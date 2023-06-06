Supernatural crime and poetry win Indigenous Fellowships

The State Library of Queensland (SLQ) is in the 12th year of its annual literary awards program, the black&write! Fellowships. Aptly named, this national program has the dual aims of developing and assisting First Nations writers and editors, through Writing Fellowships and Editing Internships.

Each year, black&write! offers two Fellowships for unpublished manuscripts submitted by Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander writers. There are no barriers to the application process, which is free and uncomplicated; both published and unpublished authors can apply. It is also open to a wide range of adult fiction, young adult fiction, short story collection, poetry collection and children’s book manuscripts. A $10,000 cash prize helps take the financial pressure off, to assist writing time.

But the main incentive for many who apply for the Fellowships is the opportunity to work with black&write! senior editors to help develop their work. Editing Internships recruit, train and mentor Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander editors. The interns also get hands-on editing experience while working on the winning Fellowship manuscripts.

In turn this leads to the potential of publication through leading publisher, Hachette Australia, a sponsor of the program. It is the first program of its kind in Australia that offers such a wide-ranging opportunity from manuscript through to the possibility of publication. Additionally, it is offered in a culturally informed environment with a predominantly First Nations team.

State Librarian and CEO, Vicki McDonald AM says: ‘For 12 years, black&write! has been making its mark on the Australian literary scene, introducing the world to new and exciting First Nations writers. State Library is committed to respectful processes of truth-telling and having a First Nations-led writing and editorial practice is an important part of this process.’

Successes of the program

Louise Denoon, Executive Director Public Libraries and Engagement at the State Library, explains: ‘The aim originally was to develop opportunities for, and get more work published by, First Nations people. At the same time, it was designed to offer skills in editing and subsequent publishing, thus managing any cultural sensitivities that can be present within the writer’s work.’

She continues, ‘There have been 27 fellowships in total since the program commenced. In addition, there are a number of scripts each year that are Highly Commended. Everyone who applies receives feedback, so that can help them to have confidence and maybe reapply.

‘A number of writers who were given a Commendation go on to win a Fellowship at a later date.’

Denoon feels that the program has been successful on many levels since it began in 2011. ‘Many of the writers who were awarded a Fellowship went on to have their manuscripts published, while a number have won additional awards and/or have gone on to write even more successful and published works,’ she says.

Dr Jackie Huggins AM FAHA; Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch; Yvette Holt, Chairperson, First Nations Australia Writers Network at black&write! Awards ceremony. Image: Supplied.

Denoon cites Sue McPherson’s Grace Beside Me, which was adapted into a children’s television series, and Ali Cobby-Eckermann’s Ruby Moonlight, which won many awards – both novels were from the inaugural program in 2011.

Claire G Coleman’s 2016 novel Terra Nullius was another highly regarded and successful publication, as were the critically praised Song of the Crocodile from Nardi Simpson and Lystra Rose’s multi award-winning The Upwelling – both published in 2018.

Denoon says: ‘We are always excited when a book reaches success like that, though sometimes a Fellow’s book may be the only one they publish. Nevertheless, the stories are still out there in the world, making a difference and showcasing Indigenous literature.’

Supernatural crime writer

Author Jacob K Gallagher has won one of the 2023 Fellowships for his crime and science-fiction novel, entitled The Doubles. A Kamilaroi man born in Gunnedah (NSW), Gallagher is now based in Ngunnawal/Canberra. His adult fiction manuscript is a compelling supernatural crime story set in the Liverpool Plains region of rural NSW. His story follows a hard-boiled detective who specialises in demon hunting and investigates a string of deaths in the region.

Gallagher tells ArtsHub: ‘What’s important to me about the book is its setting. While it is fiction, the small town where the murders take place and the surrounding area is where I grew up, so I knew it well. When I started writing it, it just seemed to find its own life and ballooned until it became a novel. I guess I’d describe it as a tough detective story within a supernatural magical realism, the nearest thing to an Australian Harry Potter.’

Gallagher has been writing since he was at primary school but black&write!, which he found out about through social media and word of mouth, is his first award. He originally applied in 2022, when his work was unfinished, and was given a High Commendation.

‘It was the incentive I needed and gave me huge motivation to really polish it,’ he says. ‘When I resubmitted it for 2023, I honestly thought it was the best thing I’d ever written. But I was still pretty taken aback when I won.’

Winning the Fellowship has given him reassurance as a writer, but it was also overwhelming, he says. ‘I have spent so long by myself writing and in my own head, it was strange to have someone say, “We really like your work. It’s good, we want to read more.” It was just so inspiring.

‘Publishing my work is clearly a major goal’, he adds, ‘but whether it gets published or not, just working on it and seeing it grow and develop, that is really exciting.’

Gallagher is full of praise for the work of SLQ and the black&write! program. ‘I don’t see any other programs like this that offer an emerging writer these opportunities,’ he says. ‘They were so clear on what the goals and their values were from the outset. I have never felt like just a product. There is definite interest in my work and my story within a nurturing environment that is encouraging artistically. When I got to meet the team in person, they were just amazing and dedicated to telling Indigenous stories within a framework of cultural representation.’

Dakota Feirer, Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch and Jacob K Gallagher at the 2023 black&write! Awards ceremony. Image: Supplied.

Poetry Fellowship

Emerging poet Dakota Feirer, who is based in Dharawal and Yuin/Wollongong, is a Bundjalung and Gumbaynggirr man whose winning work, Arsenic Flower, is a thoughtful and well-crafted anthology of contemplative poetry and prose. The collection features love poems to people and Country, eulogies to landscapes and letters of heartache to ancestors. He has been writing the 40-plus pieces in the anthology since 2018 and they help elucidate his background and strong attachment to Country and community. Illustrating life’s beautiful and sad moments, the poems touch on themes of Indigenous history, colonialism, manhood and trauma.

Feirer tells ArtsHub that he started writing seriously in 2018, as a way of giving back to his community: ‘I delivered workshops and schools programs, based on different kinds of themes and practices. I’ve been published online and in print, but Arsenic Flower is my first anthology and self-collection of work.’

He learned about the black&write! program through the Blak literary community and its grapevine. This was his first application and he only decided to submit his work at the last minute.

Like Gallagher, he feels that: ‘SLQ is unique in offering this black&write! program. There are other literary fellowships around and lots of poetry prizes, but there are few fellowships on this scale. And the editor program and publishing partner aspect make the nature of this Fellowship worthwhile.’

Excited about the editing process, he says: ‘With oversight from a senior editor working with the interns, there will be personal support to work in an agile, collaborative way tailored to each person’s writing habits and routine. The journey is nurturing and I anticipate it to be very beneficial. Interpreting my writing and my thinking to others will also offer an opportunity for growth.’

Feirer adds: ‘There are many storytellers of our past and present out there who have contributed to the conscious body of Blak art and literature. They have done so much for me and my life and have saved me in more ways than one.

‘Winning a black&write! Fellowship means an opportunity to be a part of the same canon. This gives me purpose, pride and belonging. I can feel part of the picture now. And the stories I have to tell can be seen, held, shared and felt by those who need them.’

Summary…

A dedicated literary program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples that elevates First Nations stories within a culturally nurturing environment has been a welcome initiative, one that is successful on many levels.

The program has encouraged emerging authors to have more confidence in their talents and abilities, strengthening the culture of First Nations people across Australia and giving them a platform to the wider world.

SLQ’s Vicki McDonald concludes: ‘We are proud of the black&write! alumni who are carving out a strong path for a whole new generation of aspiring First Nations storytellers.’