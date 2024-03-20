Spoken word poetry: screaming their truths

World Poetry Day (21 March 2024) is a day set aside to promote poetry in all its forms: reading, writing, publishing and teaching. As the original UNESCO declaration says, it’s a day dedicated to ‘give fresh recognition and impetus to national, regional, and international poetry movements.’ On the eve of World Poetry Day, and to commemorate the occasion, ArtsHub decided to focus closer to home, to explore the growing phenomenon and power of spoken word poetics.

Sonic Poetry Festival

Sonic Poetry Festival is a community-based grassroots poetry and spoken word festival based in Melbourne/Naarm, founded by a small group of Melbourne poets who seek to foster community connection, create an entrance to the art form and make and share better art. Last year was their inaugural festival, with the 2024 iteration slated for 29 August to 8 September.

ArtsHub reached out to its curator, Amanda Anastasi, who promises, ‘Audience members can expect to experience a wide range of poetry readings, performances and events covering diverse poetic styles and exciting multidisciplinary collaborations.’

How do you define the tensions between poetic words on the stage versus the page?

‘Many of the poets that feature in the Sonic Poetry Festival also exist on the page and we consider the sounding/performing of poetry to be important and an appreciated quality of both page and spoken word poetry,’ says Anastasi, adding that the Festival wants to facilitate ‘poets practising a range of forms and styles, to create pathways for people who need poetry in their lives and don’t know it, and to serve micro-communities that deserve to exist.’

Amanda Anastasi. Photo: Frank Lardo

Is there a difference between slam poetry and spoken word? Are they both on the same continuum?

‘Both slam poetry and spoken word can be whatever the poet wishes them to be, though “spoken word” covers broader terrain stylistically,’ Anastasi clarifies. Festival co-organiser Es Foong adds, ‘We consider spoken word poetry to be any kind of poetry that emphasises the spoken, sonic, performative or even community sharing aspect of poetry. This can include sound, slam, bush poetry – anywhere the art form of speaking or performing poetry is appreciated.’

Poetry as social commentary

ArtsHub also reached out to Luka Lesson, a poet who recently performed Agapi & Other Kinds of Love at Riverside Theatres, Parramatta, to ask him about the power of poetry as a tool of political agitation and particularly the type of work that’s incubated and unleashed at Bankstown Poetry Slam, the largest regular poetry slam in Australia.

‘You have large groups of people feeling unheard, feeling silenced, feeling underrepresented in TV and other forms of media, feeling ignored by the politicians and decision-makers, feeling overlooked by teachers and lecturers and people in positions of power and the systems they represent. And these same people, many of them have come through traumatic circumstances on their long journey towards the microphone, who have overcome incredible loss and displacement, war, forced migration and the kind of pressure most of us never even know about, except for in a column of statistics next to some “interesting article” in the newspaper,’ he tells ArtsHub.

Poetry is like air

‘They have come through (or are still going through) the kinds of dark roads that great people, and poets, are made from. And they also physically come from places, from the Middle East to South America, where poetry is like air. Where poetry is sometimes the only thing that can keep you and your family warm at night, where one line of poetry can keep a father working, or a mother feeding her children for that devastating era between pain and purpose.

Luka Lesson. Photo: Jeff Andersen Jnr.

‘And they do all of this in a country that welcomes them with a brand of apathy that says more about the apathetic than it does about the people. So they combine the heaviest of life’s tests with the DNA of the great poetic traditions of history – and a country that treats them like they are nobodies – so what do we get? Bankstown Poetry Slam. People screaming their truths in the most articulate and unapologetic of ways in front of people who get it. ‘

Is there a particular poetry aesthetic originating from Western Sydney?

Lesson dismisses any kind of pigeonholing, ‘I don’t believe that the poetry being performed in Western Sydney is a “type” of poetry. Luckily the scene is so creatively broad that we don’t have any one particular style. There are obvious influences, some home-grown, some international. The biggest one would be the US-based poets speaking on similar issues across the Pacific. And, yes, there are some tropes, as there are in any poetry community, especially a young one still finding its clear localised aesthetic. But compared to poetry communities and scenes I’ve visited across the world, from New York to Cape Town, the poetic styles in the mix in Western Sydney are spread across a wide and complex spectrum of ideas and techniques.

‘I think people who don’t listen to much poetry may think that there is just one monolithic poetic style happening in Western Sydney and they’d probably end up calling it “slam poetry”, but I’d suggest they lean in a little harder, listen a little closer and start to understand the complexity of voices and stories they are hearing. I actually think it is the great gift of Australian poetry that no poet sounds exactly the same as the next. That we have a wide diversity of ages, experiences, aesthetics, languages and more to help our poetry resist the tendency of some communities to only allow certain stories to be heard.’

Easy metaphors don’t survive

It is a testament to the leadership of poets and writers in the scene, who are very good at helping other poets find their uniqueness through their writing, by doing the same in their own work, as well as via direct mentorship. This commitment to their community by the people behind Bankstown Poetry Slam and Sweat Shop in Western Sydney gives the whole region a narrative boost that now cannot be overlooked or ignored.

As with any poetry scene, what eventually happens is so many poems are spoken and heard over the course of many years that simple stereotypes, or easy metaphors, don’t survive in the colosseum of listeners who start to expect better. I cannot say what the “style of western Sydney poetry” is. To label it would be to confine it to a role, to throw it in a box – a surefire way to make sure the poets rebel and prove any of the labels they have been given wrong. As they have done in poetry and in life, for so long already.’

Spoken Word Poetry Workshops

The Sydney Opera House holds Spoken Word Poetry Workshops with Bankstown Slam Poetry, with the next one happening on Sunday 7 April. The workshops are for ages 18+ and all skill levels, from beginners to experienced.