourne’s Potter Museum of Art makes a comeback with a glossy new entrance and ambitious exhibition.

Australian live music faces crisis amid ticketing giants’ control

Already challenged by the effects of soaring insurance premiums on small venues and cancelled festivals and events, now Australian live music has another obstacle to navigate.

New arts merger no forced downsizing, but a chosen path to growth

What started as friendly conversations between two arts CEOs has led to a performing arts company merger designed to benefit them both.

A 30-year ambition: Regional Arts WA steps up the game to drive funding innovation

For its 30th anniversary, Regional Arts WA has launched a new investment framework that seeks to shift away from fragmented funding.

Sensitive yet ambitious, team announced to redesign NGA’s Sculpture Garden

Winning team announced to shape new vision for NGA’s National Sculpture Garden.

Artist’s interpretation of a proposed new Pavilion © Choirender Pty Ltd. Image: Choirender.

Small Press Network to terminate unless new board is formed

The organisation that promotes independent publishing is at risk of ceasing operations within the month.

Are you cynical about cultural tourism, but crave it?

ArtsHub takes a closer look at how tourism trends for 2025 are intersecting with museum offerings, and authentic specialist-led tours.

Auction season closing out 2024, a barometer for art market

In a competitive auction market, Smith & Singer announces a new Melbourne headquarters as the season of sales closes out 2024.

Another glittering award for Melissa Lucashenko, as she takes out the ARA Historical Prize

The much feted writer adds a couple more trophies to her cabinet for her acclaimed 2024 novel.

Independence will define Sturt Gallery and Studios’ future

The future of Australia’s oldest craft gallery and studios is looking brighter with the promise of independence.

Greek-Australian poet Π.O. wins 2024 Patrick White Literary Award

A champion of performance poetry and spoken word as well as his fellow poets, Π.O. has been honoured for his outstanding contribution to Australian literature.

WAAPA to benefit from $30 million philanthropic partnership

A $30 million, 25-year partnership between Edith Cowan University and the Minderoo Foundation will help outfit WAAPA’s performance spaces at the new ECU City Campus.

Proving the worth – Adelaide Festival Centre generated $164 million for SA

The Adelaide Festival Centre is proving the value of the arts through delivering quality programming and making a significant dollar impact.

The 5 best Australian plays of the 21st century

ArtsHub conducted a poll of some of the country’s most prestigious theatre professionals to determine the best Australian plays of the 21st century so far. Our poll, conducted and analysed by Brisbane-based ArtsHub staff writer David Burton, resulted in two further articles: November’s The 12 best Australian plays of the 21st century and the analytical follow-up, What we can learn from the best Australian plays of the 21st century, also published in November.

Spencer Tunick and 5500 nude models shut down Brisbane traffic

As part of Melt Festival 2024, Spencer Tunick invited thousands of people to participate in a large-scale nude artwork.

Egyptian fans account for biggest cultural spend in 23-year history

The Egyptian blockbuster exhibition delivers a $27.7 million boost to Canberra – the highest in the National Museum’s history.

November

International report on book-buying trends

How does Australia compare to other countries in terms of book purchasing habits?

Southern Cross University cuts Creative Arts Program

Creative learning avenues again on the chopping block, with NSW’s Southern Cross University discontinuing its Arts Program.

Dark Mofo announces full return in 2025 after one-year hiatus

Pre-sale tickets for Night Mass, Dark Mofo’s signature city takeover, went on sale on 5 November.

Is a four-day work week viable in the arts?

The benefits of a four-day work week are undeniable, but the arts and creative sectors aren’t as flexible as other industries.

New report shows Australia in crisis, but offers a pathway to wellbeing through creativity

As social cohesion drops to a new low in Australia, ANA’s new report touts creativity’s positive impact on wellbeing.

Controversial duct-taped banana that drew crowds at NGV Triennial could fetch over US$1 million

Maurizio Cattelan’s banana artwork, Comedian will hit the auction block five years after it was purchased – the price is no joke.

Installation view of Maurizio Cattelan’s ‘Comedian’, 2019, on display in NGV Triennial 2023. Photo: Sean Fenessy.

Samantha Harvey wins Booker Prize 2024

A surprise winner in this year’s award is out of this world.

Arts Workforce Scoping Study interim findings indicate crisis across sectors

New findings illustrate that Australia’s creative workforce is in a critical shape, facing recruitment and retention issues.

