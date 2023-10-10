Recent art prize winners bucking the norms

Spring is a high time for art prizes in Australia, and there are many reasons to celebrate the talent far and wide across this country.

But this year there is an especially eye-catching trend to observe among a crop of recent art prize winners whose work departs from traditional expectations of their genres.

ArtsHub speaks to some of these winners about their unconventional approaches to their mediums, and about the ideas that have seen them rise to the top of the judges’ lists.

Jacky Cheng, Fremantle Print Award (2023) winner

The Fremantle Print Award at Fremantle Art Centre (FAC) has been running since 1983, and is the nation’s richest acquisitive print media art award. This year’s winner bucks the norms of print-making in a number of ways – not least because the artist did not spill one drop of ink in creating the winning work.

Rather, Broome/Rubibi-based artist Jacky Cheng’s prize-winning work, Yue Lao – God of Matchmaking and Marriage (2021), began with techniques that most would associate more with textiles and sculpture than print media.

‘I don’t actually think of myself as a weaver, but I developed some experimental weaving processes to create this work that allowed me to deconstruct the paper materials I was working with,’ Cheng explains of the unique approach she took to create her prize-winning piece.

Cheng’s meticulous paper weaving processes turned out to be integral to her final free-hanging paper work, which speaks to some deeply personal aspects of the artist’s own life, as well as to some larger, universal themes that bind us all.

Artist Jacky Cheng in the studio working on ‘Yue Lao – God of Matchmaking and Marriage’ (2021). Photo: Greg Nichols.

‘I was thinking a lot about a daily ritual I have followed since I was a child, when I was living with my grandmother in Malaysia,’ Cheng says.

‘My grandmother always had a Chinese calendar in the house, and one of us would rip that day’s page off every morning, and this is something I still do to this day.’

Over the years, Cheng has amassed thousands of these torn-off Chinese paper calendar pages, which she stacks together and carefully stores away. While these many delicate papers are largely out of her view, they are in fact never far from her creative mind.

‘I had always wanted to use them in my work because I had these ideas around the emotional ties that we have to these seemingly small daily acts, which can actually shape our lives in much larger ways,’ Cheng explains.

Thus the small, repetitive weaving techniques Cheng developed for her Print Award entry are layered with metaphorical meaning around ideas of habit, practice, ritual and belief.

But when the artist began work on what would become a two-year process to complete this piece, the thought of entering it in a print competition was never part of her plan.

‘I never thought about it as a print media work, because I didn’t print the marks on the paper,’ Cheng says. ‘The prints on it are from existing marks on the calendar pages.’

But a fortuitous conversation with the then Fremantle Arts Centre (FAC) Curator Erin Coates during Cheng’s three-month residency at FAC in 2021 served to change her mind. Cheng explains that when Coates visited her residency studio, the curator looked at the artist’s work in progress and said, ‘You should really enter this in the Print Award.’

‘I think I looked at her blankly at that point because I had never thought about it as a print-based work,’ Cheng says. ‘But that conversation opened up my interpretation of what a printed work could be.’

Two years later and the rest, as they say, is history. Cheng’s piece won the 2023 Fremantle Print Award for its articulate expression of ‘a deconstruction of time and an attempt to weave a timeless form into existence’, with the judges also commenting that the piece ‘extends the field of printmaking through its use of the “readymade” print’.

The stunning sculptural work was also a 2022 finalist in The Blake Prize.

Tarryn Gill, The Lester Prize (2023) winner

Established in 2007, and formerly known as the Black Swan Prize for Portraiture, The Lester Prize boasts a distinguished list of past winners and an impressive number of awards, each with handsome dollar figures attached.

While The Lester’s overall winner receives a $50,000 cash prize, there is also the Tony Fini Foundation Artist Prize (chosen by the Award’s artist finalists and worth $20,000), the Barton Family Foundation Installers Prize (worth $10,000), the Minderoo Foundation Spirit Prize ($10,000) and the Ashurst Emerging Artist Prize ($5000).

This year, Perth/Boorloo artist Tarryn Gill was named The Lester Prize’s overall winner for her self-portrait work Limber (self-portrait in relief) (2023).

As a textile-based work, Gill’s piece stands in contrast to the 39 other award finalists whose works are a mix of paintings, drawings or mixed media works on canvas.

2023 Lester Prize winner Tarryn Gill with her work ‘Limber’ (self-portrait in relief) (2023). Photo: Courtesy The Lester Prize.

As Gill explains, her Lester Prize piece is indicative of a recent new direction in her practice, which sees her exploring textile relief forms, in parallel to the larger-scale soft sculptural works for which she is well-known.

‘Making those large 3D sculptural objects can be quite hard on my body,’ Gill says. ‘So, switching between scales is more physically sustainable, but also it keeps me interested and curious about making.’

The artist reveals that initially, her vision for these two-dimensional works was more aligned with traditional craft mediums (‘I was thinking about making quilts, with all these soft limbs,’ she says). But when she discovered how to manipulate her soft materials on board, Gill realised she had found a new process with vast potential.

‘Working with the board has been allowing me to get the tensions that I like to get with the shapes that I make,’ Gill tells ArtsHub. ‘I can stretch a base fabric and build up from there,’ she adds.

Commenting on Gill’s prize-winning work, The Lester Prize judges remarked that her highly resolved piece presents a ‘challenge to perceptions of portraiture without ostracising the viewer’, while Gill herself describes the win as ‘an incredible affirmation that others are feeling the same way as I do about my latest work’.

Vipoo Srivilasa, MAKE Award (2023) winner

This year, Australian Design Centre launched a new biennial design award to celebrate the art of an Australian designer/maker whose work demonstrates innovation in its technique or material use.

From a shortlist of 30 finalists, ceramic artist Vipoo Srivilasa was named as the inaugural MAKE Award winner, taking home its non-acquisitive first prize of $35,000.

Ceramic artist and inaugural MAKE Award winner Vipoo Srivilasa, pictured in his studio. Photo: Matthew Stanton.

Describing his entry – a work he made especially for the MAKE Award and which he titled The Diverse Dominion Deities (2023) – Srivilasa tells ArtsHub how the piece in some ways defies the conventions of his art form through his use of an ordinary household material, which stands in contrast to his immaculate ceramic creations.

‘I actually used Blu-Tack in this work, which is not a material I normally use,’ says Srivilasa.

‘But I used it because it’s part of a metaphor I wanted to express in this work about the idea of cultural diversity in Australia, and how it has to be treated with care and respect.’

‘Diverse Dominion Deities’, 2023, by Vipoo Srivilasa. Photo: Simon Strong.

‘Blu-Tack is obviously very sticky, and it helps things stay together really well. But it’s also a material that could fall apart and become unstuck over time. If you look carefully at the piece, its deities and animal figures have Blu-Tack used to join some of their different parts together,’ he says.

Srivilasa is a highly experienced ceramic artist with a reputation for adding a sense of joy to his traditional medium. But the art prize judges seem to be taking particular note of his accomplishments this year, because aside from his MAKE Award recognition, Srivilasa has also been announced as one of four finalists in this year’s Melbourne Prize for Urban Sculpture (winner to be announced in November).

In summarising his ever-inventive approach, Srivilasa remarks on the positivity he sees as a common thread through his practice.

‘I really like working with images of deities because I think they are very positive images as well as imaginative ones,’ he says. ‘Deities can be anything at all, and so they open up many possibilities for me.

‘For example, two years ago I made a work about a “parking deity” that could help you find a parking spot,’ he laughs.

‘These positive ideas are a very important part of what I do,’ he concludes.