Advocacy body warns Australian music in crisis, targets marginal seats

With rising national concerns over streaming services and a troubled live music industry, the national 'Save Our Arts' campaign is targeting marginal seats ahead of the upcoming election.
25 Mar 2025 12:54
David Burton
The 'Save Our Arts' campaign is targeting marginal seats ahead of the election, fighting for more support for Australian music. Image: Etienne Girardet on Unsplash.

As part of the latest effort from the ‘Save Our Arts’ campaign, a series of forums will be hosted in key marginal seats with representatives from the Australian music industry. They include Ryan (Queensland), Macnamara and Wills (Victoria). The advocacy groups say the Australian music sector is in crisis and needs desperate attention. 

“Recent data reveals a troubling trend,” the group said in a statement. “In 2024, only 29 Australian songs featured in Triple J’s Hottest 100, the lowest since 1996. Additionally, just two Australian tracks appeared in the ARIA Top 50 Singles, highlighting the diminishing visibility of local talent. 

“With 70% of young Australians discovering new music via Spotify, the platform’s algorithms often bury Australian artists. Discoverability is a key concern for the sector.”

There is also a widespread concern for live music, with insurance costs and a fluctuating large festival market representing a shrinking pool of live opportunities. 

“Australian music has historically been enormously popular here and overseas. The erosion of Australian voices in our music charts is alarming,” said Kris Stewart, CEO of QMusic. 

The campaign is fighting for enhanced discoverability for Australian artists on streaming platforms, financial incentives for local music production, and establishing an insurance fund to support artists and venues. 

“Our arts and culture are at a crossroads: from local film and TV, to music, to books. We have 3% Australian films and TV on streaming platforms, new Australian bands buried in Spotify, and three independent book publishers gone in six months,” said Save Our Arts Campaign Director David Latham.  “Without decisive action, we risk our creative industries being buried by international tech giants and AI companies who are quite happy to serve up generic AI slop.”

The forums will be hosted across the country in the coming month. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

