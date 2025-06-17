Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and the arts economy: boom or backlash for local artists?

In 2025, global pop tours are drawing unprecedented crowds – and cash – across Australia. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour made headlines for its economic impact, but she’s far from the only one. Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish have also drawn massive audiences in recent years, fuelling a live music boom that has ripple effects through tourism, hospitality and media. But as the glitter settles, many in the local music and arts industries are asking: are these tours boosting the ecosystem, or eclipsing it?

Taylor Swift and others represent blockbuster box office

The financial impact is hard to ignore. Swift’s Australian tour alone generated an estimated $558 million in national economic activity, with Melbourne estimating over half a billion dollars in associated spending across her three-night MCG run. Hotels in Melbourne and Sydney reported occupancy rates above 90%, and local tourism boards were quick to embrace the boom.

Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour in 2023 also broke records, selling over 830,000 tickets across the country. Billie Eilish, meanwhile, performed to capacity crowds at venues including Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and Brisbane Entertainment Centre, with fans lining up hours in advance for merchandise drops and limited edition souvenirs.

But while the big names are packing stadiums, the question remains: who’s benefiting – and who’s being left out?

Taylor Swift and others may be hurting local acts

Unlike previous decades where international stars routinely featured Australian artists as support acts, many of today’s major tours arrive fully self-contained, with no room for local talent on stage. Swift, Sheeran and Eilish all opted for international openers during their most recent Australian runs.

This has sparked renewed calls for ‘Michael’s Rule’ where local artists are guaranteed support slots on international tours. The Association of Artist Managers (AAM) is advocating for its revival, arguing that homegrown performers deserve access to these valuable stages. AAM named the rule after music manager and founder of Melody Management (among many other roles) Michael McMartin OAM, who called for the rule at the AAM Awards in 2023, before his death the following year.

Without this kind of structural inclusion, many independent artists are left on the sidelines – watching their potential audiences spend hundreds (sometimes thousands) on international acts while smaller local gigs struggle for ticket sales.

International pop acts sometimes benefit the local industry

That’s not to say no one’s benefiting. Tribute acts and cover bands have seen a spike in popularity thanks to the fanfare surrounding mega-tours. Australian groups like Bjorn Again and The Australian Bee Gees Show have reported surging demand, both locally and abroad. Some smaller venues have even timed their programming to coincide with international shows, creating unofficial afterparties or themed nights to ride the wave.

There’s also a hint of policy support. In New South Wales, Premier Chris Minns recently introduced a $20,000 incentive for international acts who book local support artists in state-run venues – including a $5000 discount for performances at the Sydney Opera House. It’s a promising move, though critics argue that it’s optional, and that broader regulatory change may be needed.

Taylor Swift and others offer a double-edged spotlight

There’s no doubt that blockbuster tours help remind audiences of the magic of live music. For younger fans especially, a Swift or Sheeran show may be their first concert and a formative cultural experience.

But without deliberate scaffolding – local openers, venue support, industry incentives – the glow of the spotlight risks becoming a shadow. Independent artists continue to face shrinking opportunities, with many still recovering from pandemic-era losses and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

With arts education shrinking and venues closing, the challenge for policymakers and industry leaders is to find ways to channel the excitement of global tours into genuine opportunities for local creativity.

Australia’s love for live music is alive and well. That much is clear. But if we want that energy to translate into a thriving local industry, the sector needs more than just stadium sell-outs. It requires infrastructure, access, and a renewed commitment to making sure the next Ed Sheeran or Billie Eilish doesn’t just tour here, they start here.