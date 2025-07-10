Poetry Month returns with nationwide coverage

Poetry Month is an initiative of Red Room Poetry, the only organisation in Australia that consistently commissions poets and produces live poetry events nationally.

This year’s program includes both in-person and online events as well as workshops.

In-person events:

Online events:

Workshops:

Wednesday 30 July – Writeability with Andy Jackson in the lead-up to the Accessible Online Open Mic, presented with Writers Victoria

Writeability with Andy Jackson in the lead-up to the Accessible Online Open Mic, presented with Writers Victoria Wednesday 6 August – Writing Lyrics with DOBBY and Leah Senior; get your entries ready for the Middle of the Air lyric competition opening 1 August in partnership with ABC RN

Writing Lyrics with DOBBY and Leah Senior; get your entries ready for the Middle of the Air lyric competition opening 1 August in partnership with ABC RN Wednesday 13 August – Finger Exercises for Poets with Dorianne Laux (US) presented with The Guardian

Finger Exercises for Poets with Dorianne Laux (US) presented with The Guardian Wednesday 20 August – Ecopoetic Voicing with Robert Sullivan presented with NZ National Poetry Day

Ecopoetic Voicing with Robert Sullivan presented with NZ National Poetry Day Wednesday 27 August – Youth Workshop: Poetic Intention with Sara Mansour

Ambassadors

This year’s line-up of Poetry Month Ambassadors will be joined by a new Youth Ambassadors program to showcase and foster the next generation of Australian poetic talent. The four inaugural Poetry Month Youth Ambassadors will be announced online on 12 August in time for International Youth Day.

Read: 20 pub quiz literary questions – the Aussie version

30in30 daily poetry commissions

Commissioned, paid and published by Red Room, 30in30 delivers new poetry, reflections and writing prompts each year to provide a snapshot of contemporary Australian poetry. The initiative features original commissions by the 2025 Poetry Ambassadors and Red Room Poetry Fellows, as well as some leading poets.



