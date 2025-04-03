Festival of Voices celebrates 20 years of community through song

Twenty years ago, Festival of Voices was a grassroots gathering of singers and music lovers in nipaluna/Hobart in the depths of winter. Fast-forward to 2025, and Festival of Voices – the 20th anniversary program for which was recently launched – has become one of Australia’s most celebrated vocal festivals, drawing artists and audiences from across the country and around the world.

This year’s Festival, running from Friday 27 June to Sunday 6 July, honours that journey while also embracing up-and-coming talent. Festival favourites return alongside innovative new performances, in a program that honours the past while looking firmly to the future.

Interim Artistic Director Peter Choraziak – the festival’s Artistic Director from 2016 to 2022, who stepped back into the role after his successor, Isobel Marmion, left Festival of Voices in late October 2024 to join Adelaide Cabaret Festival as Executive Producer – says the anniversary program reflected the Festival’s enduring spirit.

“Festival of Voices has never been just about music – it’s about connection, creativity and community,” Choraziak explains.

“For two decades, we’ve celebrated voices in all their forms, and this year is a chance to reflect on that journey while looking to the future of song.”

Choraziak had previously told ArtsHub that Festival of Voices was “a very safe place and a respectful place for people to come and sing. Our remit is to encourage people to sing – and singing is such a therapeutic thing to do, and such a great thing to do for our health and wellbeing”.

“Our festival has become somewhat of a pilgrimage for a lot of choirs; we get a lot of repeat participants every year or every second year,” he added in that earlier interview.

Read: Why choirs are the new after-work drinks

The Festival’s significance to Tasmania’s cultural landscape has been recognised by the Tasmanian Minister for Sports and Events, Nick Duigan.

“Festival of Voices is a much anticipated event on the winter calendar and one of the highlights of the off season,” Duigan says.

“The Tasmanian Government has been a proud supporter of the Festival from its inception, and we have supported the event from 2023 to 2025 with a total of $2.25 million.

“We know events such as Festival of Voices draw visitors from across Australia, and indeed the world, and drive visitation into our regions.

“This year is no exception as we celebrate 20 years of singing with one of the biggest choral programs in the event’s history. Our Government, through our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future, is backing events that celebrate and embrace Tasmania’s cooler seasons,” the Minister adds.

Past and future celebrated in 2025 Festival of Voices

The Festival’s first director, Neil Cameron, reflects on its origins and enduring legacy, saying, “Festival of Voices started as a vision to create something truly special – a festival that brought people together in Tasmania’s coldest and quietest months.

“To see it reach this milestone, with such an incredible line-up and a community that continues to embrace it, is a testament to the power of music, singing and community,” Cameron adds.

Attracting choral ensembles from around the country, and running a workshop program – including professional development opportunities and songwriting for choral ensembles classes – alongside the public-facing program, Festival of Voices’ 20th anniversary program is broad and wide-ranging.

Highlights include the first Tasmanian staging of the Verdi Requiem since the 1970s, including a series of rehearsals and a workshop led by renowned British conductor David Lawrence; the return of Victoria-based a cappella quartet The Velvetones; the Australian debut of China’s HAYA Band, a multi award-winning ensemble combining traditional Mongolian influences with contemporary music practices; and the award-winning Michelle Brasier’s witty and heartwarming singing comedy Average Bear.

Brasier subsequently wrote the piece up as a memoir, My Brother’s Ashes are in a Sandwich Bag, which ArtsHub book reviewer Hayley Thomas praised as “remarkable … blending humour, heartache and reflection”.

Also featured at Festival of Voices 2025 are an anniversary jazz celebration with Vince Jones and Paul Grabowsky recreating their ARIA Award-winning 2015 album Provenance, a duet between Monique Brumby and David Bridie, Beccy Cole leading the Country Pub Chorus in Longley and St Helens, and the return of The Australian Voices with multiple performances.

New to the program is the Apple Shed Shindig – an all-weather evening in the Huon Valley at Willie Smith’s Apple Shed, featuring Mamma Rosa and local five-piece Bonsai Band.

Cultural diversity remains at the heart of the Festival, with artists from locations including Catalonia (Spain), Germany, the UK, Hong Kong, the US, New Zealand and across Australia bringing a range of musical traditions to the stage.

Alongside ticketed events, the popular Pop-up Program will bring musical moments to public spaces around the state, and The Big Sing – which began as a round-the-fire singalong in 2005 and has matured into the Festival of Voices’ flagship event: a free, outdoors, all-weather evening of community connected through music and song – will once again invite festival-goers and the general public alike to raise their voices together in defiance of the winter dark.

Visit Festival of Voices for full program and ticketing details.