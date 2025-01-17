Remember these? The top Triple J Hottest 100 songs from decades past

This year’s Triple J Hottest 100 is imminent, and while some listeners may be up to date with the latest hits, more Australians are likely to remember the top 10 from decades past.

Triple J‘s Hottest 100 began in 1993 and has grown into Australia’s largest and most popular annual music poll. Reflecting on the top 10 from 2014, 2004, and 1994 – and even the top charting songs from 1984 – reveals a dense and diverse musical history.

Triple J Hottest 100 from 10 years ago

The 2014 Triple J Hottest 100 results reveal Chet Faker, the stage name of musician Nick Murphy, dominated the chart. Faker had an astonishing three songs in the top 10, alongside other Australian artists Hilltop Hoods, Sia, and Peking Duk.

Talk is Cheap by Chet Faker High (feat. Nicole Millar) by Peking Duk Cosby Sweater by Hilltop Hoods Stolen Dance by Milky Chance Take Me Over (feat. SAFIA) by Peking Duk Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) by Mark Ronson Gold by Chet Faker 1998 by Chet Faker Chandelier by Sia King and Cross by Ásgeir

Triple J Hottest 100 from 20 years ago

John Howard was Prime Minister, and the world was still a few years away from smartphones. The Triple J Hottest 100 featured some iconic millennial Australian acts, including Missy Higgins, Eskimo Joe, Spiderbait, John Butler Trio, Little Birdy and Powderfinger.

Take Me Out by Franz Ferdinand Scar by Missy Higgins From the Sea by Eskimo Joe Somebody Told Me by The Killers Black Betty by Spiderbait Ten Days by Missy Higgins Something’s Gotta Give by John Butler Trio Beautiful to Me by Little Birdy Bless My Soul by Powderfinger Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights) by The White Stripes

Triple J Hottest 100 from 30 years ago

The Triple J Hottest 100 was just one year old in 1994, and featured just a single Australian artist (Silverchair). Nevertheless, the country was on the precipice of several critical cultural moments, helped by the release of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Muriel’s Wedding in the same year.

Asshole by Denis Leary Zombie by The Cranberries About a Girl (Unplugged) by Nirvana Closer by Nine Inch Nails Creep by Radiohead Tomorrow by Silverchair Interstate Love Song by Stone Temple Pilots Seether by Veruca Salt Self Esteem by The Offspring Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden

Biggest music in Australia in 1984

Forty years ago, Triple J was still only broadcasting to Sydney and surrounds, and the Triple J Hottest 100 was barely imagined. In the charts, Australian artists barely got a look in. Tellingly, the only Australian artist in the top 10 of the top charting songs for that year was The 12th Man for their novelty song It’s Just Not Cricket.

Dancing In the Dark by Bruce Springsteen It’s Just Not Cricket by The 12th Man Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr Careless Whisper by George Michael Wake Me Up Before You Go-go by Wham! I Just Called to Say I Love You by Stevie Wonder Footloose by Kenny Loggins Hello by Lionel Richie Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper Islands in the Stream by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton