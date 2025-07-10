News

Poetry Month returns with nationwide coverage

Red Room's annual celebration returns to showcase the breadth of Australian poetry.
10 Jul 2025 9:00
Thuy On
A person with the word poetry on a white t-shirt. They are wearing jeans and holding a book. Poetry Month. Red Room Poetry.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Thought Catalog, Unsplash.

Poetry Month is an initiative of Red Room Poetry, the only organisation in Australia that consistently commissions poets and produces live poetry events nationally.

This year’s program includes both in-person and online events as well as workshops.

In-person events:

  • Sunday 3 August – TAS Poetry Month Showcase at MONA in Hobart
  • Wednesday 6 August – Ekphrastic Fantastic: Art After Hours at the Art Gallery of NSW featuring Eunice Andrada, Nardi Simpson, Barrina South, Emily Stewart, Omar Sakr, Safdar Ahmed, Richard Tipping, Claudia Nicolson and Salote Tawale, hosted by Red Room Poetry’s Nicole Smede
  • Thursday 7 August – WA Poetry Month Showcase at Fremantle Library
  • Saturday 9 August – Byron Showcase Beyond the Lines at Byron Writers Festival
  • Sunday 10 August – Poetry As Medicine at State Library of SA featuring Natalie Harkin, Heather Taylor Johnson, Peter Goldsworthy and Tessa Leon
  • Tuesday 12 August – Ritual: A Night of Muslim Australian Poetry at PYT Fairfield featuring Sweatshop Literacy Movement on the release of the world’s first collection of Muslim-Australian poetry Ritual
  • Thursday 14 August – The Hatred of Poetry Great Debate at Melbourne’s Wheeler Centre featuring Evelyn Araluen, David Quirk, Eloise Grills, PiO, Suren Jayemanne, Sez, Isabella Eichler-Onus, Vidya Rajan and Leah Senior
  • Friday 22 August – Poetry After Dark at Dymocks Sydney performance and after-work panel
  • Sunday 24 August – Young, Gifted and Black: Africa in Australia Showcase at The Vanguard in Sydney
  • Wednesday 27 August – Writers at Work: Q&A with Sarah Holland-Batt at the University of Sydney
  • Thursday 28 August – Top Poems of the 21st Century at the State Library of NSW featuring Sarah Holland-Batt and Maxine Beneba Clarke presented with ABC Radio National
  • Thursday 28 August – The National Poetry Month Gala at the State Library of NSW
  • Wednesday 3 September – Shortwave VS Red Room Poetry: Short Films at the Sydney Opera House premiering a new film commissioned by Nyaluak Leth, bookended by 15 Australian poetry short films and live performances

Online events:

Workshops:

  • Wednesday 30 July – Writeability with Andy Jackson in the lead-up to the Accessible Online Open Mic, presented with Writers Victoria
  • Wednesday 6 August – Writing Lyrics with DOBBY and Leah Senior; get your entries ready for the Middle of the Air lyric competition opening 1 August in partnership with ABC RN
  • Wednesday 13 August – Finger Exercises for Poets with Dorianne Laux (US) presented with The Guardian
  • Wednesday 20 August – Ecopoetic Voicing with Robert Sullivan presented with NZ National Poetry Day
  • Wednesday 27 August – Youth Workshop: Poetic Intention with Sara Mansour

Ambassadors

This year’s line-up of Poetry Month Ambassadors will be joined by a new Youth Ambassadors program to showcase and foster the next generation of Australian poetic talent. The four inaugural Poetry Month Youth Ambassadors will be announced online on 12 August in time for International Youth Day.

Read: 20 pub quiz literary questions – the Aussie version

30in30 daily poetry commissions

Commissioned, paid and published by Red Room, 30in30 delivers new poetry, reflections and writing prompts each year to provide a snapshot of contemporary Australian poetry. The initiative features original commissions by the 2025 Poetry Ambassadors and Red Room Poetry Fellows, as well as some leading poets. 


Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