Creative Australia Awards 2024 recipients announced

Eleven artists were recognised for their contribution to the national cultural story at the Creative Australia Awards ceremony.

$8.1 million plan committed to equity for arts and disability

Finally, a plan that commits money to rejecting ableist positions and promoting equity for arts workers, artists and communities living with disability.

Penguin Random House in hot water over Jamie Oliver’s harmful stereotypes of First Nations kids

Jamie Oliver’s latest children’s book, published by Penguin Random House, has triggered an industry reckoning on sensitivity readers.

Creative Australia trials $3.88 million program to support small to medium sector

An additional $3,880,000 investment over two years from the Federal Government will support 12 small to medium companies across the country.

Banana frenzy as crypto buyer coughs up US$6 million and vows to eat the artwork

Maurizio Cattelan’s artwork, featuring a real edible banana, has fetched a hefty price tag thanks to crypto billionaire Justin Sun.

Troye Sivan sweeps ARIA Awards as First Nations talent takes centre stage

Perth-born pop icon Troye Sivan swept the big awards, while Missy Higgins was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

QUT Art Museum told to cancel 2025 programming

A lack of vision will destroy one of Australia’s great university galleries, for marginal cost savings comparably.

Arts Centre Melbourne boosted with $5 million gift for rebuild

Arts Centre Melbourne’s Theatres Building function space will be renamed The Leaper Family Pavilion following their $5 million development pledge.

Voter fraud wreaks havoc at recent music awards

An incident of voter fraud altered five out of six publicly voted winners of the 2024 Music Victoria Awards.

Michael Elliott bequeaths ‘deeply personal’ ceramics collection to Shepparton Art Museum

From a ceramics collection that dates back to his teenage years, Michael Elliott has gifted 198 artworks to the Shepparton Art Museum.

December

Uncle Archie and Aunty Ruby honoured with Fitzroy statues

Bronze statues of the two singer-songwriters were unveiled at the Atherton Gardens this month.

NSW’s contemporary music strategy backs $250 minimum musician fees and calls for a new music school

The first-ever NSW Contemporary Music Strategy vows to invest $103 million over the next three years with funding initiatives and infrastructure.

Legal costs of MSO Board actions start to mount … at what cost to the art?

The MSO’s controversial response to a statement made by an artist at an August recital has not just impacted the Orchestra’s reputation. There are also significant financial costs as legal bills come in.

Unpacking the 11th Asia Pacific Triennial, and its bounceback

Sensitivity over the spectacular makes for a more nuanced survey of the region.

The Carreker Glass Fellowship will strengthen global ties for glass artists

This significant new philanthropic partnership is aimed at connecting glass artists in Australia and the US.

Circa’s Yaron Lifschitz receives ISPA Distinguished Artist Award

Lifschitz joins the likes of Taylor Mac, Robert Lepage, Laurie Anderson and Pina Bausch in receiving the accolade from the International Society for the Performing Arts.

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe saved with overnight $1.5 million Federal rescue grant

One week after a local outcry about the cancellation of this popular exhibition due to lack of funding, the Prime Minister has stepped in.

Canberra Youth Theatre takes drastic steps to ensure its survival

The long-running company will not stage any productions in 2025 and is also cutting back and consolidating its training programs and staffing numbers.

Sterling Notley and Matt Hogan in Canberra Youth Theatre’s production of ‘Work, But This Time Like You Mean It’. Photo: Andrew Sikorski.

The future of Australian small press

With the pausing of the Small Press Network earlier this year, many saw it as a death knell for independent publishing. But with a new board, SPN looks set to again champion small press in 2025.

Major funding secured for the Australian Festival of Chamber Music’s Pathways Program

The AFCM obtained the funding from The Ian Potter Foundation after a record-breaking 2024.

Museum of Contemporary Art Australia introduces admission fees, reversing free entry after 25 years

In 2025 Australia’s only public museum dedicated to contemporary art will charge $20 for admission in what appears to be a lifeline decision.

What we can learn from Agency’s move to First Nations leadership

A First Nations CEO is more than an appointment, it is a pathway to a future. ArtsHub sits down with outgoing CEO Kade McDonald.

99% of Victorians are ‘in the market’ for culture – what does this mean?

Victoria is ahead of New York and the UK in terms of culture market interest with $3.4 billion in annual arts spending, says new report.

Further reading:

That was the year that was: 2023 in review

The headlines that made 2022

The headlines that made 2021