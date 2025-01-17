News

 > Features

Remember these? The top Triple J Hottest 100 songs from decades past

Examining the top hits of decades past reveals the impact of the Triple J Hottest 100.
17 Jan 2025 14:08
David Burton
Photo of a Caucasian woman standing at the podium speaking into a mic.

Music

Missy Higgins and many other Australian artists received huge boosts from their Triple J Hottest 100 profile. Photo: Wikimedia.

Share Icon

This year’s Triple J Hottest 100 is imminent, and while some listeners may be up to date with the latest hits, more Australians are likely to remember the top 10 from decades past.

Triple J‘s Hottest 100 began in 1993 and has grown into Australia’s largest and most popular annual music poll. Reflecting on the top 10 from 2014, 2004, and 1994 – and even the top charting songs from 1984 – reveals a dense and diverse musical history.

Triple J Hottest 100 from 10 years ago

The 2014 Triple J Hottest 100 results reveal Chet Faker, the stage name of musician Nick Murphy, dominated the chart. Faker had an astonishing three songs in the top 10, alongside other Australian artists Hilltop Hoods, Sia, and Peking Duk.

  1. Talk is Cheap by Chet Faker
  2. High (feat. Nicole Millar) by Peking Duk
  3. Cosby Sweater by Hilltop Hoods
  4. Stolen Dance by Milky Chance
  5. Take Me Over (feat. SAFIA) by Peking Duk
  6. Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) by Mark Ronson
  7. Gold by Chet Faker
  8. 1998 by Chet Faker
  9. Chandelier by Sia
  10. King and Cross by Ásgeir

Triple J Hottest 100 from 20 years ago

John Howard was Prime Minister, and the world was still a few years away from smartphones. The Triple J Hottest 100 featured some iconic millennial Australian acts, including Missy Higgins, Eskimo Joe, Spiderbait, John Butler Trio, Little Birdy and Powderfinger.

  1. Take Me Out by Franz Ferdinand
  2. Scar by Missy Higgins
  3. From the Sea by Eskimo Joe
  4. Somebody Told Me by The Killers
  5. Black Betty by Spiderbait
  6. Ten Days by Missy Higgins
  7. Something’s Gotta Give by John Butler Trio
  8. Beautiful to Me by Little Birdy
  9. Bless My Soul by Powderfinger
  10. Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights) by The White Stripes

Triple J Hottest 100 from 30 years ago

The Triple J Hottest 100 was just one year old in 1994, and featured just a single Australian artist (Silverchair). Nevertheless, the country was on the precipice of several critical cultural moments, helped by the release of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Muriel’s Wedding in the same year.

  1. Asshole by Denis Leary
  2. Zombie by The Cranberries
  3. About a Girl (Unplugged) by Nirvana
  4. Closer by Nine Inch Nails
  5. Creep by Radiohead
  6. Tomorrow by Silverchair
  7. Interstate Love Song by Stone Temple Pilots
  8. Seether by Veruca Salt
  9. Self Esteem by The Offspring
  10. Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden

Biggest music in Australia in 1984

Forty years ago, Triple J was still only broadcasting to Sydney and surrounds, and the Triple J Hottest 100 was barely imagined. In the charts, Australian artists barely got a look in. Tellingly, the only Australian artist in the top 10 of the top charting songs for that year was The 12th Man for their novelty song It’s Just Not Cricket.

  1. Dancing In the Dark by Bruce Springsteen
  2. It’s Just Not Cricket by The 12th Man
  3. Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr
  4. Careless Whisper by George Michael
  5. Wake Me Up Before You Go-go by Wham!
  6. I Just Called to Say I Love You by Stevie Wonder
  7. Footloose by Kenny Loggins
  8. Hello by Lionel Richie
  9. Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
  10. Islands in the Stream by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Performing Arts Reviews Theatre News Features Dance Visual Arts Acting Cabaret Comedy
More
Miss Ellaneous wearing drag as Tina Turner. They are on the middle of the stage wearing a short sparkly dress.
Reviews

Performance review: Tina – A Tropical Love Story, Sydney Theatre Company, Sydney Festival

Breaking the well-worn mould of the tribute show, this dazzling production excels in its capacity to generate joy.

Peter Hackney
AC/DC fans are in uproar after the band's childhood home was demolished.
News

AC/DC's childhood home in Sydney mistakenly demolished by developers

The accidental destruction of the childhood home of AC/DC has spawned questions about protecting cultural sites against development.

David Burton
Rarmian Newton as Frodo Baggins and Laurence Boxhall as Gollum in 'Lord of The Rings - A Musical Tale'. Newton is dressed in a white shirt, red vest and brown knickerbockers. Boxhall is crouching and topless, wearing raggedy white pants. He is covered in white make-up with blood stains.
Reviews

Musical review: Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale, State Theatre Sydney

It’s not seamless but most will enjoy this spirited take on Tolkien’s epic tale.

Peter Hackney
Two panels. On the left is of Scott F. Harrison and Jessical O'Bryan at the launch of their book, a cover photo of which is placed on the podium that they are standing between. They are both dressed in formal black and white clothes. On the right is the cover of their book, 'Musical Theatre Education and Training in the 21st Century', which features a photo of an emoting woman wearing a maroon suit.
Reviews

Book review: Musical Theatre Education and Training in the 21st Century, Jessica O’Bryan and Scott D. Harrison 

A wide-ranging examination of the musical theatre profession focusing on current practices with valuable input from the profession and its…

Suzannah Conway
Bek Schilling and Sean Donehue in 'Bearded'. Shilling is on the left and has dyed platinum blonde hair with pink tips. Thye are mock playing and holding Sean Donehue's mouth open.
Reviews

Musical review: Bearded, Theatre Works

A queer musical set in the middle of Australia’s 2017 marriage equality debate.

Kim Hitchcock
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login